  • Bao's Castle SODO - 45 west crystal lake st suite 180
Bao's Castle SODO 45 west crystal lake st suite 180

No reviews yet

45 west crystal lake st suite 180

Orlando, FL 32806

Baos

Mad king

$4.75

Baoser Buddy

$4.75

Crispy panko shrimp

$4.99

Fried chicken

$4.75

Fiesta

$4.75

Side stepper

$6.25

Toadfu

$4.25

Baby yoda

$3.99

Drinks

Can soda

$1.50

Boba

$4.75

Ramune

$4.75

Beer

$5.75

Water bottle

$0.50

Apps

Perfect snack

$5.49

Angry Sprouts

$5.25

French fries

$3.99

Gyoza

$4.99

Moose munchies

$5.99

Chicken tenders and fries

$6.99

White rice

$2.99

Dessert

Fried Cheesecake

$4.99

Original Churros

$4.50

Guava and cheese churros

$4.99

Nutella churros

$4.99

Dulce de leche

$4.99

Happy hour

Moose munchies

$4.00

Gyoza

$4.00

Late night noods

$14.99

Bowls

Worthy bowl

$11.99

Super bowl

$11.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
