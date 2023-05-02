Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bankhead Mississippi Style Cooking

8300 Paradise Valley Rd Ste 102-103

Spring Valley, CA 91977

Food

Fish Dinners

Catfish 3pc Dinner with 2 sides and cornbread

$15.97Out of stock

Fried in cornmeal and canola oil

Catfish 5pc Dinner with 2 sides and cornbread

$18.97Out of stock

Fried in cornmeal and canola oil

Tilapia 3pc Dinner with 2 sides and cornbread

$15.97Out of stock

Fried in cornmeal and canola oil

Tilapia 5pc Dinner with 2 sides and cornbread

$18.97Out of stock

Fried in cornmeal and canola oil

Red Snapper 3pc dinner with 2 sides and cornbread

$15.97

Fried in cornmeal and canola oil

Red Snapper 5pc dinner with 2 sides and cornbread

$18.97

Fried in cornmeal and canola oil

Catfish Nuggets(1LB) with 2 sides and cornbread

$16.97

Fried in cornmeal and canola oil

Meat Dinners(beef)

Salisbury Steak 2pc includes 2 sides

$15.97

ground beef patty smothered in brown gravy

Salisbury Steak 3pc includes 2 sides

$18.97

ground beef patty smothered in brown gravy

Meat Loaf 5 sclices includes 2 sides

$15.97

made with gound beef with marinara sauce

Meat Loaf 8 sclices includes 2 sides

$18.97

made with gound beef with marinara sauce

BBQ Beef tips Medium (2-3 scoops) includes 2 sides

$15.97

boneless beef smothered in bbq sauce

BBQ Beef tips Large(4-5 scoops) includes 2 sides

$18.97

boneless beef smothered in bbq sauce

Beef Ribs 2pc includeds 2 sides

$18.97

Bone in beef ribs with bbq sauce

Beef Ribs 3pc includeds 2 sides

$21.97

Bone in beef ribs with bbq sauce

Medium Mix Meal

$16.97

Mix 2 of your favorite options of food together!!!

Large Mix Meal

$19.97

Spaghetti Dinner

$14.97+Out of stock

Meat Dinners(pork)

Pork Rib Tips(2-3scoops) includes 2 sides

$15.97Out of stock

Rib Tip Brisket in bbq sauce

Pork Rib Tips(4-5 scoops) includes 2 sides

$18.97Out of stock

Rib Tip Brisket in bbq sauce

Pork Ribs 3pc includes 2 sides

$15.97

Bone in Ribs in bbq sauce

Pork Ribs 5pc includes 2 sides

$18.97

Bone in Ribs in bbq sauce

Pork Neckbones 4pc includes 2 sides

$15.97

Bone in pieces in savory juice

Pork Neckbones 7pc includes 2 sides

$18.97

Bone in pieces in savory juice

Pigs Feet 4pc includes 2 sides

$15.97

cut pig feet in savory juice

Pigs Feet 7pc includes 2 sides

$18.97

cut pig feet in savory juice

Pork Steak Dinners

$14.97+Out of stock

Poultry Dinners

Fried Chicken 3pc includes 2 sides

$14.97

Legs and Thighs coated with flour and fried in canola oil

Fried Chicken 5pc includes 2 sides

$16.97

Legs and Thighs coated with flour and fried in canola oil

BBQ Chicken 3pc includes 2 sides

$14.97Out of stock

legs and Thighs baked in bbq sauce

BBQ Chicken 5pc includes 2 sides

$16.97Out of stock

legs and Thighs baked in bbq sauce

Baked Chicken 3pc includes 2 sides

$14.97Out of stock

legs and thighs baked, savory taste

Baked Chicken 5pc includes 2 sides

$16.97Out of stock

legs and thighs baked, savory taste

Fried Gizzard (1lb) includes 2 sides

$14.97

coated with flour fried in canola oil

Boneless Garlic Pepper Chicken 2 Sides (medium)

$14.97Out of stock

Boneless Garlic Pepper Chicken 2 sides (Large)

$16.97Out of stock

Smothered Chicken 3pc includes 2 sides

$14.97

Smothered Chicken 5pc Includes 2 sides

$16.97

Party Wing Dinners Includes 2 Sides

$14.97+

Fried Whole Wings Dinner

$15.97+

Sides

Mac n Cheese

Yams

Collard Greens(no meat)

Collard Greens(pork )

Collard Greens(chicken)

Green Beans

Red Beans and Rice

Potato Salad

Black-eyed Peas

Cabbage

White Rice

Rice and Gravy

Smothered Potatoes

Fries

Fried Cabbage

Out of stock

Hush Puppies 5pc

$3.00

Hush puppies 10pc

$6.00

Spaghetti

$2.97+Out of stock

Gumbo (chicken)

$2.97+Out of stock

Cornbread

$0.50+

Fish A la Carte

Tilapia

Out of stock

coated in cornmeal mix and fried in canola oil

Catfish

Out of stock

coated in cornmeal mix and fried in canola oil

Red Snapper

coated in cornmeal mix and fried in canola oil

Catfish Nuggets(1lb)

$9.97

coated in cornmeal mix and fried in canola oil

Chicken A la carte

Fried Chicken

coated in flour. Legs and thighs

BBQ Chicken

Out of stock

baked and covered in bbq sause

Baked Chicken

Out of stock

baked with a savory taste

Smothered Chicken

Fried and smothered in brown gravy

Chicken Gizzards

$6.97+

Party Wings

$6.97+

Whole Wings

$3.97+

Garlic Pepper Boneless Chicken

$3.97+Out of stock

Meats A la Carte

Salisbury Steak 1pc

$3.97

Ground beef patty smothered in brown gravy

Meat Loaf 3 Slices

$8.97

slices of meat loaf covered in marinara sauce

BBQ Beef Boneless

$3.97+

Hot Link On a Bun

$3.97Out of stock

Hot Link only

$3.97Out of stock

Pork BBQ Ribs

Bone in Ribs covered in BBQ sauce

BBQ Pork Tips

$3.97+Out of stock

Pork Neckbones

$5.97+

Pigs Feet

$5.97+

Beef Ribs

Pork Steak

$3.97+Out of stock

Desserts

Peach cobbler

Pineapple Cobbler

Sweet Potato Cobbler

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.97

Lemon Cake

$2.97Out of stock

Red Velvet

$2.97

German Chocolate

$2.97

7-up Cake

$2.97Out of stock

Yellow Cake

$2.97

Side Take Out Trays

Half Tray

$35.00

Full Tray

$65.00

Meat Take Out Trays

Half Tray

Full Tray

VEGGIE DINNERS

Veggie Dinners

$14.97+

Lunch Specials

7pc CATFISH NUGGETS

$6.97

2PC TILAPIA

$6.97Out of stock

2PC CHICKEN

$6.97

Hot Link on Bun

$6.97Out of stock

1/2LB of Gizzards

$6.97

Saturday/Sunday

Ox Tails

Ox Tails 3pc A La Carte NO SIDES

$20.00

Ox Tail Dinner

$27.00

Shrimp

6pc Shrimp

$6.00

12pc Shrimp

$11.00

12pc Shrimp & Fries

$12.99

Not Available

Brisket Dinner 5 slices

$16.97

Brisket Large 8 Slices

$18.97

Drinks

Beverages

Sweet Tea 20oz Cup

$2.97

freshly brew tea made with regular sugar

Lemonade 20oz cup

$2.97

Cherry Pineapple 20oz Cup

$2.97

Bottle of water

$1.97

bottle of water

Can soda

$1.97

Sweet Tea/ Lemonade 20oz

$2.97

Lemonade/ Cherry 20oz

$2.97
Restaurant info

Come try some of our dinner plates here at Bankhead Mississippi Style Cooking that include Chicken Wings, Pork Ribs, Beef Meatloaf, and Gumbo. We also serve Tilapia and Gizzards! We're located on Paradise Valley Rd not far from Sweetwater Summit Regional Park.

8300 Paradise Valley Rd Ste 102-103, Spring Valley, CA 91977

