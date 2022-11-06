Restaurant header imageView gallery
La Barca 3048 Midway Dr, SanDiego, CA 92110

No reviews yet

3048 Midway Drive

San Diego, CA 92110

Appetizers

Calamari

$10.00

Shrimp Gobernador Fries

$20.00

Surf and Turf Fries

$20.00

Chicharron de Pescado

$12.00

Chicharron de Pulpo

$14.00

Camarones Cucaracha

$15.00

Chiles Toritos

$15.00

Guacamole

$12.00

Mussels and Clams

$13.00

Aguachiles

Shrimp Red Aguachile

$20.00

Aguachile Black

$20.00

Mango Aguachile

$20.00

Tamarindo Aguachile

$20.00

Rib Eye Aguachile

$20.00

Ceviche

La Barca Ceviche

$24.00

Ceviche de Camaron Rojo

$16.00

Ceviche Rojo de Pescado

$18.00

Jicama Ceviche

$7.00

Coctel de Camarones

$15.00

Coctel de Pulpo

$20.00

Coctel Mixto

$24.00

Tostadas

Tostada de Ceviche de Camaron

$15.00

Tostada de Ceviche Rojo de Pescado

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Tostada

$15.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$8.00

Marlin Taco

$9.00

Gobernador Taco

$9.00

Pulpo Chicharron Taco

$8.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$9.00

Surf and Turf Taco

$10.00

Shrimp Chorizo Taco

$9.00

Jicama Ceviche Taco

$9.00

Burritos

Fish Burrito

$15.00

Surf and Turf Burrito

$18.00

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Fajitas

New York Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.00

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Mocajete

La Barca Molcajete

$30.00

Entrees

Whole Fried Fish

$20.00

La Barca Fish Fillet

$20.00

La Barca Shrimp

$22.00

Grilled Fish Fillet

$20.00

A la Diabla Fish Fillet

$20.00

La Barca Whole Octopus

$18.00

Signature Cocktails

La Presion

$15.00

Bad Bunny Moscow Mule

$15.00

Un Verano Sin Ti

$15.00

La Bichota

$15.00

Dimelo Conejo

$15.00

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

XX Lager

$7.00

XX Amber

$7.00

Tecate Alta

$7.00

Sculpin IPA

$7.00

HAZY IPA

$7.00

Cali Squeeze Bloody Orange

$7.00

805 Firestone

$7.00

.394 Pale Ale

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Guiness

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00

Bottle Beer

Bohemia

$7.00

Carta Blanca

$7.00

Corona Familiar

$7.00

Indio

$7.00

Tecate Light

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Heineken 0.0

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Flights

Margarita Flight

$25.00

Mojito Flight

$25.00

Mimosa Flight

$25.00

Cubetas

Cubeta Pacifico

$70.00

Modelo Cubeta

$70.00

Corona Cubeta

$70.00

Classic Cocktails

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Jagger Bomb

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Long Island

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Agua Loca

$6.00

Vodka

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$17.00

Belvedere

$17.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Tequila

Teramana

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio 70

$19.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante

$22.00

Maestro Dobel Extra Anejo

$37.00

Clase Azul

$37.00

Don Julio 1942

$39.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$12.00

818 Tequila Reposado

$17.00

818 Tequila Anejo

$17.00

818 Special Reserve

$27.00

Gran Coramino 21

$21.00

Casa amigos blanco

$11.00

Casa amigos repo

$13.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Mezcal

Union Mezcal

$9.00

Ilegal Reposado

$11.00

400 Conejos

$9.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

The Delmore

$10.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

Laphroaig 10

$14.00

Oban 14

$16.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 18

$33.00

Whiskey

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Jameson

$9.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Bourbon

Jim Beam

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Dickel Bourbon

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Rum

Captain Morgan White

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced

$8.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Ron Zacapa

$9.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$9.00

Flor de Cana

$8.00

Gin

Gordons

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Brandy/ Cognac

Hennessy Privilege

$15.00

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy XO

$42.00

Screwball

$7.00

Liqueurs

Midori

$6.00

Jaggermeister

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Grandmarnier

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$6.00

Aperol

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Non Alcoholic

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Hangover

Crazy michelada tower

$18.00

Cantarito

$15.00

La Barca Michelada

$20.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

3048 Midway Drive, San Diego, CA 92110

Directions

