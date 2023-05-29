Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bankroll

1910 Chestnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Popular Items

High Plains Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Roasted Chicken

$32.00


Appetizers

Crispy Rock Shrimp

$26.00

Foie Gras Poutine

$28.00

Truffle White Pizza

$38.00

Buffalo Wings

$20.00

approx 1 lb or 8-10 wings, blue cheese, celery

Billionaire Bacon

$26.00

Salmon Pizza

$22.00

Whipped Burrata

$18.00

Parker House Rolls

$9.00

Pizza Soppressata

$19.00

Salads/Sandwiches

Lobster Cobb Salad

$37.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Wild Mushroom "Cheesesteak"

$19.00

Bankroll Burger

$27.00

French Dip

$21.00

Green Salad

$15.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Entrees

Halibut

$38.00

Broiled Crab Cake

$44.00

Roasted Lobster

$75.00

2 lb lobster roasted with herb garlic butter and smashed, fried fingrlink potatoes

King Salmon

$39.00

Branzino

$38.00

Agnolotti

$30.00

Kurobuto Pork Chop

$36.00

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon 10z

$72.00

NY Strip 14oz

$64.00

Ribeye 18 oz

$82.00

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Bordelaise Sauce

$4.00

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

$4.00

Add-on Lump Crab

$14.00

Add-on Lobster Tail

$29.00

Filet Mignon 6 Oz

$50.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Truffle Pecorino Fries

$18.00

Grilled Broccoli with Garlic Butter

$12.00

High Plains Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Roasted Hen of the Woods Mushrooms

$17.00

Colossal Onion Rings

$14.00

Fries

$9.00

French Onion Mashed

$15.00

Charred Baby Rainbow Carrots

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Experience the luxury of a game at Bankroll — Bankroll reimagines the live sports and wagering experience for the modern invested sports fan — Bankroll is unlike any experience available today.

Website

Location

1910 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

