Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bantam Chef

review star

No reviews yet

357 East Hwy 19E ByPass

Burnsville, NC 28714

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Super Bantam

$5.29

3.2 oz All Beef Patty With Choice of Toppings

Super Dooper

$6.49

Two 3.2 oz. All Beef Patties With Choice of Toppings

Burnsville Burger

$11.99

Half Pound of Angus Beef Smothered in American & Swiss Cheese, Smoked Ham & Bacon With Your Choice of Toppings

Kid's Burger

$4.29

The same 3.2 oz. All Beef Patty as The Super Bantam, On A Smaller Bun. Perfect For Kids, Seniors & Light Eaters

Patty Melt

$7.29

3.2 oz. All Beef Patty Topped With Swiss Cheese on Grilled Texas Toast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon & Eggs

$4.99

Bacon & Eggs on Choice of Bread

Sausage & Eggs

$4.99

Mild Country Sausage & Eggs on Choice of Bread

Livermush & Eggs

$4.99

Fried Livermush & Eggs on Choice of Bread

Bologna & Eggs

$4.99

Thick Cut Bologna & Eggs on Choice of Bread

Deli Ham & Eggs

$4.99

Thin Sliced Smoked Ham & Eggs on Choice of Bread

Country Ham & Eggs

$6.29

Cades Cove Country Ham & Eggs on Choice of Bread

Tenderloin & Eggs

$6.29

Fresh Cut Pork Tenderloin & Eggs on Choice of Bread

Breakfast Club

$8.29

Just like a lunch club, with no turkey and add eggs! Deli Ham, Eggs, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Three Pieces of Toast.

Pancakes & French Toast

French Toast

$3.29+

Two Pieces of Thick Cut Texas Toast Battered & Grilled Topped with Cinnamon & Powdered Sugar

Pancakes

$3.29+

Fluffy Golden Brown House Blended Sweet Cream Pancakes Served with Butter & 4 oz Maple Syrup on The Side

Drinks

Pepsi

$1.99+

Mtn. Dew

$1.99+

Diet Pepsi

$1.99+

Diet Mtn. Dew

$1.99+

Sierra Mist

$1.99+

Mug Root Beer

$1.99+

Dr. Pepper

$1.99+

Lemonade

$1.99+

Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Un Sweet Tea

$1.99+

Arnold Palmer

$1.99+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Milk

$2.79+

Chocolate Milk

$2.79+

Orange Juice

$2.79+

Coffee

$1.49+

Hot Tea

$1.29

Water

$1.29

Root Beer Float

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kids Strawberry Lemonade

$2.79

Burgers

Super Bantam

$4.99

3.2 oz. All Beef Patty with Choice of Toppings

Super Dooper

$6.29

Two 3.2 oz. All Beef Patties with Choice of Toppings.

Kids Burger

$3.99

The Same 3.2 oz. All Beef Patty, Just A Smaller Bun

Burnsville Burger

$11.99

Half A Pound of Angus Beef, Cooked to Order Topped With American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Ham & Bacon. Add Other Toppings of Your Choice.

Patty Melt

$6.99

3.2 oz. All Beef Patty Topped with Swiss Cheese, Mushrooms & Onions on Grilled Texas Toast.

The MONGO Burger

$17.99

A Double Burnsville Burger! A Whole Pound of Angus Beef, Cooked to Order Topped With American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Smoked Ham & Bacon. Add Other Toppings of Your Choice.

Hot Dogs

Bigfoot Hot Dog

$8.99

Half a Pound of Angus Beef & A Foot Long!! Nestled in Two Sub Buns & Topped Any Way You Want!

Famous Foot Long

$4.49

A Bantam Chef Staple! Foot Long Hot Dog Topped the Way You Want.

Regular Hot Dog

$3.39

6 Inch Hot Dog with Your Choice of Toppings

Corn Dog

$3.39

Honey Battered 6 Inch Corn Dog. Served with Choice of Ketchup or Mustard.

Salads

Garden Salad

$3.99

House Salad Includes Iceberg Lettuce, Cheese & Tomatoes. Choice of Dressing - Includes One.

Chef Salad

$8.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheese, Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham & Bacon. Choice of Dressing - Includes Two.

Taco Salad - Beef

$8.99

House Made Seasoned Beef & Beans Over Iceberg Lettuce Topped with Cheese & Tomatoes in Our Own Crispy Taco Shell. Sour Cream & Taco Sauce on Side

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Sliced Over Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served In Our Crispy Tortilla Shell. Choice of Dressing - Includes Two.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Fresh Grilled Chicken Sliced Over Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Cheese. Served In Our Crispy Tortilla Shell. Choice of Dressing - Includes Two.

