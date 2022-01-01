Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bantam- Santa Cruz

review star

No reviews yet

1010 Fair Ave Suite J

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Margherita Pizza
Soppressata

Firsts

Bread & Butter

$5.00

Housemade bread with salted butter

Side of Parmesan Reggiano

$2.00

Pickles

$8.00

spicy green bean pickles

Olives

$5.00

anise seed and hot pepper

Little Gems

$15.00

pear, blue cheese, tarragon and seeds

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chicories with anchovy, torn bread and reggiano

Burrata

$17.00

heirloom tomatoes, balsamic, pine nuts and basil

Side Anchovy

$4.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Toast

$15.00

Chicken liver toast with roasted figs, fennel, sage and hazelnuts

Second

Fried Chicken

$27.00

chickpeas, Napa cabbage, snap peas and chili butter

Sweet Potatoes

$21.00

broccoli, avocado, dates, wild rice and herb yogurt

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Side of Chili Butter

$3.00

Pizza

Marinara

$14.00

tomato, garlic, oregano, chili

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

tomato, mozzarella, basil

Napoli

$18.00

tomato, anchovies, capers, hot pepper and olives

Nettles

$22.00

Hen of the woods, fiscalini, Calabrians

Pepperoni

$23.00

Tomato, cremini, mozzarella, olives and pickled peppers

Prosciutto

$24.00

Mozzarella, rocket salad, lemon and reggiano

Soppressata

$23.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, basil and spicy honey

Sausage

$23.00

Tomato, cream, Calabrians

Kids Margherita

$17.00

Just tomato and mozzarella, we leave off the chili flakes and the basil

Side of Marinara

$3.00

Pizza ball

$5.00

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Nemesis

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Don't panic, it's organic

Location

1010 Fair Ave Suite J, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Directions

