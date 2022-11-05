Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Banyan Bar + Refuge

966 Reviews

$$

553 Tremont St

Boston, MA 02116

WINE

BTL Seamless Cabernet

$50.00

BTL Laurent Perrachon

$46.00

GL Holloran Pinot Noir

$15.00

BTL Holloran Pinot Noir

$58.00

GL Ercole

$12.00

BTL Ercole

$56.00

BTL Browne Cabernet

$70.00

BTL Gomez Cruzado Rioja

$70.00

BT AIX

$50.00Out of stock

Rhone blend, France

GL Corail

$15.00

BTL Corail

$58.00

GL Pink Chicken

$12.00

BEER

Whirlpool

$8.00

New England pale ale, MA

Lamplighter Rabbit Rabbit

$9.00

DIPA, Cambridge

Stillwater Extra Dry

$7.00

Saison, MD

Carlson Cider

$7.00

Spindrift Pineapple

$6.00

Athletic Brewing NA IPA

$6.00

Yuzu Chu- hi

$5.00

Spindrift Seltzer

$6.00

Mighty Squirrel Milk Stout

$8.00

SAKE

Soto

$35.00

Junmai Daiginjo, 300ml

Panda Cup

$15.00

Snow Maiden

$14.00

Moon on the water

$40.00

Brooklyn Kura (750ml)

$60.00
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a vibrant neighborhood spot serving up Asian flavors with an American feel, a playful balance of fine dining, and deep-fried.

553 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116

