Banzo - Sherman Ave
2105 Sherman Ave
Madison, WI 53704
Take & Bake Family Meal
PITA SANDWICHES
Banzo Pita
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
Harvest Pita
2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
Batata Pita
4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
Chick Pita
Marinated chicken tenderloin {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
F-Bomb Chicken Pita
2 falafel balls + chicken {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
Shawarma Pita
Slow roasted chicken thighs {In a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
Beef Kofta Pita
Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {in a pita filled with hummus, chopped salad, pickles, & some hand-cut chips}
PLATTERS
Banzo Platter
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
Harvest Platter
2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
Batata Platter
4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
Chick Platter
Marinated chicken tenderloin {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
F-Bomb Chicken Platter
2 falafel balls + chicken {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
Shawarma Platter
Slow roasted chicken thighs {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
Beef Kofta Platter
Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {On a plate with sides of hummus, chopped salad, majadra rice, and pita bread}
SALADS
Banzo Salad
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Harvest Salad
2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Batata Salad
4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Chick Salad
Marinated chicken tenderloin {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
F-Bomb Chicken Salad
2 falafel balls + chicken {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Shawarma Salad
Slow roasted chicken thighs {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Beef Kofta Salad
Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {Over a bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing}
Entree Salad
Bed of mixed greens & chopped salad w/ kalamata olives, chickpeas, feta cheese, & lemon agave dressing
HUMMUS PLATES
Banzo Hummus Plate
4 of our famous freshly fried falafel balls (VEG) {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
Harvest Hummus Plate
2 falafel balls + fried eggplant (VEG) {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
Batata Hummus Plate
4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (VEG) {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
Chick Hummus Plate
Marinated chicken tenderloin {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
F-Bomb Chicken Hummus Plate
2 falafel balls + chicken {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
Shawarma Hummus Plate
Slow roasted chicken thighs {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
Beef Kofta Hummus Plate
Beef kebabs simmered in red pepper sauce {On large entree-sized portion of our homemade hummus with pita bread}
Sides
3 for $12 Deal
Hummus
Our homemade hummus made from scratch (vg, gf, df)
Falafel
4 of our classic falafel balls (vg, gf, df)
Hand-cut Fries
Za'atar fries (vg, gf, df)
Fried Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower with tahini and lemon (vg, gf, df)
Batata
4 fried sweet potato falafel balls (vg, gf, df)
Chopped Salad
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)
Majadra Rice
Jasmine rice with caramelized onions and lentils (vg, gf, df)
Babaganush
Roasted eggplant & tahini spread (vg, gf, df)
Couscous Tabouli
Fresh herb and couscous salad with lemon dressing (vg, df)
Moroccan Carrots
With caramelized onions, fragrant spices, and tahini (vg, gf, df)
Roasted Beet Salad
With pomegranate molasses, garlic, and lemon (vg, gf, df)
Soup & Extras
Lentil Soup Bowl
Our house white bean & lentil soup (vg, gf, df)
Lentil Soup Cup
Our house white bean & lentil soup (vg, gf, df)
Soup of the Day Bowl
Israeli Couscous (VEGAN)
Soup of the Day Cup
Israeli Couscous (VEGAN)
White Pita
Side of Meat
Hand-cut Potato Chips
Pita Chips
Extra Tahini Sauce
Extra Yogurt Sauce
Extra Red Hot Sauce
Extra Green Hot Sauce
Drinks
Home-brewed Iced Tea
Unsweeteneed. Black tea brewed with fresh mint leaves and pomegranate
LaCroix Sparkling Water
Yerba Mate
NessAlla Kombucha (12 oz. Can)
NessAlla Kombucha (16 oz. Bottle)
Local Sodas
Boxed Water
Hot Coffee (Just Coffee organic, fair trade)
Just Coffee "Banzo Blend" (dark roast)
Hot Tea
Delta Beer (16oz pint)
PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
Sangria
PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
Can Wine (250 mL)
PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
WINE BOTTLE (Trinity Oaks, CA)
PICKUP ONLY!! NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
Deli
16oz Hummus
Our homemade hummus made from scratch *does not include pita bread (vg, gf, df)
16oz Chopped Salad
Chopped cucumber, tomato, red onion, and cabbage salad - with lemon-agave dressing (vg, gf, df)
16oz Couscous Tabouli
Fresh herb and couscous salad with lemon dressing (vg, df)
16oz Babaganush
Roasted eggplant & tahini spread *does not include pita bread (vg, gf, df)
16oz Roasted Beets
With pomegranate molasses, garlic, and lemon (vg, gf, df)
16oz Moroccan Carrots
With caramelized onions, fragrant spices, and tahini (vg, gf, df)
Pita Bread (package of 4)
Pitas come cold and uncut - ready to heat at home or freeze (vg, df)
Take & Bake Falafel
Bag of 12 falafel balls. Fully cooked and ready to heat at home (vg, gf, df)
16oz Raw Falafel Mix
Uncooked falafel mix - ready to bake or fry at home (vg, gf, df)
6oz Sauce
Get saucy! Choose one of our delicious sauce options
6oz Chopped Dill Pickles
6oz Kalamata Olives
MEZZE PACK DEAL
Mix and match any three of our 16oz deli sides for just $30 (don't forget to add pita bread) Perfect for small gatherings or to keep in your fridge at home
Products & Merch
Crew Neck Sweatshirt
SALE $25
Gary Garbanzo Toddler Tee
Gary Garbanzo Youth Tee
Gary Garbanzo Adult Tee
Gary Garbanzo Tank (Magenta)
Banzo Blend Coffee (Whole Bean)
100% fair-trade organic from Just Coffee Co-op. 12 oz whole beans
Banzo Blend Coffee (Ground)
Fair Trade, All Natural (12oz)
Local Honey (Trillium Wood Apiary)
Turkish Coffee Bag
Rose Water
Banzo Sticker
Gary Garbanzo Sticker
White Banzo Mug
White Coffee Mug with Green Banzo Logo on the Back and Gary Garbanzo on the Front
Green Banzo Mug
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Madison's Favorite Mediterranean
2105 Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704