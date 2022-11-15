Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Banh Meee Downtown 126 Ann Uccello Street Hartford, CT 06106

262 Reviews

$

126-130 Ann Uccello Street

Hartford, CT 06103

Popular Items

Pho Noodles
dumplings
Bun Bo Hue

Specials

Check out our Special of the Day!
Pho w/ Beef Short Ribs

Pho w/ Beef Short Ribs

$16.00Out of stock

Our amazing pho topped with tender slow cooked beef short ribs.

Pho w/Beef Ox Tail

Pho w/Beef Ox Tail

$15.00Out of stock

Our pho with Slow cooked oxtail.

Crispy Pork over rice

Crispy Pork over rice

$11.00Out of stock

Our popular crispy pork butt served over seasoned rice with cucumbers and ginger soy sauce.

Giant Made from Scratch Empanadas (2)

Giant Made from Scratch Empanadas (2)

$8.00Out of stock

Giant Empanadas made in house from our chef Jojo

Fried Shrimp Paste (3 piece)on sugarcane stick over pickled napa cabbage.

Fried Shrimp Paste (3 piece)on sugarcane stick over pickled napa cabbage.

$9.00Out of stock

Noodles

Vietnamese Noodles
Pho Noodles

Pho Noodles

$8.00

Phở is a Vietnamese soup consisting of broth, rice noodles, herbs, and meat. Pho is a popular food in Vietnam where it is served in households, street stalls and restaurants countrywide. Pho is considered Vietnam's national dish.

Mi Noodles

Mi Noodles

$9.00

egg noodles served in pho broth. Garnish with dry onion, crispy pork fat, scallions &/or onions, bean spout, cilantro, and lime.

Pho Vegan

Pho Vegan

$11.00

Mushroom/Tofu & rice noodles served in vegan mushroom base pho broth. Garnish with basil, onion &/or scallions, bean spout cilantro &/or culantro and lime.

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$9.00

Rice vermicelli served in spicy lemongrass broth with your choice of protein, Garnish with basil. cabbage, cilantro, and lime.

Bun Thit (Dry noodle no broth)

Bun Thit (Dry noodle no broth)

$9.00

rice noodles topped with your choice of protein, pickled daikon/carrots, cucumbers, fried eggrolls, dry shallots and sweet fish sauce.

Reuse-able Long Handle Spoons

Reuse-able Long Handle Spoons

$2.00
Soba Noodles (no broth)(vegan)

Soba Noodles (no broth)(vegan)

$9.00

Sweet potato noodles. Mixed with sesame oil, cold yuba/mushroom topping, tofu, finished with maggi sauce. A simple cold dish that is flavorful yet light.

Banh Mi & More

Vietnamese Banh Mi and small bites
Daikon Bowl

Daikon Bowl

$8.00

Cucumber, Cilantro, Onions, Dry Shallots on a bed of pickled daikons and carrots. Eat it without meat or add what meat you want for an extra charge. Comes with our own sweet fish sauce vinaigrette.

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy chicken, served on our banh mi bread, Vietnamese mayo, pickles, and boom boom sauce for a tangy kick.

banh mi cha ga chien

banh mi cha ga chien

$10.00

Our version of an authentic Vietnamese chicken sandwich. We start with a toasted bread, Vietnamese mayo, chicken pate, crispy chicken terrine, pickle daikons, cilantro, and finished with maggi seasoning, and sambal for a kick.

banh mi salmon

banh mi salmon

$15.00

salmon fillet fried, served on bread with pickles, cilantro, onions, Vietnamese mayo and finished with a spicy boom boom sauce. Our banh mi ca salmon taste like a Po Boy sandwich but better.

the "butt meee"

the "butt meee"

$9.00

thick cut of pork butt slow cooked until tender then fried to be crispy, served on bread with pickled daikons/carrots, cilantro, Vietnamese mayo and our signature banh meee sauce.

Veggie banh mi

Veggie banh mi

$9.00

Fried Tofu and sautéed mushrooms served in a baguette with pickled daikon/carrots, maggi sauce.

pho mi (Banh Mi Pho)

pho mi (Banh Mi Pho)

$10.00

We start with Aby’s amazing bread, topped with our slow cooked then braised brisket and finished with pickled veggie, cilantro, onions, and a hoisin/sriracha sauce that has a kick and it’s Pho-mazing.

banh mi heo

banh mi heo

$9.00

Lemongrass pork with mayo, pickled daikon/carrots, cilantro, cucumber and finished with sweet fish sauce.

banh mi flank steak

banh mi flank steak

$11.00

Flank steak marinated in our lemongrass soy sauce base. Grilled then served on a banh mi, topped with pickled daikons, cilantro, onion and glazed with our sweet fish sauce.

banh meee fried wings

banh meee fried wings

$8.00+

Brined for 24 hours so they are juicy on the inside but crispy on the outside. Then sprinkle our dry seasoning for an extra layer of salty and spiciness.

1 piece of bread

$2.00

Cabbage chopped then pickled in Vietnamese style fish sauce vinaigrette

vietnamese pork eggrolls

vietnamese pork eggrolls

$6.50+

Vietnamese Eggroll made with Pork, Fungi, onion, carrots, jicama, rice noodles and spices mixed together, wrapped then fried and served with spicy/sweet fish sauce vinaigrette.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00
pork nuggets

pork nuggets

$7.00

Pork butt slow cooked, sliced in to chucks, then deep fried until crispy. Served with our in house butt meee since(taste like asian BBQ)

dumplings

dumplings

$7.00+

pork dumplings. Have them fried or steam.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.75
banh meee Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp(Really Spicy)

banh meee Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp(Really Spicy)

$10.00

Tired of the normal hot sauce? Want something with a little more kick and flavor? Try our Habanero Garlic Chili Crisp. Made in hartford, CT. It is amazing and super spicy.

banh meee Garlic Chili Crisp (authentic sauce)(Mild Spicy)

banh meee Garlic Chili Crisp (authentic sauce)(Mild Spicy)

$10.00

What started as a joke has become a sauce. While our food is delicious, healthy, and Vietnamese inspired. Some of our customer thinks that it isn't flavorful enough because we don't use tons of sodium and don't use msg in our dishes. However as time past we decided that we could make a condiment for customer that want to add that extra "authentic" to their order. Well here is the "authentic" condiment.

Drink Milk Tea

Tiramisu Milk Tea

Tiramisu Milk Tea

$5.00

Milk Tea with Bubble

$5.00
Thai Tea with Bubble

Thai Tea with Bubble

$5.00

Taro Milk Tea with Bubble

$5.00

Vanilla with Bubble

$5.00

Banana with Bubble

$5.00
Mango Milk Tea with Bubble

Mango Milk Tea with Bubble

$5.00

Taste just like a mango is what our customer says.

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$5.00

Honeydew Milk tea is very refreshing and light in flavor.

Drink Iced Tea and Others

Raspberry/Strawberry Hibiscus lime-aid tea

Raspberry/Strawberry Hibiscus lime-aid tea

$5.50

A refreshing sweet tea thats sweet and tangy.

Limeade

Limeade

$4.50

Freshly squeezed lime, sweeten with flavored syrup, served over crashed ice for a very refreshing drink.

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Passion fruit iced tea with fruit jelly

$4.50

Mango iced tea with fruit jelly

$4.50

Acai palm berry with fruit jelly

$4.50
Kumquat iced tea with fruit jelly

Kumquat iced tea with fruit jelly

$4.50

Kumquat has the flavor of a lime mixed with an orange. Isn't too sweet and very refreshing. Great for the person that want something refreshing yet not too sweet.

Strawberry Iced Tea with Fruit Jelly

Strawberry Iced Tea with Fruit Jelly

$4.50

Jasmine tea cold brew then mixed with strawberry flavoring and finished with fruit jelly.

White peach Iced Tea with fruit Jelly

$4.50

Iced Tea non-sweeten or flavored

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.25

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Vietnamese Hot Coffee

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Coke in glass bottle.

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$2.25

Mexican Sprite in glass bottle.

Mexican Fanta Orange Soda

Mexican Fanta Orange Soda

$2.25

Mexican Fanta in glass bottle.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to banh meee downtown! We are a fast casual eatery that serves Vietnamese inspired food.

Location

126-130 Ann Uccello Street, Hartford, CT 06103

Directions

Gallery
Banh Meee Downtown image
Banh Meee Downtown image
Banh Meee Downtown image

