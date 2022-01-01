Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bao Boss

414 Reviews

$

2814 Hewitt Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean Spicy Fried Chicken
Double Smashed Bacon Burger
Thai Ice Tea

ALL DAY BRUNCH

Flagship Breakfast Bao

Flagship Breakfast Bao

$8.00

Steamed everything bao, soft scrambled egg, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onion. (+$2.5) Choice of home-made bacon, Korean style breakfast sausage patty, or butter poached ham.

Corn Beef and Tots Bowl

Corn Beef and Tots Bowl

$11.00

Home made corned beef, tater tots, bell peppers, onions, Chinese sausage country gravy, fried egg, microgreens.

Corned Beef Burrito

Corned Beef Burrito

$12.00

Home made corned beef, tater tots, bell peppers, onions, Chinese sausage country gravy, fried egg, spicy green onion salad. Wrapped with a flour tortilla.

Country Fried Steak Bao

Country Fried Steak Bao

$10.00

Brioche bun, Togarashi seasoned country fried steak, Chinese sausage country gravy, Tillamook cheddar cheese, fried egg, caramelized onions, roasted tomato.

Shakshuka Bao (vegetarian)

Shakshuka Bao (vegetarian)

$8.00

Texas toast, Tillamook cheddar cheese, roasted tomato, raw onion, fried egg, Zaatar seasoning, pomegranate molasses, microgreens.

Lox & Bao

Lox & Bao

$12.00

Steamed everything bao, Lox, smoked salmon- cream cheese spread, roasted tomato, raw onion, capers, caramelized onion.

BURGERS

Double Smashed Bacon Burger

Double Smashed Bacon Burger

$10.00

Double smashed patties, Korean pepper ketchup, white onion, sweet and spicy pickles, homemade bacon, Tillamook cheddar, steamed bao bun.

Mushroom Burger with Bacon

Mushroom Burger with Bacon

$11.00

Double smashed patties, homemade bacon, braised mushrooms, caramelized onions, spicy Asian ranch, mustard, onion, American cheese, sweet & spicy pickles, brioche bun.

The Boss

The Boss

$10.00

Double Ethiopian spiced smashed patties, sweet & spicy pickles, white onion, cheddar cheese, Lebanese garlic sauce, steamed bao bun.

The Slide (slider size)

The Slide (slider size)

$6.00

Single smashed patty, homemade bacon, Korean ketchup, sweet mustard, raw white onion, sweet pickle cheddar cheese, brioche bun.

Loco Moco Burger

Loco Moco Burger

$10.00

Double smashed patties, Japanese curry mayo, fried egg, pickled white onion, kimchee, steamed bao bun.

CHICKEN SANDWICHES

Down South

Down South

$11.00

Poached ham, fried chicken, sweet and spicy pickles, mustard, onions, roasted tomato, white onion, brioche bun.

Korean Spicy Fried Chicken

Korean Spicy Fried Chicken

$10.00

Korean spice, sweet and spicy pickles, onion, cabbage, spicy Asian ranch dressing, brioche bun.

Chicken Katsu Sando

Chicken Katsu Sando

$11.00

Tonkatsu sauce, pickled onions, roasted tomato, cabbage, fried egg, Texas toast.

Chicken Little (slider size)

Chicken Little (slider size)

$6.00

Fried chicken, white onion, sweet and spicy pickles, roasted tomato, mustard sauce, brioche bun.

MEAL PACKS

Meal Pack

Meal Pack

$25.00

Choose any two sandwiches and two small sides.

SPECIALS

Smore Bites

$1.50

SIDES

Chimichurri Fries

$3.00+

Tot-tine

$6.00

Our version of a breakfast poutine: tater tots, Chinese sausage country gravy, Tillamook cheddar cheese, green onions

SAUCES

Hot Honey Mustard

$1.00

Japanese Curry Mayo

$1.00

Korean Pepper Ketchup

$1.00

Lebanese Garlic

$1.00

Spicy Asian Ranch

$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Thai Ice Tea

$5.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

Mango lemonade

$5.00

Canned Soda

Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Dt. Coke

$1.50Out of stock

Sprite

$1.50

Dt Root Beer

$1.50

Iced Water

$1.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Asian fusion burgers and sandwiches, in a unique format.

2814 Hewitt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201

