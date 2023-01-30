Banyan Kitchen + Catering 4655 Executive Drive San Diego CA
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4655 Executive Drive San Diego CA, San Diego, CA 92121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Madras Cafe - 10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106
4.5 • 382
10066 Pacific Heights Blvd 106 San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurant
Green Acre- Campus Pointe - 10300 Campus Pointe Drive
No Reviews
10300 Campus Pointe Drive San Diego, CA 92121
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant