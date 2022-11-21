Restaurant header imageView gallery
#Baonanas Banana Pudding

review star

No reviews yet

210 Hudson St.

Jersey City, NJ 07304

Popular Items

Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!
Nutternanas
Cream n' Cookies

#Baonanas Party Options

Serves 8-12 (or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for you and your loved ones to spread the joy of #baonanas!
Party Party Tray

$45.00

Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!

10 or 20 Pre-Packed Scoops

$35.00+

#Baonanzas!

Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!

$8.95

Create your own #Baonanza Experience! 1-2 Flavors, up to 4 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.

Create Your Own Pint #Baonanza!

$13.95

Create your own #Baonanza Experience! 1-2 Flavors, up to 4 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.

Classic #Baonanas

Nutternanas

$8.50+

fluffy peanut butter mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers and sliced bananas.

Non-Banana #Baonanas

Cream n' Cookies

$8.50+

No bananas in this one! Scrumptious cookies n cream mousse with layers of softened chocolate sandwich cookies

Apple Cider

$8.50+

A light and fluffy mousse infused with apple cider.. layered with softened graham crackers and apple crisp filling topped with baked apple chips.

Vegan #Baonanas

Vegan Coco-Cookie (Gluten Free)

$8.50+Out of stock

Coconut-cashew-banana mousse with layers of gluten free Oreos and topped with toasted coconut flakes.

#Baonanas Merch

#Baonanas Pins

$7.00

1.5" of pure cuteness, be #baonanas in style with this high quality pin. perfect for your bag, hat, or wherever you accessorize!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
GOING BEYOND BANANA PUDDING! Every one of our 20+ flavors consist of a light & fluffy mousse with layers of fresh fruits, wafers, and much more! Our flavors change every week, we can't wait for you try all of them all<3

