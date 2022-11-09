Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Banh Mi Galang

45 Reviews

$$

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100

Austin, TX 78717

Popular Items

1. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich
Gõi Cuốn - Spring Roll
Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup

Bánh Mì - Sandwich

1. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich

1. Banh Mi Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork Sandwich

$8.50

Vietnamese sandwich with grilled pork, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.

2. Banh Mi Ga Nuong Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Vietnamese sandwich with grilled chicken, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.

3. Banh Mi Bo Nuong - Grilled Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Vietnamese sandwich with grilled beef, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.

4. Banh Mi Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp Sandwich

$8.95

Vietnamese sandwich with grilled shrimp, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.

5. Banh Mi Nem Nuong - Grilled Pork Sausage Sandwich

$8.50

Vietnamese sandwich with grilled pork sausage, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.

6. Banh Mi Dac Biet – Combo Sandwich

6. Banh Mi Dac Biet – Combo Sandwich

$8.75

Vietnamese sandwich with ham, char siu pork, pork pate, mayonnaise, pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, cilantro, and fresh jalapeno.

7. Banh Mi Chay - Vegetarian Sandwich

$8.25

Vegetarian sandwich with grilled pork flavor meat imitation

8. Banh Mi Luoi Bo - Beef Tongue Sandwich

$8.95

9. Banh Mi Trung Op-la - Egg Sandwich

$7.25

Egg over easy in Vietnamese sandwich style

Banh Mi Vit Quay - Roasted Duck Sandwich

$8.90Out of stock

Roasted Duck on a Vietnamese sandwich style.

BM Pork Belly

BM Pork Belly

$8.90Out of stock

Ever wonder what bacon will taste like on a banh mi? Now you can try one. Our pork belly is sous vide cooked and then grilled before going on a banh mi. This will give you the best of both worlds where the pork is tender and juicy in the inside and crusty bacon-like on the outside.

Plain Bread (1)

$2.00Out of stock

No Utensil

Bún - Vermicelli Bowls

BunThit Nuong - Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork

$11.90

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce

Bun Ga Nuong - Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken

$11.90

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Chicken serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce

Bun Nem Nuong - Rice Vermicelli with Pork Sausage

$12.95

Rice vermicelli with sweet and garlicky pork sausage serve with cucumbers, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce

BunTomThit Nuong - Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork and Shrimp

$12.75

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Pork and Shrimp serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce

Bun Tom Nuong - Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Shrimps

$14.95

Rice vermicelli with grilled shrimps serve with cucumbers, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce

Bun Bo Xao - Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Beef

Bun Bo Xao - Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Beef

$13.90

Rice Vermicelli with Grilled Beef serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour fish sauce

Bun Chay - Vegetarian Rice Vermicelli

$11.90

Rice vermicelli with grilled pork flavor meat substitute and chicken patty (meat substitute) serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour vegetarian fish sauce

Cơm Dĩa- Rice Plates

Com Tam Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork with Rice

Com Tam Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork with Rice

$13.75

Grilled Pork serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables

Com Tam Ga Nuong - Grilled Chicken with Rice

$13.75

Grilled Chicken serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables

Com Tam Bo Nuong - Grilled Beef with Rice

$14.50

Grilled beef serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables

Com Luoi Bo - Beef Tongue Rice

$15.50

Com Tam Tom Nuong - Grilled Shrimp with Rice

$15.90

Grilled Shrimp serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables

Com Tam Suon Nuong - Grilled Pork Chop with Rice

Com Tam Suon Nuong - Grilled Pork Chop with Rice

$13.90Out of stock

Grilled Pork shoulder blade (6-8 oz), marinated with house spices, serve with broken rice and fresh vegetables

Com Tam Thit Lui - Pork Kebab Rice

$14.90Out of stock

Grilled Pork Kebab serve with brokern rice and fresh vegetables

Com Tam Chay - Vegetarian Rice Dish

$12.75

Steamed broken rice with grilled pork flavor meat substitute and chicken patty (meat substitute) serve with cucumbers, bean sprout, mint, peanuts, and sweet and sour vegetarian fish sauce

Phở Bò - Beef Pho Noodle Soup

Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho
Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup

Pho Bo - Beef Pho Noodle Soup

$9.00

Savory and hearty pho noodle soup cooked in beef bone broth and served with bean sprout and basil. Select your toppings - tái (rare eye of round), chín (brisket), bò viên (meat ball), gà (chicken), or meat alternative - to build your own pho

Pho Sate Do Bien - Spicy Sate Pho with Sea Food

Pho Sate Do Bien - Spicy Sate Pho with Sea Food

$14.95

Spicy Sate Pho soup served with brisket and shrimps

Pho Chay - Vegetarian Pho

Pho Chay - Vegetarian Pho

$14.50Out of stock

Plant based pho broth topped with soft tofu, Vegetarian meatballs, and vegetarian beef imitation.

Kids Pho Bò

$8.50

Small Plates

Gõi Cuốn - Spring Roll

Gõi Cuốn - Spring Roll

$6.50

2 Pork and shrimp wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs, vegetables, and rice vermicelli.

Chã Giò - Egg Roll

Chã Giò - Egg Roll

$5.95

4 Egg rolls made with pork and shrimp

Fried Chicken Pot stickers

Fried Chicken Pot stickers

$6.25

Fried chicken pot stickers - 6 per order

Plain Bread (1)

$2.00Out of stock

Chips

$1.25

Gõi Cuốn Chay - Vegetarian Spring Roll

$6.50

Vegetarian chicken patty wrapped in rice paper with fresh herbs, vegetables, and rice vermicelli. 2 per order.

Coconut Waffles with Pandan Flavor

Coconut Waffles with Pandan Flavor

$4.25Out of stock

Sweet and fragrance coconut waffles that are both crunchy and chewy. The waffles are 8 inch in diameter. 1 waffle per order.

Chè Khoai Tím - Purple Yam Halo Halo

Chè Khoai Tím - Purple Yam Halo Halo

$4.00Out of stock

Made with purple yam, Korean sweet potatoes, mung bean, tapioca, coconut jelly, young coconut meat, and coconut milk.

Xoi Lap Xuong - Viet Sausage with Sweet Rice

Xoi Lap Xuong - Viet Sausage with Sweet Rice

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet and garlicky Vietnamese Sausage served on a bed of sweet rice, topped with fried green onions and shallots.

Xoi Ga - Braised Chicken with Sweet Rice

Xoi Ga - Braised Chicken with Sweet Rice

$6.50Out of stock

Savory braised chicken with sweet rice, topped with fried green onions and shallots.

Flan

Flan

$4.50

Featured Item of the Month

Ca Ri Ga - Vietnamese Chicken Curry

$9.50Out of stock

Vietnamese Chicken Curry cook in lemon grass and sweet potatoes. Serve with French roll

Chao Ga - Chicken in Rice Porridge

Chao Ga - Chicken in Rice Porridge

$11.90Out of stock

Hu Tieu Do Bien - Rice Noodle Soup with Pork and Seafood

$11.50Out of stock
Banh Canh Mien Tay – SouthWest Udon Soup

Banh Canh Mien Tay – SouthWest Udon Soup

$12.50Out of stock

Creamy Vietnamese udon Soup with shrimp, in savory coconut milk broth. Topped with green onions and cilantro.

Com Chien - Vietnamese Fried Rice

Com Chien - Vietnamese Fried Rice

$13.90

Vietnamese Fried Rice with pork sausage, eggs and mixed vegetables. See protein selection for more choices.

Mi Kho Xa Xiu & Tom - Egg noodles with Char Siu Pork and Shrimps

Mi Kho Xa Xiu & Tom - Egg noodles with Char Siu Pork and Shrimps

$12.50Out of stock

Savory egg noodles with a concentrated seasoning, and topped by char siu pork, shrimps, and bok choy. Served with a side of soup.

Pho Ga - Chicken Pho Noodle Soup

$12.50Out of stock

Chicken Pho Noodle Soup

Pho Sate Do Bien - Sate Pho with Beef and Sea Food

Pho Sate Do Bien - Sate Pho with Beef and Sea Food

$12.50Out of stock

Spicy Sate Pho soup served with brisket and shrimps

Bun Bo Hue - Hue Spicy Beef Soup

$12.50Out of stock
Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Crepe

Banh Xeo - Vietnamese Crepe

$15.00Out of stock

Savory and Crunchy Crepe with pork and seafood. Serve with fresh vegetables and herbs.

Canh Chua Chay & Tofu Xao Sa - Sweet & Sour Soup with Lemon Gass Tofu

$14.50Out of stock
Canh Chua Ca Bong Lau - Sweet and Sour Soup with Catfish

Canh Chua Ca Bong Lau - Sweet and Sour Soup with Catfish

$12.50Out of stock
BMG Burger

BMG Burger

$8.90Out of stock

1/3 lbs beef patty, on a Brioche bun, marinated with house special spices. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickled carrots and daikon, mayonnaise, ketchup, and cheese.

Crispy Pork Belly

Crispy Pork Belly

$15.90Out of stock

Crispy over broken steamed rice or vermicelli. Served with fresh veggies.

Drinks

Càfé Đá - Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.25

Double-shot iced coffee

Càfé Sữa Đá - Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk

Càfé Sữa Đá - Vietnamese Iced Coffee with Condensed Milk

$4.75

Double-shot iced coffee with condensed milk

Càfé Đen Nóng - Vietnamese Black Coffee

$3.50

Hot Americano Coffee

Càfé Sữa Nóng - Vietnamese Hot Coffee with Condensed Milk

Càfé Sữa Nóng - Vietnamese Hot Coffee with Condensed Milk

$3.95

Hot Americano coffee with condensed milk

BMG Coffee

$5.25

Creamy Vietnamese iced coffee made with condensed milk and creamer. A customer favorite.

Thai Tea

$4.50

Fruit Flavored Green Tea

$4.25

House brew loose leaf green tea flavored with fruit juice and fruit puree

Bottled Water - 16.9 oz

$1.50

Soda - 16.9 oz bottles

$1.90

Arizona Tea - 16oz bottle

$2.00

Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey

Lipton Iced Tea - 20 oz bottles

$2.00

Aloe Vera Juice

$3.00
Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.90

Tea

$2.00

Snapple Drink

$2.90

Coca-Cola de Mexico (12 oz glass bottle)

$3.50

Vita Coco

$2.50

IBC Root Beer - 12 oz glass bottle

$3.00

Texas Tea

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your gateway to Vietnamese Cuisine.

Location

11301 Lakeline Blvd Suite 100, Austin, TX 78717

Directions

Gallery
Banh Mi Galang image
Banh Mi Galang image

