  • Home
  • /
  • New York
  • /
  • Banter NYC - Greenwich Village - 169 Sullivan St
A map showing the location of Banter NYC - Greenwich Village 169 Sullivan StView gallery

Banter NYC - Greenwich Village 169 Sullivan St

review star

No reviews yet

169 Sullivan St

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Banter Bowl

$18.00

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Greens Salad

$16.00

FOOD

Mains

Avocado Toast

$16.00

Mushroom Toast

$16.00

Banana Bread

$7.00

Banter Bowl

$18.00

Big Breakfast

$23.00

Bacon + Egg Roll

$14.00

Chicken Salad Wrap

$19.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.50

Falafel Bowl

$18.00

Golden Folded Eggs

$21.00

Greens Salad

$16.00

Housemade Granola

$14.00

Mushroom Wrap

$19.50

Nutella Stuffed French Toast

$19.00

Overnight Oats

$14.00

Salmon Toast

$19.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Two Eggs any style

$11.00

Adds

Add Pickled Onion

$3.00

Add Pesto

$3.00

Add Butter

Add Avocado

$5.00

Add Bacon

$6.00

Add Fried Chicken

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Add Halloumi

$6.00

Add Mushroom

$5.00

Add Egg

$4.00

Add PIckled Chiles

$3.00

Add Roasted Tomato

$4.00

Add Salmon

$7.00

Add Side Salad

$4.00

Add Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Add 3x Falafel

$5.00

Add Feta Cheese

$4.00

Add Mixed Berries

$6.00

Add Jam

$2.00

Sides

Side Pickled Onion

$3.00

Side Pesto

$3.00

Side butter

Side Avocado

$5.00

Side Bacon

$6.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Halloumi

$6.00

Side Mushroom

$5.00

Side Scrambled

$5.00

Side Over Easy

$4.00

Side Over Medium

$4.00

Side Over Hard

$4.00

Side Poached

$4.00

Side Sunny Side

$4.00

Side Pickled Chiles

$3.00

Side Roasted Tomato

$4.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side Green Salad

$4.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$3.00

Side 3x Falafel

$5.00

Side Feta Cheese

$4.00

Side Mixed Berries

$6.00

Side Jam

$2.00

COFFEE + JUICE

Hot coffee

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Cortado

$4.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Flat White

$5.00

Golden Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Mocha

$4.50

Cold coffee

Cold Brew

$4.50

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Golden Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$5.50

Iced Matcha Lemonade

$8.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Iced Flat White

$5.00

Iced Macchiato

$4.00

Iced Cortado

$4.50

Juice + other

Red Radiance

$8.00

Fresh Start

$8.00

Watermelon Juice

$8.00

Green Juice

$8.00

Grapefruit Juice

$7.00

OJ

$7.00

Glass of milk

$2.00

Spindrift Lemon

$6.00

Housemade Lemonade

$6.00

Sparking water - glass

$4.00

Sparkling - carafe

$8.00

Teas

HOT Tangerine Ginger

$4.50

HOT Green Tea

$4.50

HOT English Breakfast

$4.50

ICED Tangerine Ginger

$4.50

ICED Green Tea

$4.50

ICED English Breakfast

$4.50

Milk on side

Side of regular

Side almond

$0.50

Side oat

$0.50

Side honey

DRINKS

Cocktails

Paloma

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Iced Irish Coffee

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Casa Fresca

$9.00

Summer Breeze

$9.00

Thank Evans

$14.00

Pato Punch

$14.00

Beers

Tiny Juice IPA

$9.00

Five Boroughs Pilsner

$9.00

Coopers Pale Ale

$8.00

Wine

Liminal White Glass

$14.00

Prosecco

$13.00

Woodbridge Red Glass

$14.00

Veuve bottle

$99.00

Veuve half bottle

$54.00

Liminal white - bottle

$55.00

Rose - glass

$11.00

Rose - bottle

$44.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

169 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Moga
orange star4.4 • 1,653
128 West Houston Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
DOMODOMO NYC
orange starNo Reviews
138-140 W Houston St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Blue Haven West - 108 West Houston Street
orange starNo Reviews
108 West Houston Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Lupa Osteria - 170 Thompson Street
orange starNo Reviews
170 Thompson Street New York City, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Song E Napule
orange starNo Reviews
146 W Houston street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Three of Cups Soho
orange starNo Reviews
150 Sullivan St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston