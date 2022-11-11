- Home
- /
- West Roxbury
- /
- West Roxbury Center
- /
- BANH MI OI
BANH MI OI
9 Reviews
$$
1759 CENTRE ST
BOSTON, MA 02132
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
NO UTENSILS
Merchandise
CHEF SPECIALS
Nashville Hot Fries - Halloween Special
Are your children running wild due to the sugar in their Halloween candy? Are your responsibilities catching up to you? Eating these spicy and flavorful fries won't solve your problems but at least you'll have a cup's worth of potato goodness. They feature a crunchy texture and a bold level of heat that lives up to the Nashville Hot name!
Banh Mi Oi x Nashville Style Hot Chicken
Over a year ago we went to Nashville, TN, and while we didn’t see Taylor Swift, we saw the beautiful culture and the smoky foods. Still mesmerized by the hot chicken that we ate, we decided to create a fusion: Banh Mi x Nashville Style Hot Chicken
Appetizers
Nashville Hot Fries - Halloween Special
Are your children running wild due to the sugar in their Halloween candy? Are your responsibilities catching up to you? Eating these spicy and flavorful fries won't solve your problems but at least you'll have a cup's worth of potato goodness. They feature a crunchy texture and a bold level of heat that lives up to the Nashville Hot name!
Crispy Rolls
Deep-fried rolls with pork and veggie wrapped, served with garlic fish sauce.
Fresh Rolls
Two soft rolls with steamed pork and shrimp, basil, mint, lettuce, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce
Fresh Vegetarian Rolls
Two soft rolls with vegan bologna, mint, basil, lettuce, vermicelli wrapped in rice paper, served with peanut sauce.
Crispy Fried Fish
Fried cod fillets (3) served with sweet and sour sauce. (we cut the lids of the containers so your order wont be soggy)
Crispy Fried Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with our special maple ketchup and a hint of siracha. (we cut the lids of the containers so your order wont be soggy)
Crispy Fried Shrimps
Crunchy shrimps (5) served with spicy mayo
Banh Mi
Banh Mi - The Classic
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and Viet Pork Bologna, Ham and Pâté.
Banh Mi - Crispy Shrimp
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and crunchy shrimp with spicy mayo
Banh Mi - Crispy Fish
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and fried Cod Fillets with tomato basil purée
Banh Mi - Fried Tenders
Fried Chicken Tenders with our special maple ketchup and a hint of siracha
Banh Mi - BBQ Chicken
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our BBQ Chicken.
Banh Mi - BBQ Pork
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our BBQ Pork
Banh Mi - Lemongrass Steak
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and lemongrass steak
Banh Mi - Grilled Basil Prawn
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and grilled basil prawns
Banh Mi - Vegetarian Five Spice Tofu
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and our five spice tofu.
Banh Mi - Vegetarian Lemongrass Seitan
Vietnamese baguette sandwich, spread of house made egg yolk aioli, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and lemongrass seitan.
Banh Mi Oi x Nashville Style Hot Chicken
Over a year ago we went to Nashville, TN, and while we didn’t see Taylor Swift, we saw the beautiful culture and the smoky foods. Still mesmerized by the hot chicken that we ate, we decided to create a fusion: Banh Mi x Nashville Style Hot Chicken
Pho
Pho - Well-Done Brisket
Rice noodles and welldone brisket served with a strong and aromatic beef broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce
Pho - Chicken
Rice noodles and chicken breast served with a strong and aromatic chicken broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce
Pho - Vegan
Rice noodles and fried tofu served with a strong and aromatic vegan broth, garnished with scallions, cilantro with a side of bean sprout, jalapeno, basil, lime and our Pho sauce
Rice Bowl
Rice - BBQ Chicken
Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with BBQ Chicken on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.
Rice - BBQ Pork
Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with BBQ Pork on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.
Rice - Lemongrass Steak
Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with lemongrass steak on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.
Rice - Grilled Basil Prawn
Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with grilled basil prawns on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of garlic fish sauce.
Rice - Vegan Lemongrass Seitan
Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with lemongrass seitan on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.
Rice - Vegan Five Spice Tofu
Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with five spice tofu on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.
Vermicelli
Vermicelli - BBQ Chicken
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce
Vermicelli - BBQ Pork
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce
Vermicelli - Lemongrass Steak
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce
Vermicelli - Grilled Basil Prawn
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce
Vermicelli - Vegan Lemongrass Seitan
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.
Vermicelli - Vegan Five Spice Tofu
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of vegan sweet soy sauce.
Vermicelli - Crispy Rolls (Pork & Veggie)
Rice vermicelli, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein and a side of garlic fish sauce
Salad
Salad - Crispy Fish
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - Crispy Shrimp
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - Lemongrass Steak
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - BBQ Pork
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - BBQ Chicken
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - Vegan Lemongrass Seitan
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - Vegan Five Spice Tofu
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - Grilled Basil Prawn
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Salad - Fried Tenders
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and your choice of dressing
Viet Coffee
Cafe Sua Da | Iced Viet Coffee with Condensed Milk
Our sustainable Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served with condensed milk, served iced.
Cafe Sua Nong | Hot Viet Coffee with Condensed Milk
Cafe Phin Da | Viet Black Drip Coffee
Our sustainable Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin, served iced.
Phin Mocha | Viet Mocha Latte
A variant of our Café Sua Da dashed with cocoa and dark chocolate creating a velvety and rich drink, served iced.
Phin Lavender | Viet Lavender Latte
A variant of our Café Sua Da that is dripping with in- house made lavender syrup.
Phin Ube l Viet Ube Taro Latte
Join the purple parade and get a kick out of this ube- taro house phin coffee.
Hot Drinks
Milk Tea
Dirty Milky
Just fresh milk, brown sugar syrup and crystal boba. Simple but amazing
Thai Tea n Cream
Black tea infused with star anise and cloves to create a cinnamon and spice flavor profile in cream served cold.
Assam Black Milk Tea
The classic strong, sweet, and bold tea with a dry finish in whole milk served cold.
Milk 'n Lavender
Sweet and calming lavender dipped in whole milk served cold.
Milk ‘n Ube
Join the purple parade and get a kick out of this ube- taro milk tea.
Refreshers
The Westie - Wildberries Nojito
Home of Westie's best memories, this Wildberies mint lemonade showcases this neighborhood in the coolest way. Served over ice with jasmine peony tea, comes bubbly.
Just Peachy - Peach Jasmine
Life’s just peachy when it comes to this refresher. A fusion of fragrant jasmine and the sweetness from golden peaches.
Butterfly Summer Laven-ade
You'll be knocked off your feet with this fresh citrus lemon tea. Butterfly pea flowers is infused with real lavender tea creating a bright and unsurprisingly delicious combo, comes bubbly
Tropical Breeze - Guava Passionfruit
Guava juice blend with notes of passionfruit for a deliciously beverage to uplift your hot summer day.
Blood Moon - Lychee Berries
A combination of lychee and berries creates a hearty floral drink which is so refreshing you’ll feel like your mouth’s getting blasted with a cool, delicious summer night wind.
Dessert
Extra on the side
CATERING (PLEASE ORDER 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE)
Banh Mini
Mini Vietnamese baguette sandwiches, spread of house made egg yolk mayonnaise, pickled medley, sliced cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and your choice of protein with our special sauce. PARTY SIZE: 35 Pieces
Appetizers
PARTY SIZE - 20 Pieces
Vermicelli
Rice vermicelli bowl, lettuce, cucumber, basil, mint, green onion, pickled medley, crushed peanut, topped with your choice of protein. Served with a garlic fish sauce/ vegan soy sauce on the side PARTY SIZE: 8-12 people
Rice Tray
Lettuce, slices of cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein on a bed of steamed Jasmine rice. Served with a garlic fish sauce/ vegan soy sauce on the side PARTY SIZE: 8-12 people
Salad Tray
Spring mix salad, cucumber, pickled medley, topped with your choice of protein and dressing PARTY SIZE: 8-12 People
Viet Coffee
Our sustainable Vietnamese coffee beans filtered through the traditional phin PARTY SIZE: 1 gallon | 15-20 people
Milk n' Tea
Our Iced Milk n Tea are made with premium loose leaf tea and fresh whole milk - NO POWDER PARTY SIZE: 1 gallon | 15-20 people
Refreshers
All organic fresh fruit with a hint of white peony | jasmine | hibicus tea served iced and bubbly PARTY SIZE: 1 gallon | 15-20 people
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Here at Bánh Mì Ơi, we let that thought marinate a little and we dived right into that challenge. By using Mom’s recipes from her bánh mì cart in Saigon, we were able to create an authentic experience, half a world away. Our mission is to provide our customers quite possibly the freshest fast food they’ll find in Boston, without sacrificing the complexity they should expect from Vietnamese cuisine. Fresh ingredients with no chemical additives is our shop’s standard, and preserves the process of making authentic and delicious tasting bánh mì.
1759 CENTRE ST, BOSTON, MA 02132