Banhmigos
No reviews yet
4018 Hylan Blvd
Staten Island, NY 10308
Appetizers
Shrimp Summer Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)
Shredded Chicken Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)
Grilled Pork Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)
Smoked Duck Breast Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoison sauce (2 rolls per order)
Vegetarian Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoisin sauce (2 rolls per other)
Tofu Summer Rolls
Fresh greens, rice vermicelli, wrapped in rice paper w/ peanut butter hoisin sauce (2 rolls per other)
Fried Spring Rolls (4)
Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: we cannot remove individual ingredients. We make the rolls the day before as the roll will break apart if unwrapped.
Fried Spring Rolls (8)
Home-made 5 spices spring rolls. Contains pork, shrimp onion, thin noodle, carrot, and taro. Also has pieces of lettuce on the side to use as a wrap to eat with. Note: Contains dairy & we cannot remove individual ingredients. We make the rolls the day before as the roll will break apart if unwrapped.
French Fries
Skinless and cut from whole Russet potatoes
Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (6)
Homemade pan seared dumplings. Contains: Leek, Bok Choy, Pork
Chicken Nuggets (10)
Bánhmì
Traditional Bánhmì
Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette is white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN.
Grilled Pork Bánhmì
Marinated & grilled sliced pork. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN
Grilled Chicken Bánhmì
Vietnamese style marinated grilled dark meat chicken. Vietnamese sandwich with thin, crisp crust and soft, airy texture inside that is split lengthwise. Our Baguette only comes as white bread and CONTAINS GLUTEN
Shredded Chicken Bánhmì
Shredded poached chicken breast
Beef Short Ribs Bánhmì
Slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
Portobello Mushroom Bánhmì
Mushrooms are oven-glazed with extra virgin olive oil.
Tofu Bánhmì
Tender silky and substly sweet tofu
Veggie Chicken Bánhmì
Chicken flavor infused tofu
Shrimp Bánhmì
Vietnamese style poached shrimp
Curry Banhmi
Curry Chicken seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg
Smoked Duck Breast Bánhmì
Vietnamese Style Tacos
Traditional Tacos
Contains 2 types of vietnamese ham, pork liver pate, roasted ground pork
Grilled Pork Tacos
Vietnamese style marinated grilled slice pork
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Vietnamese style marinated grilled dark meat chicken
Shredded Chicken Tacos
Shredded poached chicken breast
Beef Short Ribs Tacos
Slow-braisedin lemongrass, spices, and soy sauce
Portobello Mushroom Tacos
Oven-glazed w extra virgin olive oil
Tofu Tacos
Tender silky and substly sweet tofu
Veggie Chicken Tacos
Chicken flavor infused tofu
Shrimp Tacos
Vietnamese style poached shrimp
Smoked Duck Breast Tacos
Green Salad
Plain Green Salad
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Grilled Pork Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Grilled Chicken Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. Comes with vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Shredded Chicken Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
Beef Short Ribs Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
Portobello Mushroom Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
Tofu Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
Veggie Chicken Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
Shrimp Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
Smoked Duck Breast Green Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled carrot & daikon radish, topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: vinaigrette ( has fish sauce ) & sriracha
Vermicelli Salad
Plain Vermicelli Salad
Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Grilled Pork Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Shredded Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Beef Short Ribs Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Portobello Mushroom Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Tofu Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Veggie Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Shrimp Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Smoked Duck Breast Vermicelli Salad
Rice Vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, scallion oil topped with crushed peanut & onions. On the side: Vinaigrette (fish sauce) & sriracha. Please remove Fried Onions if you have a gluten allergy.
Curry Chicken Vermicelli Salad
Curry Chicken seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg
Fried Spring Roll Vermicielli
Rice Boxes
Grilled Pork Rice Box
Steamed jasmine rice with halved hard boiled egg, container of roasted peanuts, and a side salad consisting baby tomatoes and lettuce. Comes with Vinaigrette (Fish Sauce) & sriracha.
Grilled Chicken Rice Box
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Shredded Chicken Rice Box
Hot steamed jasmine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Beef Short Ribs Rice Box
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Portobello Mushroom Rice Box
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Tofu Rice Box
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Veggie Chicken Rice Box
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Shrimp Rice Box
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Smoked Duck Breast Rice Box
Hot steamed jasine rice with side salad halved hard boiled egg roasted peanuts On the side: Vinaigrette (has fish sauce) & sriracha
Curry Chicken Rice
Gluten Free. Contains just potato, rice, and chicken. Chicken is seasoned with Red Pepper, Turmeric, Coriander, Ginger, Cumin, and Nutmeg.
