#Baonanas HQ

19 Reviews

$$

181 Monticello Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07304

OG #Baonanas
Cream n' Cookies
Party Party Tray

#Baonanas Party Options

Mini Party Tray

$30.00Out of stock

Serves 4-6 (or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for you and your loved ones to spread the joy of #baonanas!

Party Party Tray

$45.00

Serves 8-12 (Or 1 hungry bear!). Perfect for spreading the joy of #Baonanas with your loved ones!

10 or 20 Pre-Packed Scoops

$35.00+

#Baonanzas!

Enjoy a a #Baonanza half-pint curated by our Kitchen Bears for optimal flavor, texture, and happiness in every bite!
Create Your Own Half-Pint #Baonanza!

$9.95

Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.

Create Your Own Pint #Baonanza!

$14.95

Treat yo tastebuds to a unique experience with 2 Flavors, 3 Toppings, and endless possibilities of YUMMMMM.

Classic #Baonanas

OG #Baonanas

$8.00+

The OG Baonanas, the one that started it all! Fluffy vanilla mousse with layers of softened nilla wafers and fresh sliced bananas.

Ubenanas

$8.00+

Ube(Purple yam) mousse with bits of ube halaya(purple yam jam) and layers of softened graham crackers and slice fresh bananas.

Zesty Mango

$8.00+

Mango Mousse layered with Nilla wafers and bananas, drizzled with a sweet lemon syrup and topped lemon zest

Choconanas

$8.00+

Decadent, Fluffy chocolate mousse with layers of softened Nilla Wafers and fresh sliced bananas

Nutternanas

$8.00+

fluffy peanut butter mousse with layers of softened vanilla wafers and sliced bananas.

Non-Banana #Baonanas

Apple Cider

$8.00+

A light and fluffy mousse infused with apple cider.. layered with softened graham crackers and apple crisp filling topped with baked apple chips.

Cream n' Cookies

$8.00+

No bananas in this one! Scrumptious cookies n cream mousse with layers of softened chocolate sandwich cookies

Matcha Oreo

$8.00+

Fluffy matcha green tea infused mousse with layers of softened Oreo cookies

Vegan #Baonanas

Vegan Coco-Cookie (Gluten Free)

$8.00+Out of stock

Coconut-cashew-banana mousse with layers of gluten free Oreos and topped with toasted coconut flakes.

Vegan Piña Colada (Gluten Free)

$8.00+Out of stock

Coconut-Cashew-Banana-Pineapple Mousse with layers of vegan graham, maraschino cherries, and fresh pineapple bits

Matcha Drinks!

12oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.50
16oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00
12oz Iced Strawberry Matcha

$4.75
16oz Iced Strawberry Matcha

$5.25
12oz Matcha-Mansi Fizzie

$4.00Out of stock
16oz Matcha-Mansi Fizzie

$4.50Out of stock

Coffee

12oz Cold Brew

$3.75

Freshly roasted beans provided by Greenville Coffee Roasters. Enjoy this ice cold, smooth pick-me-up which has memorable flavor, is ethically sourced, and has proud Jersey City Roots. 16-Hour Cold Brew process to avoid the bitter, sour, burnt bean taste you may find at other places.

16oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Freshly roasted beans provided by Greenville Coffee Roasters. Enjoy this ice cold, smooth pick-me-up which has memorable flavor, is ethically sourced, and has proud Jersey City Roots. 16-Hour Cold Brew process to avoid the bitter, sour, burnt bean taste you may find at other places.

12 oz Hot Coffee

$2.75

Freshly roasted beans provided by Greenville Coffee Roasters. Enjoy this hot, smooth pick-me-up which has memorable flavor, is ethically sourced, and has proud Jersey City Roots.

16oz Hot Coffee

$3.25

Freshly roasted beans provided by Greenville Coffee Roasters. Enjoy this hot, smooth pick-me-up which has memorable flavor, is ethically sourced, and has proud Jersey City Roots.

12oz Iced Coffee

$4.00

Freshly roasted beans provided by Greenville Coffee Roasters. Enjoy this cold, smooth pick-me-up which has memorable flavor, is ethically sourced, and has proud Jersey City Roots.

16oz Iced Coffee

$4.50

Freshly roasted beans provided by Greenville Coffee Roasters. Enjoy this cold, smooth pick-me-up which has memorable flavor, is ethically sourced, and has proud Jersey City Roots.

Puff Baomb, Cones, & Macarons

Konery Cone

Handcrafted by a family-owned business in Brooklyn, each cone is flavored, crisp, and scrumptious... exactly what you need to add to your #baonanas experience. Notes: Gluten Free + Vegan.

Sparkling Fizzies & More

Masterfully crafted using real fresh fruit purees. Carbonated for a nice sip of "ahhh!"
12oz Cantaloupe Juice

$3.00

A refreshing delicacy in the Philippines, each cantaloupe juice has a ton of fresh cantaloupe bits inside and is served ice cold. Comes with a compostable straw to protect baby turtles. :D

16oz Cantaloupe Juice

$4.00

A refreshing delicacy in the Philippines, each cantaloupe juice has a ton of fresh cantaloupe bits inside and is served ice cold. Comes with a compostable straw to protect baby turtles. :D

Hot Drinks

12oz Hot Calamansi

$2.50
16oz Hot Calamansi

$3.00

Outsiders Coffee Beans

23 Blend Coffee Beans

$16.00Out of stock

23 Blend - A darker roast profile. Full bodied, bittersweet

24 Blend Coffee Beans

$16.00

Our flagship blend does it all. Brew it as drip or espresso.

The Explorer Blend Coffee Beans

$16.00Out of stock

something different, bright, nuanced, crisp

#Baonanas Merch

Our Hedley Bennet x #Baonanas collection brings updated features and smarter design to your everyday apron. Fall in love with this unique design with a two-pen chest pocket and two hip pockets for your cell phone and/or notebooks while in the kitchen! This is the perfect apron for your home, it’s durable, commercial grade quality will take care of you for a long, long time! - Medium Weight Duck Canvas - Made in US - 100% Cotton - Double Chest Pen Pocket - Two Classic Lap Pockets - 100% cotton straps - 7" Adjustable Neck Strap - Brass Hardware Note: There are pre-shrunk but it may shrink further. Please read the tag for care instructions to ensure this lasts you a lifetime!
Dark Brown #Baonanas Tote - 100% Cotton

$12.00
Sky Blue #Baonanas Tote - 100% Cotton

$12.00
Hedley & Bennett x #Baonanas Apron

$65.00

Our Hedley Bennet x #Baonanas collection brings updated features and smarter design to your everyday apron. Fall in love with this unique design with a two-pen chest pocket and two hip pockets for your cell phone and/or notebooks while in the kitchen! This is the perfect apron for your home, it’s durable, commercial grade quality will take care of you for a long, long time! - Medium Weight Duck Canvas - Made in US - 100% Cotton - Double Chest Pen Pocket - Two Classic Lap Pockets - 100% cotton straps - 7" Adjustable Neck Strap - Brass Hardware Note: There are pre-shrunk but it may shrink further. Please read the tag for care instructions to ensure this lasts you a lifetime!

#Baonanas Pins

$7.00

1.5" of pure cuteness, be #baonanas in style with this high quality pin. perfect for your bag, hat, or wherever you accessorize!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Going beyond banana pudding with 20+ flavors of a light & fluffy mousse with softened wafers, fresh fruits, and more in every bite! Nationwide Shipping available on baonanas.com/ship Special Event Catering available on baonanas.com/catering

181 Monticello Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304

