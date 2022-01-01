Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banh Sai

review star

No reviews yet

127 South College Rd

Wilmington, NC 28403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cobra Fries
Banh Sai Bowl

Dinner

Pork Rinds

$7.00

togarashi and a side of sweet kimchi sauce

Cobra Fries

$10.00

sriracha, Banh Sai aioli, hoisin, green onion, red pepper

Zelda Bowl

$12.00

jasmine rice, sticky sauce, Banh Sai aioli, cucumber salad, edamame, cilantro, jalapeno, green onion, sesame seeds

Banh Sai Bowl

$12.00

jasmine rice, sticky sauce, Banh Sai aioli, cucumbers, pickled carrot and daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, green onion, sesame seeds

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come find us at locations in and around Wilmington NC! Locations and menus will vary

Location

127 South College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

Directions

Gallery
Banh Sai image
Banh Sai image

Similar restaurants in your area

Islands Fresh Mex Grill-Racine
orange starNo Reviews
260 RACINE DR. #1 WILMINGTON, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
222 Old Eastwood Rd Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Carolina Crab House - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
341 S College Rd #55 Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Tortilleria y Taqueria Carolinas - 419 south collage rd
orange starNo Reviews
419 south collage rd Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Milner's Cafe - 311 Judges Rd Suite 1A
orange starNo Reviews
311 Judges Rd Suite 1A Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston