Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bao Bei

review star

No reviews yet

11910 Parklawn Drive

Suite #0

North Bethesda, MD 20852

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bao Bei Bao
Bao Bei Bowl
Tofu-rrific Bao

Holiday Specials

Pumpkin CinnaBao

Pumpkin CinnaBao

$6.95

Limited Time! Celebrate the Fall season with our steamed CinnaBaos! Made with real pumpkin, cinnamon and all the spices & flavors of autumn. (2 CinnaBaos per order, served with condensed milk.)

The Baos

Bao Bei Bao

Bao Bei Bao

$7.95

刈包 Our Signature Dish: “The Gua Bao”- melt-in-your-mouth pork belly, pickled greens& peanut sugar stuffed in a fluffy handmade bun.

Tofu-rrific Bao

Tofu-rrific Bao

$7.95

豆腐包 Slow-Braised Tofu served in our fluffy bunstopped with pickled greens, cilantro and peanut sugar. (Vegan)

Rice Bowls

Bao Bei Bowl

Bao Bei Bowl

$11.95

滷肉飯Minced pork belly, slow-braised and served over steaming hot rice. Contains pickled greens and cilantro with our delicious braised egg.

Tofu-rrific Bowl

Tofu-rrific Bowl

$11.95

滷豆腐飯Tofu, slow-braised and served over steaming hot rice. Contains pickled greens and cilantro with our delicious braised egg.

Sides

Cucumber & Wood Ear Salad

Cucumber & Wood Ear Salad

$7.95

涼拌木耳黃瓜 Refreshing pickled salad made with crispy wood-ear mushroom, fresh cucumbers and garlic. (optional spicy) The perfect palate cleanser.

Brown Sugar Swirly Buns

Brown Sugar Swirly Buns

$7.95

黑糖捲饅頭 Handmade Mantou (Steamed buns) made with delicious Taiwanese Brown Sugar and rolled into a beautiful swirl. Dip it in our Sweet Condensed Milk for some extra yumminess! (Order comes with 3 buns)

Catering Bundles

Bao Bei Bundle

Bao Bei Bundle

$74.95

A bundle of 10 delicious Baos of yourchoice! Choose between our SignaturePork Belly or Braised Tofu Baos. (Can come unassembled or assembled)

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Currently working at a Ghost Kitchen (Farmland Kitchen) located in Rockville, MD! For pick-up, drive to the back of the shopping center. Bao Bei complements the authentic & delicious taste of Taiwan with the atmosphere of the iconic Taiwanese night markets. Our recipes, passed down through generations of family chefs are perfected with love and delightful ingredients. Our specialty is the "Bao Bei Bao" (Gua Bao), combining the elements of sweet, savory and salty into an explosion of extraordinary flavor. In addition to other incredible menu items such as: rice bowls, braised tofu and more! Experience the heart of Taiwan with one bite.

Location

11910 Parklawn Drive, Suite #0, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shouk - Rockville
orange starNo Reviews
5568 Randolph Road North Bethesda, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
orange star4.4 • 724
5404 Randolph Rd Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Vignola Gourmet
orange star4.5 • 301
11612 Boiling Brook Pl Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Filo Cafe - 4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
4836 Boiling Brook Pkwy Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Toosso Pakistani Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5290 Randolph Rd Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
NYC Pizza & Subs
orange starNo Reviews
4836 Boiling Brook Parkway Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Bethesda

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Bethesda
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston