Baonanas HQ

#Baonanas Merch

Our Hedley Bennet x #Baonanas collection brings updated features and smarter design to your everyday apron. Fall in love with this unique design with a two-pen chest pocket and two hip pockets for your cell phone and/or notebooks while in the kitchen! This is the perfect apron for your home, it’s durable, commercial grade quality will take care of you for a long, long time! - Medium Weight Duck Canvas - Made in US - 100% Cotton - Double Chest Pen Pocket - Two Classic Lap Pockets - 100% cotton straps - 7" Adjustable Neck Strap - Brass Hardware Note: There are pre-shrunk but it may shrink further. Please read the tag for care instructions to ensure this lasts you a lifetime!