Banh Meee Downtown 126 Ann Uccello Street Hartford, CT 06106

banh meee Garlic Chili Crisp (authentic sauce)(Mild Spicy)

$10.00

What started as a joke has become a sauce. While our food is delicious, healthy, and Vietnamese inspired. Some of our customer thinks that it isn't flavorful enough because we don't use tons of sodium and don't use msg in our dishes. However as time past we decided that we could make a condiment for customer that want to add that extra "authentic" to their order. Well here is the "authentic" condiment.