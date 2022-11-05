Restaurant header imageView gallery

#Baonanas - East Village

review star

No reviews yet

93 East 7th Street

New York, NY 10012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

OG #Baonanas
Cream n’ Cookies
Apple Cider

#Classic

OG #Baonanas

OG #Baonanas

$5.00

The OG Baonanas, the one that started it all! Fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened nilla wafers and fresh sliced bananas.

Ubenanas

Ubenanas

$5.00

Ube(Purple yam) mousse with bits of ube halaya(purple yam jam) and layers of softened graham crackers and slice fresh bananas.

Nutternanas

Nutternanas

$5.00

Fluffy peanut butter mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers and sliced bananas.

Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake

Spiced Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00

Light and fluffy spiced pumpkin mousse infused with cream cheese, homemade spiced pumpkin puree and layered with softened graham crackers and fresh sliced bananas.

#Non-Banana #Baonanas

Cream n’ Cookies

Cream n’ Cookies

$5.00

No bananas in this one! Scrumptious cookies n cream mousse with layers of softened chocolate sandwich cookies

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$5.00

Fluffy mousse infused with apple cider layered with softened graham crackers and apple crisp filling, topped with baked apple chips

#Vegan #Baonanas

Vegan Coco-Cookie (Gluten Free)

$5.00

Coconut-cashew-banana mousse with layers of gluten free Oreos and topped with toasted coconut flakes.

Vegan Piña Colada(Gluten Free)

$5.00Out of stock

#Bao Bear Macaron

Bao Bear Macaron

Bao Bear Macaron

$3.00Out of stock

Handcrafted from scratch, this decadent French macaron is a Nutella ganache embraced by chocolate cookies. Almost too adorable to eat.. Almost.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New take on banana pudding! Light, fluffy mousse, softened wafers, and fresh fruits in every scoop :D

Location

93 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10012

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bronx Brewery & Bastard Burgers - East Village - 64 2nd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
64 2nd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Ruby's Cafe - East Village
orange starNo Reviews
198 East 11th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
TLK by Tigerlily Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
58 3rd Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
The Chippery - NYC - 85 1st Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
85 1st Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Soba Mama - 289 Mercer st
orange starNo Reviews
289 Mercer st new york, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Spring Cafe - NYC - 14 West 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
14 West 4th Street NY, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston