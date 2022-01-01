Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen
Chicken

Bantam King

review star

No reviews yet

501 G Street NW

Washington, DC 20001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Miso
Nashville Fried Chicken Plate
Gyoza

RAMEN

O GO RAMEN WILL NOT BE HOT. MICROWAVE REHEATING IS REQUIRED in order to preserve maximum freshness and quality. Your bag will be equipped with reheating instructions.
Shio Paitan

Shio Paitan

$15.50

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Comforting and classic salt based broth accented with ginger and scallions. Made with paitan stock, our version of chicken noodle soup. Topped with pulled chicken, greens, onion, chili threads, sweet corn, and naruto. Finished with aromatized wine spray that can be omitted.

Shoyu Paitan

Shoyu Paitan

$15.50

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. An aromatic soy sauce based ramen with savory caramel tones. Topped with pulled chicken, greens, onion, chili threads, sweet corn, and naruto.

Miso

Miso

$16.00

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Miso with sesame seeds to compliment our chicken stock. Topped with pulled chicken, greens, onion, chili threads, sweet corn, and naruto. Finished with aromatized wine spray that can be omitted.

Spicy Miso

Spicy Miso

$16.50

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Shiro miso together with chilies and peanuts provide balance, depth and complexity. Topped with pulled chicken, greens, onion, chili threads, sweet corn, and naruto. Finished with aromatized wine spray that can be omitted. CONTAINS PEANUT PRODUCTS IN SOUP BASE AND CANNOT BE REMOVED.

Veggie Tantanmen

Veggie Tantanmen

$16.50

Ramen will not be hot, will require reheating (directions included) in order to maintain the quality of your order. Vegetarian broth with soy, sesame, and a spice powder made with a blend of chilis giving this ramen some spicy heat (spice powder can be omitted, please specify in order notes). Topped with seasoned plant-based meat alternatives, bok choy, chili oil, and peanuts. Vegan.

EXTRA TOPPINGS

Onsen Egg

$1.00

63 degree egg cooked in it's shell, runny & rich

Spice Bomb

$0.75

Spice paste made with ground chicken and hot peppers

Extra Pulled Chicken

$1.00

Extra Noodles

$2.50

Butter

$0.35

Corn

$0.50

Extra Naruto

$0.50

Fish cake

Extra Soup

$5.00

Roasted Chicken Quarter

$4.00Out of stock

Nitamago (To Go)

$1.50Out of stock

FRIED CHICKEN & SIDES

Rice now comes with drippings! Please specify if your preference is plain white rice.
Nashville Fried Chicken Plate

Nashville Fried Chicken Plate

$15.00

Our fried chicken coated in Nashville inspired savory dunk & spice mix. Served up with a dinner roll and a side of steamed rice topped w/ chicken drippings, tamari (soy sauce), & butter. HALAL FRIENDLY! (CHOICE OF WHITE OR DARK MEAT)

Curry Snow Fried Chicken Plate

Curry Snow Fried Chicken Plate

$15.00

Our fried chicken topped with a tangy-sweet onion sauce, Japanese curry powder, and fresh Vidalia onions. Served up with a dinner roll and a side of steamed rice topped w/ chicken drippings, tamari (soy sauce), & butter. HALAL FRIENDLY! (CHOICE OF WHITE OR DARK MEAT)

Rice w/ Onsen Egg

Rice w/ Onsen Egg

$4.00

Hot white rice with a rich, runny egg and soy sauce.

Rice w/ Chicken Drippings

Rice w/ Chicken Drippings

$4.00

Hot white rice with chicken drippings, butter, and soy sauce.

Plain Rice

$2.00

Side of steamed white rice.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.50

Steamed chicken dumplings, chili oil, sesame seeds, and cilantro. Four pieces. **NOT HALAL**

DESSERTS

Bantam Queen Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Angel food cake, Philadelphia cream cheese frosting

Big Fat Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Valrhona chocolate and rendered chicken fat come together to create this decadent cookie.

SOFT DRINKS

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Actual closing times are 15 minutes BEFORE the listed time on the website.

Website

Location

501 G Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Bantam King image

Similar restaurants in your area

Farmbird - Penn Quarter
orange star4.9 • 1,599
860 E St NW Washington, DC 20004
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Roy Boys
orange star4.4 • 3,084
2108 8th St NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster
orange star4.5 • 344
1301 U St NW Washington, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Toki Underground
orange star4.5 • 6,367
1234 H St Ne Washington, DC 20002
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster - (Western Market)
orange starNo Reviews
2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20006
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston