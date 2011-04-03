Banter - After Hours
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Get Amongst It!
Location
114 Prospect Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bellingham
More near Bellingham