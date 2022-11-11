Restaurant header imageView gallery

BANH MI OI

9 Reviews

$$

1759 CENTRE ST

BOSTON, MA 02132

Order Again

Popular Items

Crispy Rolls
Banh Mi - BBQ Pork
Pho - Chicken

NO UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

One Simple Thing You Can do to Help Save our Planet is opt out of utensils and napkins.

Merchandise

Banh Mi Oi T-shirt

Banh Mi Oi T-shirt

$25.00+

CHEF SPECIALS

Banh Mi Oi x Nashville Style Hot Chicken

Banh Mi Oi x Nashville Style Hot Chicken

$11.99

Over a year ago we went to Nashville, TN, and while we didn’t see Taylor Swift, we saw the beautiful culture and the smoky foods. Still mesmerized by the hot chicken that we ate, we decided to create a fusion: Banh Mi x Nashville Style Hot Chicken

Appetizers

Crispy Rolls

$7.35

Deep-fried rolls with pork and veggie wrapped, served with garlic fish sauce.

Fresh Rolls

$7.15

Two soft rolls with steamed pork and shrimp, basil, mint, lettuce, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce

Fresh Vegetarian Rolls

$7.15

Two soft rolls with vegan bologna, mint, basil, lettuce, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce.

Crispy Fried Fish

$9.10

Fried cod fillets (3) served with sweet and sour sauce. (we cut the lids of the containers so your order wont be soggy)

Crispy Fried Tenders

$8.10

Fried Chicken Tenders with our special maple ketchup and a hint of siracha. (we cut the lids of the containers so your order wont be soggy)

Crispy Fried Shrimps

$9.10

Crunchy shrimps (5) served with spicy mayo

Banh Mi

Banh Mi - The Classic

$8.60

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and Viet Pork Bologna, Ham and Pâté.

Banh Mi - Crispy Shrimp

$10.10

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and crunchy shrimp with spicy mayo

Banh Mi - Crispy Fish

$10.10

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and fried Cod Fillets with tomato basil purée

Banh Mi - Fried Tenders

$10.10

Fried Chicken Tenders with our special maple ketchup and a hint of siracha

Banh Mi - BBQ Chicken

$9.60

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our BBQ Chicken.

Banh Mi - BBQ Pork

$9.60

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our BBQ Pork

Banh Mi - Lemongrass Steak

$10.10

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and lemongrass steak

Banh Mi - Grilled Basil Prawn

$10.10

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and grilled basil prawns

Banh Mi - Vegetarian Five Spice Tofu

$9.60

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our five spice tofu.

Banh Mi - Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan

$10.60

Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and lemongrass seitan.

Pho

Pho - Well-Done Brisket

$13.00

Rice noodles and welldone brisket served with a strong and aromatic beef broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce

Pho - Chicken

$13.00

Rice noodles and chicken breast served with a strong and aromatic chicken broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce

Pho - Vegan

$13.00

Rice noodles and fried tofu served with a strong and aromatic vegan broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce

Rice Bowl

Rice - BBQ Chicken

$12.60

Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with BBQ Chicken on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.

Rice - BBQ Pork

$12.60

Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with BBQ Pork on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.

Rice - Lemongrass Steak

$13.60

Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with lemongrass steak on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.

Rice - Grilled Basil Prawn

$13.60

Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with grilled basil prawns on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.

Rice - Vegan Lemongrass Seitan

$14.10

Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with lemongrass seitan on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.

Rice - Vegan Five Spice Tofu

$12.60

Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with five spice tofu on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.

Vermicelli

Vermicelli - BBQ Chicken

$13.10

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce

Vermicelli - BBQ Pork

$13.10

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce

Vermicelli - Lemongrass Steak

$14.10

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce

Vermicelli - Grilled Basil Prawn

$14.10

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce

Vermicelli - Vegan Lemongrass Seitan

$14.35

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.

Vermicelli - Vegan Five Spice Tofu

$12.85

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.

Vermicelli - Crispy Rolls (Pork & Veggie)

$11.60

Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce

Salad

Salad - Crispy Fish

$13.10

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - Crispy Shrimp

$13.10

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - Lemongrass Steak

$13.60

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - BBQ Pork

$12.60

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - BBQ Chicken

$12.60

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - Vegan Lemongrass Seitan

$14.10

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - Vegan Five Spice Tofu

$12.60

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - Grilled Basil Prawn

$13.60

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Salad - Fried Tenders

$13.10

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing

Viet Coffee

Cafe Sua Da | Iced Viet Coffee with Condensed Milk

$5.35

Our sustainable Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served with condensed milk, served iced.

Cafe Sua Nong | Hot Viet Coffee with Condensed Milk

$4.85

Cafe Phin Da | Viet Black Drip Coffee

$4.85

Our sustainable Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served iced.

Phin Mocha | Viet Mocha Latte

$5.85

A variant of our Café Sua Da dashed with cocoa and dark chocolate creating a velvety and rich drink, served iced.

Phin Lavender | Viet Lavender Latte

$6.24

A variant of our Café Sua Da that is dripping with in- house made lavender syrup.

Phin Ube l Viet Ube Taro Latte

$6.00

Join the purple parade and get a kick out of this ube- taro house phin coffee.

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea - Chai

$4.10

Milk Tea

Dirty Milky

$6.10

Just fresh milk, brown sugar syrup and crystal boba. Simple but amazing

Thai Tea n Cream

$5.35

Black tea infused with star anise and cloves to create a cinnamon and spice flavor profile in cream served cold.

Assam Black Milk Tea

$5.10

The classic strong, sweet, and bold tea with a dry finish in whole milk served cold.

Milk 'n Lavender

$5.60

Sweet and calming lavender dipped in whole milk served cold.

Milk ‘n Ube

$5.60

Join the purple parade and get a kick out of this ube- taro milk tea.

Refreshers

The Westie - Wildberries Nojito

$6.35Out of stock

Home of Westie's best memories, this Wildberies mint lemonade showcases this neighborhood in the coolest way. Served over ice with jasmine peony tea, comes bubbly.

Just Peachy - Peach Jasmine

$5.85

Life’s just peachy when it comes to this refresher. A fusion of fragrant jasmine and the sweetness from golden peaches.

Butterfly Summer Laven-ade

$6.10

You'll be knocked off your feet with this fresh citrus lemon tea. Butterfly pea flowers is infused with real lavender tea creating a bright and unsurprisingly delicious combo, comes bubbly

Tropical Breeze - Guava Passionfruit

$5.85

Guava juice blend with notes of passionfruit for a deliciously beverage to uplift your hot summer day.

Blood Moon - Lychee Berries

$5.85

A combination of lychee and berries creates a hearty floral drink which is so refreshing you’ll feel like your mouth’s getting blasted with a cool, delicious summer night wind.

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$5.99

Extra on the side

Sauce

$0.10

Banh Mi - Bread Only

$2.00

Fresh Viet baguette

Extra Pho Noodles

$3.00

Extra Rice

$2.00

Pho Broth Only

$6.50Out of stock

Extra Protein

CATERING (PLEASE ORDER 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE)

Banh Mini

$145.00

Mini Vietnamese baguette sandwiches, spread of house made egg yolk mayonnaise, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and your choice of protein with our special sauce. PARTY SIZE: 35 Pieces

Appetizers

$65.00

PARTY SIZE - 20 Pieces

Vermicelli

$65.00

Rice vermicelli bowl, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein. Served with a garlic fish sauce/ vegan soy sauce on the side PARTY SIZE: 8-12 people

Rice Tray

$65.00

Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice. Served with a garlic fish sauce/ vegan soy sauce on the side PARTY SIZE: 8-12 people

Salad Tray

$65.00

Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and dressing PARTY SIZE: 8-12 People

Viet Coffee

$60.00

Our sustainable Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin PARTY SIZE: 1 gallon | 15-20 people

Milk n' Tea

$55.00

Our Iced Milk n Tea are made with premium loose leaf tea and fresh whole milk - NO POWDER PARTY SIZE: 1 gallon | 15-20 people

Refreshers

$50.00

All organic fresh fruit with a hint of white peony | jasmine | hibicus tea served iced and bubbly PARTY SIZE: 1 gallon | 15-20 people

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Here at Bánh Mì Ơi, we let that thought marinate a little and we dived right into that challenge. By using Mom’s recipes from her bánh mì cart in Saigon, we were able to create an authentic experience, half a world away. Our mission is to provide our customers quite possibly the freshest fast food they’ll find in Boston, without sacrificing the complexity they should expect from Vietnamese cuisine. Fresh ingredients with no chemical additives is our shop’s standard, and preserves the process of making authentic and delicious tasting bánh mì.

Location

1759 CENTRE ST, BOSTON, MA 02132

Directions

Gallery
BANH MI OI image
BANH MI OI image

