Mediterranean
Food Trucks

Banzo - Sherman Ave

No reviews yet

2105 Sherman Ave

Madison, WI 53704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

F-Bomb Chicken Platter
Banzo Pita
Banzo Platter

Take & Bake Family Meal

- 1 lb Majadra Rice - 1 lb Marinated Chicken - 12 Falafel balls - 16oz Chopped Salad - 16oz Hummus - 4 pitas - Sauces
$60.00

Serves 4-6 people: - 1 lb Majadra Rice - 1 lb Marinated Chicken - 12 Falafel balls - 16oz Chopped Salad - 16oz Hummus - 4 pitas - Sauces **Everything is fully cooked - just heat & serve! (instructions will be included on bag)**

PITA SANDWICHES

In a white pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, and a few hand-cut chips
Banzo Pita

$11.00

4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}

Harvest Pita

$11.00

2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}

Batata Pita

$11.00

4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}

Chick Pita

$13.50

Marinated chicken tenderloin {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}

F-Bomb Chicken Pita

$13.50

2 falafel balls + chicken {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}

Shawarma Pita

$13.50

Slow roasted chicken thighs {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}

Beef Kofta Pita

$13.50

Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}

PLATTERS

On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread

Banzo Platter

$13.50

4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}

Harvest Platter

$13.50

2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}

Batata Platter

$13.50

4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}

Chick Platter

$16.00

Marinated chicken tenderloin {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}

F-Bomb Chicken Platter

$16.00

2 falafel balls + chicken {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}

Shawarma Platter

$16.00

Slow roasted chicken thighs {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}

Beef Kofta Platter

$16.00

Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}

SALADS

Over a bed of mixed greens and chopped salad with kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, and lemon agave dressing.

Banzo Salad

$13.50

4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}

Harvest Salad

$13.50

2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}

Batata Salad

$13.50

4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}

Chick Salad

$16.00

Marinated chicken tenderloin {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}

F-Bomb Chicken Salad

$16.00

2 falafel balls + chicken {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}

Shawarma Salad

Shawarma Salad

$16.00

Slow roasted chicken thighs {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}

Beef Kofta Salad

$16.00

Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}

Entree Salad

$9.50

Bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing

HUMMUS PLATES

Large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread
Banzo Hummus Plate

$11.75

4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}

Harvest Hummus Plate

$11.75

2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}

Batata Hummus Plate

$11.75

4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}

Chick Hummus Plate

$14.25

Marinated chicken tenderloin {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}

F-Bomb Chicken Hummus Plate

$14.25

2 falafel balls + chicken {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}

Shawarma Hummus Plate

$14.25

Slow roasted chicken thighs {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}

Beef Kofta Hummus Plate

$14.25

Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}

NO Napkins/Utensils

NO Napkins

Help the environment and reduce waste!

NO Utensils

Help the environment and reduce waste!

Sides

3 for $12 Deal

$12.00
Hummus

$4.50

Our homemade hummus made from scratch (vg, gf, df)

Falafel

$4.50

4 of our classic falafel balls (vg, gf, df)

Hand-cut Fries

$4.50

Za'atar fries (vg, gf, df)

Fried Cauliflower

$4.50

Fried cauliflower with tahini and lemon (vg, gf, df)

Batata

$4.50

4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (vg, gf, df)

Chopped Salad

$4.50

Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)

Majadra Rice

$4.50

Jasmine rice with caramelized onions and lentils (vg, gf, df)

Babaganush

$4.50

Roasted eggplant & tahini spread (vg, gf, df)

Couscous Tabouli

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh herb and couscous salad with lemon dressing (vg, df)

Moroccan Carrots

$4.50

With caramelized onions, fragrant spices, and tahini (vg, gf, df)

Roasted Beet Salad

$4.50

With pomegranate molasses, garlic, and lemon (vg, gf, df)

Soup & Extras

Lentil Soup Bowl

$5.50

Our house white bean & lentil soup (vg, gf, df)

Lentil Soup Cup

$3.50

Our house white bean & lentil soup (vg, gf, df)

Soup of the Day Bowl

$5.50Out of stock

Israeli Couscous (VEGAN)

Soup of the Day Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Israeli Couscous (VEGAN)

White Pita

$2.00

Side of Meat

$5.99

Hand-cut Potato Chips

$2.50

Pita Chips

$2.50

Extra Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Extra Yogurt Sauce

$0.50

Extra Red Hot Sauce

$0.50

Extra Green Hot Sauce

$0.50

Drinks

Home-brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweeteneed. Black tea brewed with fresh mint leaves and pomegranate

LaCroix Sparkling Water

$2.00
Yerba Mate

$3.95
NessAlla Kombucha (12 oz. Can)

$3.75
NessAlla Kombucha (16 oz. Bottle)

$4.50
Local Sodas

$2.95
Boxed Water

$2.00

Hot Coffee (Just Coffee organic, fair trade)

$1.95

Just Coffee "Banzo Blend" (dark roast)

Hot Tea

$2.95

Delta Beer (16oz pint)

$6.00

PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Sangria

$7.00

PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Can Wine (250 mL)

$7.00

PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

WINE BOTTLE (Trinity Oaks, CA)

$18.00

PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Beer & Wine (PICKUP ONLY! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY) **ID required upon pickup**

Delta Beer (16oz pint)

$6.00

PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

WINE BOTTLE (Trinity Oaks, CA)

$18.00

PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Can Wine (250 mL)

$7.00

PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Deli

16oz Hummus

$11.00

Our homemade hummus made from scratch *does not include pita bread (vg, gf, df)

16oz Chopped Salad

$11.00

Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)

16oz Couscous Tabouli

$11.00Out of stock

Fresh herb and couscous salad with lemon dressing (vg, df)

16oz Babaganush

$11.00

Roasted eggplant & tahini spread *does not include pita bread (vg, gf, df)

16oz Roasted Beets

$11.00

With pomegranate molasses, garlic, and lemon (vg, gf, df)

16oz Moroccan Carrots

$11.00

With caramelized onions, fragrant spices, and tahini (vg, gf, df)

Pita Bread (package of 4)

$6.00

Pitas come cold and uncut - ready to heat at home or freeze (vg, df)

Take & Bake Falafel

$11.00

Bag of 12 falafel balls. Fully cooked and ready to heat at home (vg, gf, df)

16oz Raw Falafel Mix

$6.99

Uncooked falafel mix - ready to bake or fry at home (vg, gf, df)

6oz Sauce

$3.00

Get saucy! Choose one of our delicious sauce options

6oz Chopped Dill Pickles

$3.00

6oz Kalamata Olives

$6.00

MEZZE PACK DEAL

$30.00

Mix and match any three of our 16oz deli sides for just $30 (don't forget to add pita bread) Perfect for small gatherings or to keep in your fridge at home

Desserts

Mixed Nut Baklava

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet layers of phyllo dough & nuts (almonds, pistachios and walnuts) topped with honey and rose water syrup

Salted Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25Out of stock

Salted Tahini Chocolate Chip Cookie

Products & Merch

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$25.00

SALE $25

Gary Garbanzo Toddler Tee

$20.00

Gary Garbanzo Youth Tee

$20.00

Gary Garbanzo Adult Tee

$20.00
Gary Garbanzo Tank (Magenta)

$20.00
Banzo Blend Coffee (Whole Bean)

$15.00

100% fair-trade organic from Just Coffee Co-op. 12 oz whole beans

Banzo Blend Coffee (Ground)

$15.00

Fair Trade, All Natural (12oz)

Local Honey (Trillium Wood Apiary)

$11.00

Turkish Coffee Bag

$5.00Out of stock
Rose Water

$3.00

Banzo Sticker

$2.00

Gary Garbanzo Sticker

$2.00
White Banzo Mug

$10.00

White Coffee Mug with Green Banzo Logo on the Back and Gary Garbanzo on the Front

Green Banzo Mug

$10.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Madison's Favorite Mediterranean

Website

Location

2105 Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Directions

