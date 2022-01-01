Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Banks Alehouse

review star

No reviews yet

1243 Old Steese Hwy

Fairbanks, AK 99701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
CLASSIC HAMBURGER
SIDE 3 PRETZELS

APPETIZERS

CHILI CON QUESO

$11.00

WINGS

$13.00

SMOKED GOUDA

$12.00

hella delicious

NACHOS

$14.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$12.00

CHEESE CURDS

$13.00

HALF HALF NACHOS

$8.00

Our fully loaded nacho cut in half

FRIED PICKLES

$13.00

SALAD/SOUP

HOUSE SALAD

$4.00

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

CHEF SALAD

$16.00

STEAK SALAD

$16.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

1/2 CEASAR

$8.00

FULL CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

CUP OF CHILI

$4.00

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.00

FRENCH ONION CUP

$4.00

FRENCH ONION BOWL

$6.00Out of stock

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

CLASSIC HAMBURGER

$14.00

GREEN CHILI ELK

$17.00

ULTIMATE SOUTHERN

$18.00

AK MUSH BURGER

$16.00

SMOKEHOUSE

$18.00

PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

FISH TACOS

$16.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$16.00

BACON AVOCADO CHICKEN

$16.00

BRISKET BURGER

$18.00

PASTA

DONE RIGHT MAC & CHEESE

$17.00

GARLIC CHICKEN PENNE

$19.00

STEAK PASTA

$21.00

CYO PASTA

$14.00

TEXAS CHILI BAKE

$19.00

ENTREES

RIBS

$28.00

FISH & CHIPS

$26.00

CHICKEN TENDERS

$16.00

RIBEYE

$33.00

1/2 BRISKET

$19.00

CHICKEN PARM

$20.00

SIDES

COLESLAW

$5.00

SIDE FRIES

$4.00

SIDE CAJUN FRIES

$5.00

SIDE POTATOES

$5.00

3 BREADSTICKS

$5.00

SIDE MAC AND CHEESE

$5.00

SIDE 3 PRETZELS

$5.00

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$5.00

SIDE BROCCOLI

$5.00

SOLO BREADSTICK

$2.00

SIDE TORTILLA CHIPS

$4.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN

$5.00

SIDE FRIED ROCKFISH

$8.00

SIDE FRIED SHRIMP

$6.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE CLASSIC PATTY

$4.00

SIDE GRILLED ROCKFISH

$8.00

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

$6.00

SIDE REINDEER SAUSAGE

$5.00

SIDE STEAK

$6.00

SOLO EGG

$1.00

Side Brisket

$6.00

PIZZA

CHEESE (10")

$13.00

DOUBLE PEPP (10")

$15.50

GREAT ALASKAN (10")

$16.00

VEGETARIAN (10")

$16.00

MAC AND CHEESE (10")

$17.00

EXTREME BANKS (10")

$16.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN (10")

$16.00

CHICKEN LITTLE RANCH (10")

$16.00

CHEESE (15")

$18.00

DOUBLE PEPP (15")

$24.00

GREAT ALASKAN (15")

$25.00

VEGETARIAN (15")

$23.00

CHICKEN LITTLE RANCH (15")

$25.00

MAC N CHEESE (15')

$25.00

EXTREME BANKS (15")

$25.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN (15")

$23.00

Cheese (GF!)

$16.48

Double Pepperoni (GF!)

$18.98

The Great Alaskan (GF!)

$20.48

Vegetarian (GF!)

$18.98

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$6.00

KIDS PEPP PIZZA

$7.00

KIDS CHK STRIP

$7.00

KID'S MAC N CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS SLIDERS

$8.00

KID FETTUCCINI

$7.00

DESSERTS

BLACK BEAR BROWNIE

$9.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

DENALI COOKIE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.00

APPLE DUMPLINGS

$8.00

Fruity Shake

$8.00Out of stock

SAUCES

RANCH 2 OZ

BBQ 2 OZ

QUESO 4 OZ

$3.00

HONEY MUSTARD 2 OZ

BLUE CHEESE 2 OZ

GUACAMOLE 4 OZ

$3.00

MARINARA 2 OZ

$1.00

SOUR CREAM 2 OZ

$1.00

BUFFALO SAUCE 2 OZ

$1.00

SALSA 2 OZ

$1.00

HONEY SIRACHA 2 OZ

$1.00

MAYO 2 OZ

TARTAR SAUCE 2 OZ

$1.00

BLACK BEAN PUREE 2 OZ

$1.00

ALFREDO 2 OZ

$1.50

BUFF/RANCH 2 OZ

CEASER 2 OZ

BURGER SPREAD 2 OZ

CHIPOTLE AIOLI 2 OZ

$0.99

DIJON VINIAGRETTE 2 OZ

CREAMY HORSE 2 OZ

BBQ AIOLI 2 OZ

ONION AIOLI 2 OZ

SESAME GLAZE 2 OZ

TERYAKI SAUCE 2 OZ

1000 ISLAND 2 OZ

HORSERADISH 2 OZ

LIME CREAM 2 OZ

PARMESEAN RANCH 2 OZ

GREEN CHILI SAUCE 2 OZ

$0.99

ITALIAN DRESSING 2OZ

XTRA TOPPINGS

SIDE TOPPINGS

SODA

WATER

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

VITAMIN WATER

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

SWEET TEA

$3.00

UNSWEETEND TEA

$3.00

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.00

GREEN TEA

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00

FRONTIER ROOT BEER FLOAT

$8.00

CLUB SODA

GLASSWARE

$15.00

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

HOT BEVERAGES

COFFEE

$3.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.00

ST NICK COFFEE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.50

KID'S DRINKS

KIDS SODA

$1.99

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$2.59

KIDS CRANBERRY

$2.59

KIDS ORANGE JUICE

$2.59Out of stock

KIDS PINEAPPLE

$2.59Out of stock

KIDS CHOC MILK

$1.99

KIDS MILK

$1.99

KIDS STRAW LEMONADE

$2.59

VIRGIN DRINKS

VIRGIN STRAW LEMONADE

$4.00

VIRGIN DAQUIRI

$6.00

VIRGIN PINA COLADA

$6.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$6.00

VIRGIN MARGARITA

$6.00

VIRGIN MARG.

$6.00

CAN SODA

CAN SPRITE

$1.50

CAN COKE

$1.50

CAN DIET COKE

$1.50

CAN DR PEPPER

$1.50

CAN GINGER ALE

$1.50

49TH SPRUCE TIP

$4.00

49TH STATE PUMPKIN

$4.00

49th COLA

$4.00

49th ROOT BEER

$4.00

49TH BLUEBERRY

$4.00

GLASSWARE

BEER CAN 16oz

$10.00

PILSNER 16oz

$15.00

PILSNER 22oz

$20.00

BELGIAN 13oz

$15.00

APPAREL

HOODIE

$45.00

TSHIRT

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Banks Alehouse is proud to serve the Fairbanks community a rotating selection of local and internationally known craft beers, featuring 34 locally-crafted favorites. Our menu features inventive Alaska twists on your favorite comfort food's, served up with a side of outstanding service. We do sports better. Catch the next big game with your family and friends like no where else in Fairbanks!

Location

1243 Old Steese Hwy, Fairbanks, AK 99701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Food Factory - 275 Bentley Trust Rd
orange starNo Reviews
275 Bentley Trust Rd Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Oishi Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
329 Driveway St Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Salty's on 2nd - 706 2nd Avenue
orange star4.1 • 176
706 2nd Avenue Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Big Daddy’s BarBQ
orange star4.2 • 1,359
107 Wickersham St Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
C & J's Drive In - 2233 South Cushman
orange starNo Reviews
2233 South Cushman Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
DW Grill And Catering
orange starNo Reviews
617 27th Ave. Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fairbanks

Big Daddy’s BarBQ
orange star4.2 • 1,359
107 Wickersham St Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
OASIS RESTAURANT & LOUNGE - 734 University Ave
orange star4.1 • 762
734 University Ave Fairbanks, AK 99709
View restaurantnext
Salty's on 2nd - 706 2nd Avenue
orange star4.1 • 176
706 2nd Avenue Fairbanks, AK 99701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairbanks
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston