Banh Mi Cypress 10953 Meridian Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10953 Meridian Drive

Cypress, CA 90630

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Pork

Appetizers

Spring roll (pork)

$6.00

Spring roll (shrimp)

$6.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

$3.50

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Sides

Chips

$1.25

Potato salad

$2.50

Fresh Fruits

$3.50

Bread

$1.25

Chicken salad

$7.50

Pastries

Plain Butter Croissant

$2.00

Chocolate Cookie

$1.00

Strawberry croissant

$2.00

Muffin

$1.50

Almond croissant

$2.25

Cream cheese

$2.25

Cinnamon croissant

$2.00

Pineapple croissant

$2.00

Macaroon cookies

$0.75

Breakfast Food

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.75

Parfait

$2.75

Pate' Chaud

$1.75

Egg & Cheese

$4.25

Egg, Sausage & Cheese

$4.25

Egg, Ham & Cheese

$4.25

Egg, Bacon & Cheese

$4.25

Egg, Ham, Bacon & Cheese

$4.50

Avocado

$0.50

Vietnamese spam & eggs sandwich

$7.00

Vietnamese eggs & sausage sandwich

$7.50

Extra meat

$1.00

Breakfast Combo

$7.00Out of stock

Tater-tots

$2.00Out of stock

American Lunch

Pate' Chaud

$1.75

Turkey

$7.00

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperchinis, American, Swiss, or provolone cheese

Tuna

$7.00

Mayo, italian dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperchinis, American, Swiss, or provolone cheese

Supreme

$7.50

Salami, Ham, Turkey, Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperchinis, American, Swiss, or provolone cheese

Chef's Salad

$5.00

Italian

$7.50

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperchinis, American, Swiss, or provolone cheese

California Club

$7.00

Mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperchinis, American, Swiss, or provolone cheese

Ham cheese

$7.00

Salami

$7.00

Avocado

$0.50

Extra meat

$1.00

Lunch Combo

$8.50

Extra egg

$1.00

Special combo

$6.50Out of stock

Vietnamese Lunch

Grilled Pork

$7.00

Mayo, onions, cilantro, daikon carrot (pickled), cucumber, special sauce, jalapeno

Grilled beef

$7.50

Mayo, onions, cilantro, daikon carrot (pickled), cucumber, special sauce, jalapeno

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Mayo, onions, cilantro, daikon carrot (pickled), cucumber, special sauce, jalapeno

Pork Roll

$7.00

Mayo, onions, cilantro, daikon carrot (pickled), cucumber, jalapeno, pate', soy sauce

Combination

$7.50

Mayo, onions, cilantro, daikon carrot (pickled), cucumber, jalapeno, pate', soy sauce

Tofu

$7.00Out of stock

Mayo, onions, cilantro, daikon carrot (pickled), cucumber, special sauce, jalapeno

Meatball

$7.50

cilantro, cucumber, special sauce, jalapeno

Vermicelli

$7.75

Roast pork

$7.50

Lunch combo

$8.50

Vegetarian

$7.00

Sides

Chips

$1.25

Potato Salad

$2.00

Macaroni salad

$2.50

Bread roll

$1.25

Pastries

Strawberry Croissant

$2.50

Cream Cheese Croissant

$2.75

Pineapple Croissant

$2.50

Cinnamon Croissant

$2.75

Almond Croissant

$2.75

Plain Butter Croissant

$2.00

Blueberry Muffin

$1.75

Chocolate Cookie

$1.00

Biscotti

$5.50Out of stock

Banana nut muffin

$1.75

Chocolate croissant

$2.50

Blueberry croissant

$2.50

Chocolate Cookie (Copy)

$1.00

Apple Croissant

$2.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.00

Small Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock

Ham Cheese Croissant

$2.75

Smoothies

Razzma-Blast

$5.50

Raspberry, strawberry, banana, passion fruit, passion juice, orange sherbert, frozen yogurt

Passion Paradise

$5.50

Strawberry, pineapple, passion juice, pineapple juice, frozen yogurt

Tropical Oasis

$5.50

Pineapple, mango, strawberry, passion juice, pineapple juice, frozen yogurt

Avocado

$5.50

Avocado, condense milk, half & half

Very Berry

$5.50

Strawberry, blue berry, raspberry, passion juice, pineapple juice, frozen yogurt

Banana Rama

$5.50

Banana, pineapple, passion juice, pineapple juice, orange sherbert, frozen yogurt

Berry Banana

$5.50

Strawberry, banana, passion juice, orange sherbert, frozen yogurt

Rootbeer float

$4.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

Thai Tea

$4.75

Coffee/Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.00

House iced milk coffee

$4.75

Thai Tea

$4.75

Black hot coffee

$4.00

Can Soda/Bottle Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.25

Soda Can

$1.25

Monster

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Gatorade

$1.50

Ice water

$0.50

Thai Tea

$4.75

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

Small tray glass noodle

Small tray stir fry noodles (order in advance)

$35.00

Small tray egg roll (24 hr advance)

Egg rolls (25) (24 hr advance)

$25.00

Egg rolls (50) (24 hr advance)

$47.00

Egg rolls (100) (24 hr advance)

$95.00

Foot long supreme

Foot long supreme

$9.50

Foot long Italian

$9.50

Foot long turkey

$9.00

Foot long tuna

$9.00

Foot long Italian

Foot long Italian

$9.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
10953 Meridian Drive, Cypress, CA 90630

