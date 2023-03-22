Main picView gallery

88 Street Food 5905 West Broad Street

No reviews yet

5905 West Broad Street

Richmond, VA 23230

FOOD ITEMS

BANH MI

#1 BANH MI 88 Special

$7.95

#2 BANH MI Lemongrass Pork

$7.95

#3 BANH MI Grilled Chicken

$7.95

#4 BANH MI Lemongrass Tofu

$7.95

#5 BANH MI Bulgogi Beef

$7.95

#6 BANH MI Pate Cha

$7.95

#7 BANH MI Pork Belly

$7.95

BANH MI KHONG

$5.00

Small Plates

88 Style Popcorn Chicken - SOY

$8.00

88 Style Popcorn Chicken - SPICY

$8.00

88 Style Popcorn Chicken - KOREAN

$8.00

Bulgogi Fries

$8.00

Chicken Skewers

$8.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$7.00

Chicken Gyoza

$7.00

Pork Gyoza

$7.00

BUN BUN - PORK

$8.00

BUN BUN - CHICKEN

$8.00

BUN BUN - BULGOGI

$8.00

BUN BUN - TOFU

$8.00

Crispy Crystal Shrimp Dumplings

$7.00

Spicy Tofu In Garlic Sauce

$7.00

Fried Shu Mai

$7.00

Garlic Wontons

$7.00

Lemongrass Pork Summer Rolls

$5.00

Crispy Rolls

$4.00

Veggie Crispy Roll

$4.00

Veggie Rice Roll

$4.00

Shrimp Summer Rolls

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.50

Grill Bowls

BOWL 88 Style Popcorn Chicken

$11.00

BOWL Teriyaki Chicken

$11.00

BOWL Lemongrass Pork

$11.00

BOWL Garlic Shrimp

$13.00

BOWL Spicy Garlic Tofu

$11.00

BOWL Bulgogi Beef

$13.00

BOBA

Specialty

88 Signature BOBA

$5.95

Brown Sugar Oreo

$5.95

Ube Coffee

$5.95

Matcha Ube

$5.95

Twilight

$5.95

Blue Butterfly

$5.95

Smoothie

Avocado Smoothie

$6.50

Mango Smoothie

$6.50

Cookies and Cream Smoothie

$6.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

Taro Smoothie

$6.50

Coconut Smoothie

$6.50

Milk Tea

Traditional Milk

$5.75

Rose Milk

$5.75

Taro Milk

$5.75

Thai Tea

$5.75

Strawberry Milk

$5.75

Matcha Milk Tea

$5.75

Green Thai Tea

$5.75

Fruit Tea

Tropical Fruit

$5.75

Passion Mango

$5.75

Longan Jujube

$5.75

Passion Berries

$5.75

Strawberry Lemon

$5.75

Peach Mango

$5.75

Passionfruit Tea

$5.75

Peach Tea

$5.75

Coffee

88 Ice Coffee

$5.75

Matcha Coffee

$5.75

Brown Sugar Coffee

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$5.75

Seasalt

$5.75

Coconut Coffee

$5.75

Coffee Latte

$5.75

MARKETPLACE

DRINKS

Bottle Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Bottle FIJI

$3.00

Bottle Specialty Drinks

$3.50

MOGU MOGU

$3.00

Bottle Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coconut Juice

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

SNACKS

Cafe Trung Nguyen

$8.00

Cafe Du Monde

$8.00

Koh-Kae Peanuts

$5.00

Nam Duong Soy Sauce

$4.00

Chin Su Pho Hot Sauce

$5.00

Chin Su Hot Sauce

$3.00

Panda Cookies

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Pocky

$1.50

Hi-Chew Candy

$4.00

Shrimp Chips (Can)

$5.00

DESSERTS

Che 3 Mau

$5.00

Flan

$4.00

Macaroon (6)

$8.00

Strawberry/Mango Mousse (4)

$4.00

Sweet Coconut Dumpling (5)

$4.00

Che Banh Lot

$5.00

NON FOOD

BOBA Plush (S)

$10.00

BOBA Plush (L)

$12.00

JibitZ

$3.50

Charger Cord

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5905 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230

