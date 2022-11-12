Restaurant header imageView gallery

Banter - Fairhaven

451 Reviews

$$

1307 11th St

Bellingham, WA 98225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Banter Burrito
Avo Smash
Iced Lavender Matcha Latte

Mains

Banter Burrito

Banter Burrito

$13.50

Golden Tortilla, Mozzarella, Scrambled Eggs, Garlic Tater Tots, Brown Rice, Salsa Fresca, Chipotle-Lime Aioli

Avo Smash

Avo Smash

$13.00

Buttered Sourdough, Smashed Avocado, Roast Tomato, Radish, Pickled Fresno, Goat Cheese, Zaatar Chili Crunch, Fresh Herbs

Eggs On Toast

$7.00

Sourdough, Butter, Choice of 2 Poached or Scrambled Eggs, Salt and Pepp

Chef's Breakfast

$16.00

Buttered Sourdough, Eggs (Poached or Scrambled), Roast Tomato, Smoked Bacon, Halloumi, Avocado, Mojoverde, Fresh Herbs

The Bodega Breakfast Sando

$13.00

Avenue Bread Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Harrisa-Tomato Jam, Merican' Cheese, Impossible Patty, Chipotle-Lime Aioli. Comes w/ side of Tater Tots

All Day Bowl

All Day Bowl

$14.00

Brown Rice, Arugula, Goat Cheese, Mojoverde, Shishito Peppers, Avocado, Pickled Fresno, Poached Egg, Fresh Herbs, Lime

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries SMALL

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries LARGE

$7.00

Tater Tots SMALL

$3.00

Tater Tots LARGE

$5.00

Side Avo

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Eggs

$3.50

Side Two Slice Toast & Butter

$4.00

Pastry

Vegan Banana Bread

$4.50

Miso Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

5-Spice Rye and Molasses Cookie

$3.00

Walnut-Cocoa Nib Shortbread

$2.00

Coffee

Batch Brew

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Non-Alc

Iced Lavender Matcha Latte

$6.00

Iced House Spiced Chai

$5.00

Faux Thai Iced Tea

$6.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Blood Orange San Pellegrino

$2.50

Smoothies

Mint Condition

$8.00

Banana, Avocado, Green Superfood, Pineapple, Coconut Milk

Bluebalicioous

$8.00

Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple, Mango, Beet Powder, Coconut Milk

24 Carrot Gold

$8.00

Mango, Carrot, Pineapple, Banana, Ginger, Turmeric, Coconut Milk

Tea

Earl grey

$4.00

Lemon-Chamomile

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big Brunch Energy

Location

1307 11th St, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Filling Station - Fairhaven - 1138 Finnegan Way
orange star4.0 • 279
1138 Finnegan Way Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Time and Materials Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
954 N State St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Rain or Shine Riviera Club
orange starNo Reviews
296 West Laurel Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Artivem Mead Co.
orange star4.5 • 2
1211 Granary Ave #127 Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
The Bagelry
orange starNo Reviews
1319 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellingham

Fat Shack - Bellingham
orange star4.6 • 6,456
414 W. Bakerview Rd Bellingham, WA 98226
View restaurantnext
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
orange star4.3 • 4,449
1107 Railroad Ave Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Aslan Brewing Co. - Bellingham
orange star4.4 • 1,476
1330 N Forest St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
orange star4.6 • 972
1319 N State Street Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Bellingham Cider Company
orange star4.6 • 861
205 Prospect Street STE A-105 Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Twin Sisters Brewing Company
orange star4.1 • 825
500 Carolina St Bellingham, WA 98225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellingham
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
Camano Island
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston