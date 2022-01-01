Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bao & Beer Garden LLC.

812 North Mangum Street

Durham, NC 27701

Popular Items

Pork Soup Dumplings
Pork Belly Bao\Fries
Soy Vegan "BBQ"/Fries

Burger

House Kobe Burger/Fries

House Kobe Burger/Fries

$16.50Out of stock

Double Kobe beef patties, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, mixed greens, thin sliced vidalia onion, toasted sesame seeds gochujang mayo served on brioche bun

Kobe Cheese Burger/Fries

Kobe Cheese Burger/Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Double Kobe Beef Patties, Cheddar Cheese

Buns

Pork Belly Bao\Fries

Pork Belly Bao\Fries

$16.00

Thick sliced and crispy pork belly served inside two steamed buns with cucumber, sriracha Mayo glaze, topped with sesame seeds, comes with small side french fries.

Soy Vegan "BBQ"/Fries

Soy Vegan "BBQ"/Fries

$15.00

2 steamed buns filled with shredded marinated soy protein. Topped with pickled purple cabbage, sweet chili glaze, mixed greens, fresh local sprouts, sesame seeds (vegan & vegetarian), served with small side of french fries.

Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork Bao/Fries

$11.00Out of stock

Pulled pork topped with Carolina gold bbq sauce, pickled cabbage. Comes with 2 buns and small French fries.

Bowls

Chicken Yakitori Bowl

Chicken Yakitori Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken skewers served on a bed of white rice, baby spring mix, kimchi, green onions, toasted sesame seeds, apple vinegar pickled red cabbage, and topped w/ yakitori sauce. (Mild spice)

Bulgogi Korean BBQ Bowl

Bulgogi Korean BBQ Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated sliced beef ribeye served on a bed of white rice, mixed greens, kimchi, topped with sriracha mayo, and honey hoisin glaze, and sesame seeds.

Pork Belly Bomber Fries

Pork Belly Bomber Fries

$12.00

Beer battered fries topped with shredded cheese, crispy shredded pork belly, sriracha Mayo, honey hoisin, pickled cabbage, and green onions.

Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

Spicy Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$16.25Out of stock

4oz of sushi grade spicy ahi tuna served over a bed of white sushi rice. Garnished with sriracha Mayo, shelled edamame, avocado slices, kimchi, pickled purple cabbage, sesame seeds.

Wings

7 Lemon pepper Wings

7 Lemon pepper Wings

$12.00Out of stock

7 piece fried wings tossed in a Lemon/pepper seasoning and butter sauce.

7 Char-siu Wings

7 Char-siu Wings

$12.00Out of stock

7 crispy fried wings tossed in a char-siu (cantonese style bbq sauce).

7 Plain Wings

7 Plain Wings

$12.00Out of stock

7 crispy fried wings

7 Honey BBQ Wings

7 Honey BBQ Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Honey BBQ tossed 7 pc fried wings.

Sides

Crab Rangoon's

Crab Rangoon's

$9.00

4 PC fried wontons filled with crab meat.

Pork Soup Dumplings

Pork Soup Dumplings

$10.00

6 piece soup dumplings filled with minced pork and soup broth served with sweet chili sauce. (juicy dumplings)

Veggie dumplings

$11.00

6 piece steamed dumplings served with sweet chili oil dipping sauce.

Fried Mandu Dumplings

Fried Mandu Dumplings

$11.00

7 piece fried mandu dumplings filled with minced pork and veggies, served with a spicy chili oil.

Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed and lightly seasoned soybean pods.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00Out of stock

Homemade fermented cabbage.

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Delicious freshly made french fries.

Veggie & Kimchi fried Dumplings

$11.00Out of stock

7 piece fried dumplings filled with assorted veggies and kimchi served with spicy chili oil dipping sauce.

Drinks

Capri Sun

Capri Sun

$1.00
Water

Water

$2.50

20oz

Soda

Soda

$2.00
San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$2.00
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.00

Sauces

Sweet chili

Sweet chili

$0.75
Spicy chili oil

Spicy chili oil

$0.75
Honey hoisin

Honey hoisin

$0.75Out of stock
Sriracha mayo

Sriracha mayo

$0.75
Spiced Honey Mustard

Spiced Honey Mustard

$0.75Out of stock
Sriracha

Sriracha

$0.75

Kids

6 piece chicken nuggets & small side of French fries
Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

Chicken Nuggets & French Fries

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Asian/Fusion cuisine specializing in Bao (steamed buns) with a variety of fillings. The truck was started in 2015 and now has a permanent home in the Bao & Beer Garden. A European beer garden situated in an urban location right outside of downtown Durham, NC.

Location

812 North Mangum Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