Appetizers

Onion Petals

$5.99

Fresh Cut Onions Spicy Battered & Fried To Perfection. Served with Choice of Sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks - 7 Per Order

$5.99

Seven Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Served with Choice of Marinara or Ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Battered Mushrooms Fried to A Golden Brown. Served with Ranch.

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Choice of Fries Topped with Our House Made Chili & Smothered in Melted Cheddar. Served with Ranch.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Choice of Fries Topped with Bacon & Smothered in Melted Cheddar. Served with Ranch.

BBQ Chicken Bites

$5.99

Fresh Cut Chicken Breast Chunks, Spicy Battered & Fried Golden Brown. Served with Choice of Sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Four Chicken Tenders With Choice of Sauce

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Pickle Chips Battered in Our Own Zesty Breading & Deep Fried. Served with Choice of Sauce.

Fry Choices & Side Options

Shoestring Fries

$2.39

Skinny' Fries

Steak Cut Fries

$2.39

Thick Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$2.39

Crinkle Cut Fries

Curly Fries

$2.39

Seasoned Spiral French Fry

Tater Tots

$2.39

Speaks For Itself!

Tater Wedges

$2.39

Seasoned Thick Cut Wedge Potatoes

Onion Rings

$2.39

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.39

Creamy Mashed Potatoes & Brown Gravy. Gravy is Served on the Side for Carry-Out Meals

Okra

$2.39

Country Breaded & Fried

Macaroni Salad

$2.39

Mayonnaise Based Macaroni Salad

Slaw - 4 oz. Portion

$0.79

House Made Slaw

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Smoked Turkey, Honey Ham, Bacon, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo Stacked Between Three Pieces of Toast.

BLT

$5.29

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Stacked High Between Your Choice of White Toast or Wheat Toast.

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

American Cheese On Grilled Texas Toast

Grilled Ham & Swiss

$5.99

Honey Ham & Swiss Cheese on Grilled Texas Toast

Chuckwagon

$3.99

Breaded Beef Patty Seasoned & Fried Golden Brown. Served on Toasted Bun.

Fish Sandwich

$4.99

Choice of Alaskan Pollock or Flounder Served on Toasted Bun with Choice of Toppings.

BBQ Sandwich

$3.99

House Made Pork BBQ Served on a Toasted Bun.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Bun with Choice of Toppings.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Fresh Chicken Breast Breaded & Deep Fried on a Grilled Bun & Topped Your Way. Try it Natalie's Way with Bacon, Swiss & Honey Mustard : )

Philly Steak & Cheese

$7.99

Shaved Sirloin & Swiss Cheese with Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms on Toasted Sub Roll.

Chicken Philly & Cheese

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast & Swiss Cheese with Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms on Toasted Sub Roll.

Quesadillas & Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Shredded Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Ranch in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled.

Steak Wrap

$7.99

Shaved Sirloin, Swiss Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast & Shredded Cheese in a Flour Tortilla Grilled. Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Shredded Cheese in a Flour Tortilla & Grilled. Salsa & Sour Cream on the Side.

Dinner Plates

Fried Chicken Dinner

$7.99

Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Choice of Side, Slaw & Rolls

Chicken Tender Dinner

$7.99

Four Chicken Tenderloins Fried with Choice of Side, Slaw & Choice of Bread.

Popcorn Chicken Dinner

$8.99

Bite Size Pieces of Deep Fried Chicken Breast Served with Choice of Side, Slaw & Bread

Chicken Liver Dinner

$8.99

Hand Breaded & Deep Fried to a Golden Brown Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread.

Whitefish Dinner

$9.99

Two Alaskan Pollock Boneless Fillets Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Served with Choice of Side, Slaw & Bread

Flounder Dinner

$11.99

Two Boneless Flounder Fillets Hand Breaded & Deep Fried Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread

Popcorn Shrimp

$11.99

Calabash Style Popcorn Shrimp Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread

Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

Eight Large, Black Tiger Shrimp Fried or Grilled, Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread

Seafood Platter

$14.99

A Taste of All the Seafood! One Flounder Filet, One Piece of Whitefish, Four Jumbo Shrimp & A Generous Portion of Our Calabash Popcorn Shrimp Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread

Pork BBQ Dinner

$8.99

8 oz Portion of Our House Made Pork BBQ Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread

Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$10.99

Three Center Cut Pieces of Hand Cut Pork Tenderloin Served with One Side, Slaw & Bread

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$9.99

8 oz Grilled Chopped Steak Served with One Side, Slaw & Rolls

Filet Tips

$13.99

8 oz. of Filet Mignon Tips Cooked to Order Served with One Side, Slaw & Rolls

Child & Senior Meals

Baby Bantam Kid's Meal

$4.99

3.2 oz. All Beef Patty on a Small Bun with Choice of Toppings. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Hot Dog Kid's Meal

$3.99

6 Inch Hot Dog Topped Your Way. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Popcorn Shrimp Kid's Meal

$5.99

Half Portion of the Dinner Size. Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Whitefish Kid's Meal

$5.99

Single Piece of Alaskan Pollock Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

BBQ Plate Kid's Meal

$4.99

Child's Portion of BBQ Pork Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Chicken Tenders Kid's Meal

$4.99

Two Chicken Tenders Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Popcorn Chicken Kid's Meal

$4.99

Child's Portion of Popcorn Chicken Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

Corn Dog Kid's Meal

$4.99

Corn Dog Served with a Child's Portion of One Side.

A La Carte

Filet Tips - 8 oz

$9.29

Chicken Tenders - Individual

$1.50

Hamburger Steak

$7.99

Flounder - Single Piece

$4.29

Popcorn Shrimp - Single Serving

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Breast - Single Piece

$3.99

Fried Chicken Breast - Single Piece

$3.99

Hamburger Patty

$2.29

Regular Milkshakes

Chocolate Milkshake

$2.99+

Vanilla Milkshake

$2.99+

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$2.99+

Strawberry Milkshake

$2.99+

Pineapple Milkshake

$2.99+

Blueberry Milkshake

$2.99+

Raspberry Milkshake

$2.99+

Black Cherry Milkshake

$2.99+

Maraschino Cherry Milkshake

$2.99+

Blackberry Milkshake

$2.99+

Blue Cotton Candy Milkshake

$2.99+

Cake Batter Milkshake

$2.99+

Cheesecake Milkshake

$2.99+

Coffee Milkshake

$2.99+

Cappuccino Milkshake

$2.99+

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$2.99+

Butterscotch Milkshake

$2.99+

Caramel Milkshake

$2.99+

Coconut Milkshake

$2.99+

Root Beer Milkshake

$2.99+

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$2.99+

Frosted Mint Milkshake

$2.99+

Banana Milkshake

$2.99+

Butterfinger Milkshake

$2.99+

Dreamsicle Milkshake

$2.99+

Oreo Milkshake

$2.99+

Peach Milkshake

$2.99+

Toasted Marshmallow Milkshake

$2.99+

White Chocolate Milkshake

$2.99+

Pumpkin Spice Milkshake

$2.99+

Specialty Milkshakes

Green Apple Milkshake

$2.99+

Root Beer Milkshake

$2.99+

Coffee & Chocolate

$2.99+

Piña Colada Milkshake

$2.99+

Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake

$2.99+

Oreo Cake Batter Milkshake

$2.99+

Tailgating

10 oz. Cup Slaw

$2.00

Feeds 2 People

16 oz. Cup Slaw

$3.20

Feeds 4 People

20 oz. Cup Slaw

$4.00

Feeds 5 - 6 People

1/2 Gallon Slaw

$12.00

Feeds 15 - 20 People

Gallon Slaw

$20.00

Feeds 30 - 40 People

4 oz Chili

$2.25

Single Serving of Hot Dog Chili

10 oz. Chili

$5.50

Feeds 2 People

16 oz. Chili

$10.00

Feeds 4 People

20 oz. Chili

$12.25

Feeds 5 - 6 People

1/2 Gallon Chili

$36.00

Feeds 15 - 20 People

Gallon Chili

$70.00

Feeds 30 - 40 People

Taco Shell - Empty

$1.50

PB & Jelly

$2.99

Tomato Sandwich

$2.99

Gallon Tea

Gallon Tea

$5.99

4 oz Slaw

$0.79

Desserts

Hot Fudge Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Lava Cake Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, Whip Cream & Maraschino Cherry

Deep Fried Oreos

$5.99

Six to Order

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

A staple of the Burnsville community, Bantam Chef has been in operation for over 50 years! It's where the locals come together to enjoy a great meal in a casual setting. We offer an extensive menu suitable for any craving!

Location

357 East Hwy 19E ByPass, Burnsville, NC 28714

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cast Iron Kitchen of Burnsville - 109 West main
orange starNo Reviews
109 West main Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurantnext
Pig & Grits
orange star4.6 • 1,435
620 W Main St Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurantnext
Hawtree's Pub and Grill
orange star4.4 • 17
11484 NC-80 Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurantnext
Boondocks Sports Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 595
4201 us highway 221S Marion, NC 28752
View restaurantnext
Primo's Italian Cuisine and Catering
orange starNo Reviews
100 Rocky Bottom dr Ste 8 Unicoi, TN 37692
View restaurantnext
The Bush Farmhouse - 151 S Ridgeway ave
orange starNo Reviews
151 S Ridgeway ave Black Mountain, NC 28711
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Burnsville

Pig & Grits
orange star4.6 • 1,435
620 W Main St Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurantnext
Hawtree's Pub and Grill
orange star4.4 • 17
11484 NC-80 Burnsville, NC 28714
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Burnsville
Asheville
review star
Avg 4.5 (101 restaurants)
Johnson City
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mills River
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Kingsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston