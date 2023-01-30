  • Home
Banyan Kitchen + Catering 4655 Executive Drive San Diego CA

No reviews yet

4655 Executive Drive San Diego CA

San Diego, CA 92121

Order Again

Breakfast

Fresh Pastries

Please check our display case for daily fresh-baked offerings.

Yogurt Parfait (GF)

$9.00

Organic Greek yogurt, housemade granola, coconut, almond, chia seeds bee pollen, cinnamon, fresh fruit garnish

Steel Cut Oatmeal

$6.00

Caramelized banana, maple syrup

Avocado Toast, Seeded Multigrain

$9.00

Toast & Jam

$4.00

Country Levain + jam

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.00

On Butter Croissant

Creamy Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Add Toast & Fruit + $4 / sub egg white $2

Fresh Herbed Omelette

Plain, parmesan or goat cheese

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Eggs, sausage, potatoes, Monterey-jack, cheese, tomato-avocado salsa, side sour cream

French Toast Brioche

$12.00

Toasted Pecan Crumble, Maple Syrup

Salmon Toast

$10.00

Whipped feta, cucumber, dill, pickled red onions

Sides

Crisp Bacon (3)

$4.00

Chicken Andouille Sausage

$4.00

Prosciutto

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

2 Eggs, Any Style

$4.00

Grab and Go

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Hard-Cooked Egg

$2.00

Overnight Oats (VG, GF)

$8.00

Fruit Salad

$8.00

Sandwiches

AVOCADO & MUENSTER

$9.00

Tomatoes, sprouts, basil mayo, seeded multigrain. Add turkey or bacon+$3

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Brie, fig jam, levain bread

CLASSIC CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche bun. Add bacon $2, Add Fries $4

PANKO CHICKEN

$12.00

Tomato, avocado, aurugula, sriracha mayo brioche bun. Add Fries + $4

CAPRESE PANINI

$8.00

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, arugula balsamic glaze. Add prosciutto +$2

Salads and Bowls

GREEN GODDESS CHICKEN

$13.00

Tarragon, red grapes, served over Urban Blend, crostini

BABY KALE (VG, GF)

$12.00

Red quinoa, toasted pecans, pomegranate seeds, avocado, goat cheese, citrus dressing

ROASTED CAULI & ORZO (V)

$12.00

Sundried tomatoes, kalamata olives, toasted pinenuts, feta cheese, arugula

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Simple Salad

$4.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Grab & Go

Ham & Brie

$8.00

Italian Pressed Sando

$12.00Out of stock

Geneva (turkey)

$9.00

Vegan Cobb Salad

$11.00

Espresso

SINGLE ORIGIN

AMERICANO

espresso + hot water

MACCHIATO

espresso + foam

CAPPUCCINO

espresso + milk + foam

BICERIN

espresso + chocolate + foam

VIETNAMESE

espresso + condensed milk

BREVE

$4.00

espresso + half 'n half

Latte

CAFFE LATTE

espresso + steamed milk

ROSEWATER

cardamom powder

SALTED CARAMEL LATTE

Mocha

CAFE MOCHA

espresso + chocolate + milk

SPICED MOCHA

chili, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, honey

SALTED CARAMEL MOCHA

MEXICANO MOCHA

exp + chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg

Coffee

DRIP COFFEE

COLD BREW

Chocolate

HOT CHOCOLATE

54% dark or 33% milk

MEXICAN CHOCOLATE

chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg

SPICED CHOCOLATE

chili, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, honey

CHI CHAI CHOCOLATE

chai tea, 54% dark chocolate

Tea

CHAI LATTE

MATCHA GREEN TEA

STASH TEA

Misc

O J

$2.00

PELLEGRINO

$4.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

ITALIAN SODA

$3.75

Carlsbad

$4.00

TopoChico

$4.00

Pellegrino (Cans)

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Martinellis

$3.00

Bai

$3.00

Wine

Daou (Sauvignon Blanc)

$9.00

Opollo (Zinfandel)

$8.00

Simi (Pinot Noir)

$11.00

Stoneleigh (Sauvignon Blanc)

$7.00

Wind mere (Pinot Noir)

$9.00

Beer

FatTire

$6.00

Modelo Negro

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Coffee Bags

1 Pound Bag

$18.00

Sample Bag

$12.00

Snacks

Nutella

$3.00

Pistachios

$2.00

Altoids

$2.00

Kind Bars

$2.00

Advil

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Alka-Seltzer

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4655 Executive Drive San Diego CA, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

