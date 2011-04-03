Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banter - After Hours

114 Prospect Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Popular Items

Banter Burrito

FOOD

Banter Burrito

$13.50

Golden Tortilla, Mozzarella, Scrambled Eggs, Tater Tots, Avocado, Brown Rice, Kidney Bean Salsa Fresca, Chipotle-Lime Aioli

Avo Smash

$13.00

Water Tank Bakery Sourdough w/ Butter, Smashed Avocado, Roast Tomato, Goats Chevre, Radish, Pickled Fresno, Zaatar Chili Crunch, Fresh Herbs,

Chef's Breakfast

$16.00

Water Tank Bakery Sourdough w/ Butter, 2 eggs (choice of poached or scrambled), Bacon, Halloumi, Avocado, Roast Tomato, Mojoverde

Eggs On Toast

$7.00

Water Tank Bakery Sourdough w/ Butter and 2 eggs (choice of poached or scrambled)

The Bodega Breakfast Sando

$13.00

Toasted Avenue Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Impossible Sausage Patty, Merican' Cheese, Tomato Jam, Aioli...Served w/ side of tater tots and ketchup

All Day Bowl

$14.00

Arugula, Brown Rice, Cabbage, Shishito Pepper, Goats Chevre, Mojoverde, Pickled Fresno, Radish, Poached Egg

Side Tater Tots (small)

$3.00

Served w/ Ketchup and Chipotle-Lime Aioli

Side Tater Tots (LARGE)

$5.00

Served w/ Ketchup and Chipotle-Lime Aioli

Sweet Potato Fries (small)

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries (LARGE)

$7.00

Coffee

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Specialties

Lavender Matcha Latte

$5.50

House Spiced Chai Latte

$4.50

Spanish Latte

$5.00

Luxardo Cherry Latte

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Get Amongst It!

Location

114 Prospect Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

