Asian Fusion
Chinese

Bao Bros. Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

8574 Highway 6 N.

Houston, TX 77095

Order Again

Popular Items

Gochujang
Sweet Heat
Korean Bulgogi

Bao

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.75

Crispy panko chicken tossed in house buffalo sauce on a bed of spring mix drizzled with jalapeno ranch

Fisher

Fisher

$4.95Out of stock

Crispy fish tempura on a bed of Asian slaw topped with habanero avocado sauce, sweet heat sauce, and seaweed salad

Gochujang

Gochujang

$4.75

Fried bao, crispy panko chicken tossed in gochujang sauce topped with crisp rice, green onions, and toasted sesame seeds

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan

$4.50

Shredded jackfruit with house barbeque sauce on pickled cucumbers topped with toasted sesame seeds

Korean Bulgogi

Korean Bulgogi

$5.50

Marinated beef topped with toasted sesame seeds, sliced kimchi, and green onions

Porky

Porky

$4.95

Authentic slow roasted char siu pulled pork on pickled cucumbers topped with pickled ginger

Sweet Heat

Sweet Heat

$4.75

Crispy panko chicken tossed in our signature sweet heat sauce laid on a bed of spring mix and sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds

The Texan

The Texan

$5.25

Smoked Texas Prime brisket on a bed of Asian slaw topped with house barbeque sauce and pickled onions

Tofu

Tofu

$4.25

Marinated fried tofu on a bed of Asian slaw topped with pickled ginger, pickled daikon, and your choice of sauce

Bao Bun

$1.25

Steamed bun

Salads

Asian Salmon Salad

Asian Salmon Salad

$11.95Out of stock

Seared ponzu glazed salmon on our house blended Asian mix with avocado, pickled cucumbers, and edamame

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.95Out of stock

Crispy panko chicken on our house blended Asian mix with avocado, pickled cucumbers, and edamame

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Marinated seaweed salad

Asian Side Salad

Asian Side Salad

$4.50Out of stock

House blended Asian mix with your choice of dressing

Sides

BB Brussels

BB Brussels

$6.45

Crispy crunchy brussel sprouts topped with our Gochujang sauce and toasted sesame.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50Out of stock

Fresh edamame with your choice of smoked sea salt or spicy garlic chili

French Fries

French Fries

$3.00

Beer battered and golden

Japanese Noodle Salad

Japanese Noodle Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Cold Japanese soba noodles with diced avocado and mixed veg tossed in our zesty ponzu

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.95

Sriracha, signature sweet heat sauce, green onions, mixed sesame seeds, and your choice of protein

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.65Out of stock

Fresh miso soup with tofu, seaweed, and green onions

Panko Shrimp

Panko Shrimp

$7.75

Panko crusted shrimp with a side of our Japanese noodle salad and your choice of sauce

Potstickers

Potstickers

$6.50

Handmade pork and chicken potstickers with a side of our Japanese noodle salad and house ponzu dipping sauce

Vegan Potstickers

Vegan Potstickers

$7.50
Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$9.95

Jasmine rice topped with pickled cucumbers, shelled edamame, kimchee, pickled daikon, mixed peppers, green onions, mixed sesame, and your choice of protein.

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$11.50

A chef special, smoked saucy pork shanks sprinkled with toasted sesame and pickled daikon over Jasmine Rice

Chicken Nugget Basket

Chicken Nugget Basket

$7.50

Crispy panko chicken nuggets and a side of fries with your choice of sauce

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$1.75

Jasmine steamed rice

Dessert

Peach Cobbler Bao

Peach Cobbler Bao

$4.25

Southern style peach cobbler inside a fried bao sprinkled with powdered sugar and candied walnuts

Oreo Tempura

Oreo Tempura

$3.75

Delicious Oreo tempura drizzled with chocolate syrup and sprinkled with powdered sugar

Mochi

Mochi

$2.50

Strawberry, mango, or green tea

Ice Cream Bao

Ice Cream Bao

$3.95

Fried bao with your choice of vanilla bean or green tea ice cream topped with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, and candied walnuts

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Vanilla bean or green tea

Funnel Bao

$4.50

Fruit & Tea

Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$4.75
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.75
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.75
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75Out of stock

Organic Green Tea

$4.25

Organic Black Tea

$4.25

Milk Tea

Classic MT

Classic MT

$4.50
Pumpkin Milk Tea

Pumpkin Milk Tea

$4.50Out of stock
Rose MT

Rose MT

$4.50
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.50
Taro MT

Taro MT

$4.50
Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$4.50

Slush

Mango Slush

Mango Slush

$5.25
Oreo Milk Slush

Oreo Milk Slush

$5.25
Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$5.25
Strawberry Milk Slush

Strawberry Milk Slush

$5.25
Mangonada

Mangonada

$5.75

Adult Boba Tea

Viva Mango

Viva Mango

$6.95Out of stock

Our sweet Mango Base combined with Karbach's Viva Chela, Green Apple Jelly, and lined with a tangy kiwi lime dessert sauce. *CONTAINS ALCOHOL* - Must be 21 & up with valid photo ID to purchase.

Southern Shandy

Southern Shandy

$6.95Out of stock

Our Strawberry Lemonade combined with Karbach's Southern Wheat, a fresh lemon slice, and Strawberry Popping boba. *CONTAINS ALCOHOL* - Must be 21 & up with valid photo ID to purchase.

Beer

Art Car IPA

$3.95

Bud Light

$3.95

Corona

$3.95Out of stock

Crawford Bock

$3.95

Hopadillo

$3.95

Love Street

$3.95

Modelo Especial

$3.95

Rocket Fuel

$4.50

Sapporo

$3.95

Southern Wheat

$3.95

Summer Pils

$3.95

Viva Chela

$3.95Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Bev

Fanta Orange

$3.00Out of stock

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Ozarka Water

$1.00

Orange Ramune

$3.00Out of stock
Powerade

Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Strawberry Ramune

$3.00Out of stock

S. Pellegrino

$2.75

Topo Chico

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8574 Highway 6 N., Houston, TX 77095

Directions

Bao Bros. Bistro image
Bao Bros. Bistro image
Bao Bros. Bistro image

