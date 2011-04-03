Popular Items

Share Plates

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served w/ Heinz 57 & Chipotle-Lime Aioli

Spiced Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried and Tossed in Zaatar Chili Crunch w/ Pickled Fresno's, Radish, Herbs and Lemon

Marinated Beets

$8.00

Whipped Chevre, radish, dill

Side Salad

$6.00

lemon vinaigrette, radish, fresh herbs

Shishitos

$7.00

Blistered Shishitos Served w/ Curry Aioli

French Fries

$6.00

battered crispy fries w/ heinz and chipotle-lime aioli

Mains

7-minute Bowl

$15.00

Brown Rice, Shredded Cabbage, Crispy Tofu, Lemongrass & Coconut Peanut Sauce, Pickled Fresno, Edamame, Cilantro, Radish, Sunflower Seeds, Jammy Egg

Hello Handsome

$16.00

shaved kale and brown rice, spiced cauliflower, marinated beets, 7-minute egg, mama lil's peppers, avocado, mojo verde, sunflower seeds, lemon

Lemon Kale Salad

$13.00

Shaved Kale, Fresh Herbs, Lemon Vin, Pickled Golden Raisins, Whipped Chevre, Radish, Pickled Fresno, Sunflower Seeds, Parmesan Bread Crumbs

Banter Veg Burger

$15.00

Seeded Brioche Bun, Sweet Potato-Quinoa Patty, Smashed Avocado, White Cheddar, Mama Lil's Peppers, Curry Aioli. Served w/ Side Salad

The Bad Boy

$16.00

Seeded Brioche Bun, 2x Beef Patty, Bacon-Onion Jam, White Cheddar, 'Merican Cheese, House Pickles, Banter Sauce. Served w/ Fries

Damn Good Cheeseburger

$8.00

Potato Bun, Beef Patty, 'Merican Cheese, House Pickles, Banter Sauce. Served w/ Pickle Spear