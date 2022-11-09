Restaurant info

Currently working at a Ghost Kitchen (Farmland Kitchen) located in Rockville, MD! For pick-up, drive to the back of the shopping center. Bao Bei complements the authentic & delicious taste of Taiwan with the atmosphere of the iconic Taiwanese night markets. Our recipes, passed down through generations of family chefs are perfected with love and delightful ingredients. Our specialty is the "Bao Bei Bao" (Gua Bao), combining the elements of sweet, savory and salty into an explosion of extraordinary flavor. In addition to other incredible menu items such as: rice bowls, braised tofu and more! Experience the heart of Taiwan with one bite.