Condiments and Sides
Fish Sauce
Peanut Hoisin Sauce
3.25 oz container.
French Fries
Skinless and cut from whole Russet potatoes
Steamed Jasmine White Rice
Half pound of steamed plain white rice.
Pound of Grilled Chicken
One pound of the same sliced grilled chicken that comes in each of our entrees.
Pound of Grilled Pork
One pound of the same sliced grilled pork that comes in each of our entrees.
Fried Chicken wings
Pho
Sliced Beef Pho
The meats are raw sliced roundeye and cooked brisket. The broth should be hot enough to cook the thinly sliced round on contact. If you are ordering takeout make sure to reheat the broth that comes in a separate container.
Grilled Pork Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
Grilled Chicken Pho
Marinated and grilled dark meat
Shredded Chicken Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
Beef Short Ribs Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side. Short Ribs are slow-braised overnight in lemongrass, star anise, spices, and soy sauce.
Portobello Mushroom Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
Tofu Pho
NOT VEGAN. We use Beef Broth but are looking into Vegan broth to see if it's sustainable for our business. We know it defeats the purpose but maybe people just want to reduce meat consumption and not completely cut out meat.
Veggie Chicken Pho
NOT VEGAN. We use Beef Broth but are looking into Vegan broth to see if it's sustainable for our business. We know it defeats the purpose but maybe people just want to reduce meat consumption and not completely cut out meat.
Shrimp Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
Smoked Duck Breast Pho
Rice Vermicelli noodles in slow simmered seasoned BEEF MARROW BROTH Fresh bean sprouts, Thai basil and lemon garnish, sriracha hot sauce & hoisin sauce on the side.
Plain Pho
No protein or meat
Extra Broth
Extra container of Beef Broth
Bubble Tea
Original Bubble Tea
Black tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
Taro Bubble Tea
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
Matcha Bubble Tea
No tea, caffeine and sugar added and contains non-dairy creamer. Slightly bitter, earthy, and vegetal notes.
Honeydew Bubble Tea
Green tea base & contains non-dairy creamer
Vietnamese Coffee Bubble Tea
Condensed milk used as sweetener served with tapioca pearls
Thai Bubble Tea
Thai tea tends to be slightly sweeter than most normal brewed teas due to the presence of evaporated milk as the sweetener. In addition, we also use half & half condensed milk.
Vanilla Flavored Boba
Contains no caffeine/tea
Coconut Bubble Tea
Green Tea Base
Almond Bubble Tea
Green tea base with non-dairy creamer
Flavored Bubble Tea
Mango Bubble Tea
Bubble tea drink with green tea base. We use a Mango Syrup as sweetener. Dairy free
Passion Fruit Bubble Tea
Peach Bubble Tea
Green Apple Bubble Tea
Bubble tea drink with green tea base. We use a Green Apple Syrup as sweetener. Dairy free
Strawberry Bubble Tea
Bubble tea drink with black tea base. We use a strawberry flavored syrup as sweetener
Lychee Bubble Tea
Bubble tea drink with black tea base. We use a Lychee Syrup rather than powder. Dairy free
Honey Bubble Tea
Black Tea Bubble Tea
Essentially the Original Bubble Tea without the non-dairy creamer.
Jasmine Bubble Tea
Essentially Green Tea with non-dairy creamer Milk & sugar. Milk can be added at no extra charge if requested. We have Almond and Half % Half Milk currently.
Other Beverages
Bottled Water
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Canada Dry Ginger Ale Soda, 12 fl oz
Coca-Cola
Canned Coca-Cola ,12 fl oz
Honey w/Lemon
Only comes in medium size 16 fl oz cup.
Vietnamese Coffee
Contains half & half milk and condensed milk is used as sweetener. French Roasted Coffee and Chicory
Fresh Lemonade w/Lime
Only comes in 16 fl oz cup.
Plain Black Tea
Tapioca pearl, dairy, and sweetener free. Just plain old black tea
Plain Green Tea
Plain old green tea with nothing added.
Thai Tea
Sprite
Canned 12 fl oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Opened July 2019. We accept Credit cards , debit cards and cash upon delivery/pickup
4018 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10308