Banh Mi Station 1818 Sylvan Ave

GOURMET VIET-STYLE DUCK CONFIT

$13.95

NEW RECIPE! Slow roasted overnight in pure duck fat. Marinated for 24 hours in fresh thyme, bay leaves, shallots, garlic, black peppercorn in our secret in-house recipe. Hand-pulled duck leg, layered on a toasted baguette with chicken liver pate (also made in-house) + served with garlic aioli drizzle. DON'T MISS OUT!