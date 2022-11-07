A map showing the location of Banh Mi My-Tho #3 7434 Garvey AvenueView gallery

Banh Mi My-Tho #3 7434 Garvey Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

7434 Garvey Avenue

Rosemead, CA 91770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Banh Mi

Special Cold Cut Banh Mi

$6.00

cold cuts, grilled pork, & pate spread

Grilled Pork Banh Mi

$6.00

garlic and lemongrass marinated sliced pork

Shredded Caramel Chicken Banh Mi

$6.00

tender cooked leg meat in caramel fish sauce

Grilled Sausage Banh Mi

$6.00

garlic marinated pork sausage

Grilled Beef Banh Mi

$7.00

garlic and lemongrass marinated sliced beef

Vegetarian Special Banh Mi

$6.00

sliced veg coldcuts and veg shreds

Vietnamese Meatball Banh Mi

$6.00

marinated ground pork cooked with minced onion and tomato sauce

Coldcut Banh Mi

$6.00

sliced pork loaf, ham, headcheese, & pate spread

Fried Egg Banh Mi

$6.00

fried egg and pate spread (optional)

Rice/ Noodles

Broken Rice w/ Grilled Pork & Egg

$6.00

broken jasmine rice dish w/ grilled pork, egg, & fish sauce

Rice Noodles w/ Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls

$6.00

vermicelli rice noodles w/ grilled pork, egg rolls, & fish sauce

Broken Rice w/ Vegetarian Shreds & Veg Egg Rolls

$6.00

broken jasmine rice w/ vegetarian shreds, veg egg rolls, & sweet soy sauce

Rice Noodles w/ Vegetarian Shreds & Veg Egg Rolls

$6.00

vermicelli rice noodles w/ vegetarian shreds, veg egg rolls, & sweet soy sauce

Broken Rice w/ Grilled Beef & Egg

$7.00

Rice Noodles w/ Grilled Beef & Egg Rolls

$7.00

Summer Rolls

Shrimp & Pork Summer Rolls

$5.00

2 rolls made of sliced shrimp and sliced lean pork - hoisin peanut sauce

Grilled Pork Summer Rolls

$5.00

2 rolls made of grilled pork - fish sauce

Grilled Beef Summer Rolls

$5.50

2 rolls made of grilled beef - fish sauce

Grilled Sausage Summer Rolls

$5.00

2 rolls made of grilled sausage - hoisin peanut sauce

Vegetarian Summer Rolls

$5.00

2 rolls made of vegetarian shreds - hoisin peanut sauce

Appetizer

Pork Egg Roll

$1.25

golden brown fried crispy egg rolls

Veg Egg Roll

$1.25

veg golden brown fried crispy egg rolls

Meatball Skewer

$3.75

sweet garlic marinated pork sausage balls on skewer

Fried Pork Loaf

$3.00

fried Vietnamese ham/pork loaf

Pandan Cake

$3.50

Plain bread

$0.80

Sticky Rice

$3.50

Meat

Box of Grilled Pork

$20.00

family style serving - 1 box about 1 pound of grilled pork (lemongrass & garlic marinated sliced pork)

Box of Grilled Beef

$30.00

family style serving - 1 box about 1 pound of grilled beef (lemongrass & garlic marinated sliced beef)

Shredded - Pork Skin & Pork

$14.00

cold shredded pork skin and shredded pork meat coated in toasted rice powder

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Shreds - Bi Chay

$10.00

shredded fried taro, tofu, bean thread, & carrot coated in toasted rice powder

Veg Egg Roll

$1.25

veg golden brown fried crispy egg rolls

Rice Noodles w/ Vegetarian Shreds & Veg Egg Rolls

$6.00

vermicelli rice noodles w/ vegetarian shreds, veg egg rolls, & sweet soy sauce

Broken Rice w/ Vegetarian Shreds & Veg Egg Rolls

$6.00

broken jasmine rice w/ vegetarian shreds, veg egg rolls, & sweet soy sauce

Condiments

4oz Cup of Pork Liver Pate

$3.00

pork & liver spread

4oz Cup of Egg Yolk Mayo

$3.00

creamy spread made of egg yolk and soy bean oil

Pickled Veg

$1.25

about 4oz of pickled shredded daikon radish and carrot

Iced Coffee

Large Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Condensed Milk

$5.00

iced strong espresso coffee sweatened with condensed milk - 24oz cup

Regular Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Condensed Milk

$4.00

iced strong espresso coffee sweatened with condensed milk - 16oz cup

Large Black Iced Coffee

$5.00

iced strong espresso coffee - 24oz cup

Regular Iced Black Coffee

$4.00

iced strong espresso coffee - 16oz cup

Hot Coffee

Large Vietnamese Hot Coffee w/ Condensed Milk

$5.00

hot strong espresso coffee sweatened with condensed milk - 20oz cup

Regular Vietnamese Hot Coffee w/ Condensed Milk

$4.00

hot strong espresso coffee sweatened with condensed milk - 10oz cup

Large Black Hot Coffee

$5.00

hot strong espresso coffee (sweetened?) - 20oz cup

Regular Hot Black Coffee

$4.00

hot strong espresso coffee (sweetened?) - 10oz cup

Green Tea

Iced Green Tea (Regular)

$4.00

Iced Green Tea (Large)

$5.00

Thai Tea

Thai Tea (Regular)

$4.00

Thai Tea (Large)

$5.00

Milk Tea

Milk Tea (Regular)

$4.00

Milk Tea (Large)

$5.00

Can Drinks

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Arizona Tea

$1.25

Coconut Water

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Herb Tea

$1.50

Toppings

Boba

$0.50

Mango Jelly

$0.50

Lychee Jelly

$0.50

Rainbow Jelly

$0.50

Aloe Vera

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7434 Garvey Avenue, Rosemead, CA 91770

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sunright Tea Studio - Monterey Park
orange starNo Reviews
141 N. Atlantic Blvd. Unit #107 Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Daikokuya - Monterey Park - 111 North Atlantic Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
111 North Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Aliya Lavaland
orange starNo Reviews
141 N. Atlantic Blvd Ste#103 Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Ramen King Keisuke - Monterey Park
orange starNo Reviews
141 NORTH ATLANTIC BLVD #100B MONTEREY PARK, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Tokyo Fried Chicken Co - MP
orange star4.1 • 2,181
122 S Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery - Monterey Park
orange starNo Reviews
500 N. Atlantic Blvd Monterey Park, CA 91754
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rosemead

Rose City Pizza - Rosemead
orange star4.3 • 2,435
3588 ROSEMEAD BLVD ROSEMEAD, CA 91770
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000838 - Rosemead Place
orange star4.1 • 832
3584 Rosemead Blvd. Rosemead, CA 91770
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0315 - Rosemead, CA
orange star4.4 • 32
3628 Rosemead Blvd Rosemead, CA 91770
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rosemead
South El Monte
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
El Monte
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
Montebello
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston