- Home
- /
- Burnsville
- /
- Bantam Chef
Bantam Chef
No reviews yet
357 East Hwy 19E ByPass
Burnsville, NC 28714
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Burgers
Super Bantam
3.2 oz All Beef Patty With Choice of Toppings
Super Dooper
Two 3.2 oz. All Beef Patties With Choice of Toppings
Burnsville Burger
Half Pound of Angus Beef Smothered in American & Swiss Cheese, Smoked Ham & Bacon With Your Choice of Toppings
Kid's Burger
The same 3.2 oz. All Beef Patty as The Super Bantam, On A Smaller Bun. Perfect For Kids, Seniors & Light Eaters
Patty Melt
3.2 oz. All Beef Patty Topped With Swiss Cheese on Grilled Texas Toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bacon & Eggs
Bacon & Eggs on Choice of Bread
Sausage & Eggs
Mild Country Sausage & Eggs on Choice of Bread
Livermush & Eggs
Fried Livermush & Eggs on Choice of Bread
Bologna & Eggs
Thick Cut Bologna & Eggs on Choice of Bread
Deli Ham & Eggs
Thin Sliced Smoked Ham & Eggs on Choice of Bread
Country Ham & Eggs
Cades Cove Country Ham & Eggs on Choice of Bread
Tenderloin & Eggs
Fresh Cut Pork Tenderloin & Eggs on Choice of Bread
Breakfast Club
Just like a lunch club, with no turkey and add eggs! Deli Ham, Eggs, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Pieces of Toast.
Pancakes & French Toast
Drinks
Pepsi
Mtn. Dew
Diet Pepsi
Diet Mtn. Dew
Sierra Mist
Mug Root Beer
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Un Sweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Strawberry Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Coffee
Hot Tea
Water
Root Beer Float
Kids Menu
Burgers
Super Bantam
3.2 oz. All Beef Patty with Choice of Toppings
Super Dooper
Two 3.2 oz. All Beef Patties with Choice of Toppings.
Kids Burger
The Same 3.2 oz. All Beef Patty, Just A Smaller Bun
Burnsville Burger
Half A Pound of Angus Beef, Cooked to Order Topped With American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Ham & Bacon. Add Other Toppings of Your Choice.
Patty Melt
3.2 oz. All Beef Patty Topped with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms & Onions on Grilled Texas Toast.
The MONGO Burger
A Double Burnsville Burger! A Whole Pound of Angus Beef, Cooked to Order Topped With American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Ham & Bacon. Add Other Toppings of Your Choice.
Hot Dogs
Bigfoot Hot Dog
Half a Pound of Angus Beef & A Foot Long!! Nestled in Two Sub Buns & Topped Any Way You Want!
Famous Foot Long
A Bantam Chef Staple! Foot Long Hot Dog Topped the Way You Want.
Regular Hot Dog
6 Inch Hot Dog with Your Choice of Toppings
Corn Dog
Honey Battered 6 Inch Corn Dog. Served with Choice of Ketchup or Mustard.
Salads
Garden Salad
House Salad Includes Iceberg Lettuce, Cheese & Tomatoes. Choice of Dressing - Includes One.
Chef Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham & Bacon. Choice of Dressing - Includes Two.
Taco Salad - Beef
House Made Seasoned Beef & Beans Over Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Cheese & Tomatoes in Our Own Crispy Taco Shell. Sour Cream & Taco Sauce on Side
Crispy Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders Sliced Over Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served In Our Crispy Tortilla Shell. Choice of Dressing - Includes Two.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh Grilled Chicken Sliced Over Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served In Our Crispy Tortilla Shell. Choice of Dressing - Includes Two.
Appetizers
Onion Petals
Fresh Cut Onions Spicy Battered & Fried To Perfection. Served with Choice of Sauce.
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 7 Per Order
Seven Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Choice of Marinara or Ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
Battered Mushrooms Fried to A Golden Brown. Served with Ranch.
Chili Cheese Fries
Choice of Fries Topped with Our House Made Chili & Smothered in Melted Cheddar. Served with Ranch.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Choice of Fries Topped with Bacon & Smothered in Melted Cheddar. Served with Ranch.
BBQ Chicken Bites
Fresh Cut Chicken Breast Chunks, Spicy Battered & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Choice of Sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Four Chicken Tenders With Choice of Sauce
Fried Pickles
Pickle Chips Battered in Our Own Zesty Breading & Deep Fried. Served with Choice of Sauce.
Fry Choices & Side Options
Shoestring Fries
Skinny' Fries
Steak Cut Fries
Thick Cut Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
Crinkle Cut Fries
Curly Fries
Seasoned Spiral French Fry
Tater Tots
Speaks For Itself!
Tater Wedges
Seasoned Thick Cut Wedge Potatoes
Onion Rings
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy. Gravy is Served on the Side for Carry-Out Meals
Okra
Country Breaded & Fried
Macaroni Salad
Mayonnaise Based Macaroni Salad
Slaw - 4 oz. Portion
House Made Slaw
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo Stacked Between Three Pieces of Toast.
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Stacked High Between Your Choice of White Toast or Wheat Toast.
Grilled Cheese
American Cheese On Grilled Texas Toast
Grilled Ham & Swiss
Honey Ham & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Texas Toast
Chuckwagon
Breaded Beef Patty Seasoned & Fried Golden Brown. Served on Toasted Bun.
Fish Sandwich
Choice of Alaskan Pollock or Flounder Served on Toasted Bun with Choice of Toppings.
BBQ Sandwich
House Made Pork BBQ Served on a Toasted Bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Bun with Choice of Toppings.
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fresh Chicken Breast Breaded & Deep Fried on a Grilled Bun & Topped Your Way. Try it Natalie's Way with Bacon, Swiss & Honey Mustard : )
Philly Steak & Cheese
Shaved Sirloin & Swiss Cheese with Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms on Toasted Sub Roll.
Chicken Philly & Cheese
Grilled Chicken Breast & Swiss Cheese with Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms on Toasted Sub Roll.
Quesadillas & Wraps
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled.
Steak Wrap
Shaved Sirloin, Swiss Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled.
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled Chicken Breast & Shredded Cheese in a Flour Tortilla Grilled. Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.
Cheese Quesadilla
Shredded Cheese in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled. Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.
Dinner Plates
Fried Chicken Dinner
Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side, Slaw & Rolls
Chicken Tender Dinner
Four Chicken Tenderloins Fried with Choice of Side, Slaw & Choice of Bread.
Popcorn Chicken Dinner
Bite Size Pieces of Deep Fried Chicken Breast Served with Choice of Side, Slaw & Bread
Chicken Liver Dinner
Hand Breaded & Deep Fried to a Golden Brown Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread.
Whitefish Dinner
Two Alaskan Pollock Boneless Fillets Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Served with Choice of Side, Slaw & Bread
Flounder Dinner
Two Boneless Flounder Fillets Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread
Popcorn Shrimp
Calabash Style Popcorn Shrimp Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread
Jumbo Shrimp
Eight Large, Black Tiger Shrimp Fried or Grilled, Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread
Seafood Platter
A Taste of All the Seafood! One Flounder Filet, One Piece of Whitefish, Four Jumbo Shrimp & A Generous Portion of Our Calabash Popcorn Shrimp Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread
Pork BBQ Dinner
8 oz Portion of Our House Made Pork BBQ Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread
Pork Tenderloin Dinner
Three Center Cut Pieces of Hand Cut Pork Tenderloin Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread
Hamburger Steak Dinner
8 oz Grilled Chopped Steak Served with One Side, Slaw & Rolls
Filet Tips
8 oz. of Filet Mignon Tips Cooked to Order Served with One Side, Slaw & Rolls
Child & Senior Meals
Baby Bantam Kid's Meal
3.2 oz. All Beef Patty on a Small Bun with Choice of Toppings. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Hot Dog Kid's Meal
6 Inch Hot Dog Topped Your Way. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Popcorn Shrimp Kid's Meal
Half Portion of the Dinner Size. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Whitefish Kid's Meal
Single Piece of Alaskan Pollock Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
BBQ Plate Kid's Meal
Child's Portion of BBQ Pork Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Chicken Tenders Kid's Meal
Two Chicken Tenders Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Popcorn Chicken Kid's Meal
Child's Portion of Popcorn Chicken Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
Corn Dog Kid's Meal
Corn Dog Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.
A La Carte
Regular Milkshakes
Chocolate Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Peanut Butter Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Pineapple Milkshake
Blueberry Milkshake
Raspberry Milkshake
Black Cherry Milkshake
Maraschino Cherry Milkshake
Blackberry Milkshake
Blue Cotton Candy Milkshake
Cake Batter Milkshake
Cheesecake Milkshake
Coffee Milkshake
Cappuccino Milkshake
Salted Caramel Milkshake
Butterscotch Milkshake
Caramel Milkshake
Coconut Milkshake
Root Beer Milkshake
Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake
Frosted Mint Milkshake
Banana Milkshake
Butterfinger Milkshake
Dreamsicle Milkshake
Oreo Milkshake
Peach Milkshake
Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake
White Chocolate Milkshake
Pumpkin Spice Milkshake
Specialty Milkshakes
Tailgating
10 oz. Cup Slaw
Feeds 2 People
16 oz. Cup Slaw
Feeds 4 People
20 oz. Cup Slaw
Feeds 5 - 6 People
1/2 Gallon Slaw
Feeds 15 - 20 People
Gallon Slaw
Feeds 30 - 40 People
4 oz Chili
Single Serving of Hot Dog Chili
10 oz. Chili
Feeds 2 People
16 oz. Chili
Feeds 4 People
20 oz. Chili
Feeds 5 - 6 People
1/2 Gallon Chili
Feeds 15 - 20 People
Gallon Chili
Feeds 30 - 40 People
Taco Shell - Empty
PB & Jelly
Tomato Sandwich
Gallon Tea
Gallon Tea
4 oz Slaw
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
A staple of the Burnsville community, Bantam Chef has been in operation for over 50 years! It's where the locals come together to enjoy a great meal in a casual setting. We offer an extensive menu suitable for any craving!
357 East Hwy 19E ByPass, Burnsville, NC 28714