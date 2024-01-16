- Home
Bap's Kitchen
9922 Garden Grove Blvd.
Garden Grove, CA 92844
Food
Street Food
Appetizers
- 7. Goi Du Du Tom Thit - Papaya Salad w/ Pork & Shrimp$13.99
- 8. Goi Du Du Kho Bo - Dried Beef Papaya Salad$14.99
- 9. Goi Muc - Vietnamese Squid Salad$17.99
- 10. Goi Ngo Sen Tom Thit - Lotus Root Salad w/ Pork & Shrimp$17.99
- 11. Bo Tai Chanh - Vietnamese Beef Salad$17.99
- 12. Cha Gio Tom Thit - Pork & Shrimp Egg Rolls$10.99
- 13. Tôm Nuong Sa Te - Grilled Shrimp w/ Satay$14.99
- 14. Muc Nuong Muoi Ot - Grilled Squid w/ Salt Chili Peppers$17.99
- 15. Ma Heo Nuong Chao - Grilled Pork Cheek w/ Fermented$20.99
- 16. Ga Nuong Chao - Grilled Chicken w/ Fermented Beancurd$24.99
- 17. Ga Nuong Muoi Ot - Grilled Chicken w/ Chili Salt$24.99
- 18. Dau Hu Chien Gion - Deep Fried Tofu$9.99
- 19. Cha Ca Chien - Vietnamese Fish Cake$17.99
Per Pound
- 20. Cha Ca Kho Qua Ca Ot - Vietnamese Fish Cake Bitter Melon$15.99
per pound
Goat Plates
- 21. Ca Ri De - Goat Curry$20.99
(served w/ Rice, Bread or Vermicelli)
- 22. De Nuong Sate - Grilled Goat w/ Vietnamese Satay Sauce$20.99
- 23. De Nuong Rieng Sa - Grilled Goat w/ Galangal and Lemongrass$24.99
- 24. De Nuong Chao - Grilled Goat w/ Fermented Beancurd$24.99
- 25. De Gia Cay - Special Goat Soup$20.99
(served w/ Bread or Vermicelli)
- 26. De Xuc Banh Da - Stir-fried Goat served w/ Sesame Rice Crackers$20.99
- 27. Bun Thit De Nuong - Vietnamese Grilled Goat & Vermicelli$19.99
- 28. Tiet Canh De - Goat Blood Pudding$17.99
(raw blood pudding served with cooked Goat)
- 29. De Xao Lan - Sauteed Goat Meat w/ Curry Powder & Lemongrass$21.99
(served w/ Bread or Vermicelli)
- 30. De Hap Tia To - Steamed Goat w/ Perilla$22.99+
- 31. De Hap Sa - Steam Goat w/ Lemongrass$22.99
Soups
- 32. Banh Canh Tom Cua - Vietnamese Tapioca Noodle Soup$13.99
(shrimp, crab, pork, quail egg & chả lụa)
- 33. Banh Canh Tom Cua Cha Ca - Vietnamese Tapioca Noodle Soup w/ Fish Cake$14.99
(shrimp, crab & chả cá)
- 34. Banh Canh Gio Heo - Vietnamese Tapioca Noodle Soup w/ Pork Hock$13.99
- 35. Banh Da Cua Hai Phong - Hai Phong Style Noodle Soup$15.99
(fish cake, pork, sweet pepper cake & grilled beef betel leaf)
- 36. Bun Moc - Vietnamese Pork Paste Noodle Soup$13.99
(spare rib & pork paste)
- 37. Bun Rieu Cua - Vietnamese Crab Noodle Soup$13.99
(pork, shrimp, crab paste w/ pork blood & Tofu)
- 38. Canh Bun - Special Crab Noodle Soup$13.99
(Served w/ big rice vermicelli, pork, shrimp, crab paste, pork blood & Tofu)
- 39. Bun Bo Hue - Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$14.99
(beef, chả lụa, and pork hocks)
- 40. Sup Nui - Vietnamese Macaroni Soup with Pork Ribs$13.99
(spare rib, pork paste, shrimp & quail egg)
- 41. Bun Mam Mien Tay - Vietnamese Fermented Fish Noodle Soup$16.50
Phá Lấu
Specialties
- 50. Banh Mi Bo Kho - Vietnamese Beef Stew$13.99
(served w/ Bread, Vermicelli or Rice)
- 51. Hu Tieu Bo Kho - Vietnamese Beef Stew with Noodle$14.99
- 52. Hu Tieu Nam Vang - Vietnamese Nam Vang Noodle Soup$13.99
- 53. Hu Tieu Hai San - Seafood Noodle Soup$14.99
- 54. Bun Dau Mam Tom - Vietnamese Vermicelli with Fried Tofu & Fermented Shrimp Paste$16.50
- 55. Bun Thit Nuong - Grilled Pork w/ Vermicelli$12.50
- 56. Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio - Grilled Pork & Egg Rolls w/ Vermicelli$13.99
- 57. Nui Xao Bo - Vietnamese Beef Pasta Stir-Fry$14.99
Rice Plates
- 44. Com Bo Filet - Filet Mignon Stir-Fry$14.99
- 45.. Com Chien Chay - Vegetarian Fried Rice$9.99
- 46. Com Suon Trung Op La - Grilled Pork Chop with Egg$13.99
- 47. Com Chien Duong Chau - Chinese Fried Rice$13.99
- 48. Com Mam Chung - Vietnamese Meatloaf$13.99
- 49. Com Canh Cua Thit Luoc Ca Phao w/ Mam Tom$34.99
(served 2 people)
Hot Pots
- 58. NHO Lau De - Vietnamese Goat Hotpot$37.99
(2 người)
- 58. LON Lau De - Vietnamese Goat Hotpot$47.99
(3-4 người)
- 59. NHO Lau Rieu Cua Dong - Vietnamese Crab Hotpot$54.99
(3-4 người)
- 59. LON Lau Rieu Cua Dong - Vietnamese Crab Hotpot$69.99
(4-5 người)
- 60. Lau Mam - Vietnamese Seafood Hotpot w/ Fermented Fish$54.99
- 61. Lau Thai - Tom Yum Hotpot$54.99
Drinks
Milktea
Tea
Catering
Party Tray
- 1. Súp Măng Cua$60.00+
- 2. Gỏi Cuốn Tôm Thịt - Pork & Shrimp Spring Rolls$1.80
ea
- 3. Bò Bía - Summer Rolls$1.80
ea
- 4. Gỏi Đu Đủ Tôm Thịt - Papaya Salad w/ Pork & Shrimp$40.00+
- 5. Gỏi Đu Đủ Khô Bò - Dried Beef Papaya Salad$50.00+
- 6. Gỏi Bò Tái Chanh - Vietnamese Beef Salad$50.00+
- 7. Gỏi Ngó Sen Tôm Thịt - Vietnamese Lotus Rootlets Salad$50.00+
- 8. Gỏi Củ Sen Tôm Thịt - Vietnamese Lotus Root Salad$50.00+
- 9. Gỏi Gà Xé Phay - Vietnamese Shredded Chicken Salad$50.00
- 10. Mực Nướng Sa Tế - Grilled Squid w/ Satay$55.00
- 11. Mực Trứng Chiên Nước Mắm$55.00
- 12. Tôm Nướng Muối Ớt - Grilled Shrimp w/ Salt Chili and Pepper$40.00+
- 13. Ốc Len Xào Dừa$50.00
- 14. Cơm Chiên Dương Châu - Chinese Fried Rice$50.00+
- 15. Cơm Chiên Cá Mặn - Vietnamese Fried Rice w/ Salted Fish$50.00+
- 16. Miến Xào Chay - Vegetarian Stir-fry Vermicelli Noodle$40.00+
- 17. Miến Xào Tôm Cua - Crab & Shrimp w/ Vermicelli Noodle$50.00+
- 18. Mì Xào Tôm Cua - Crab & Shrimp w/ Fried Noodle$50.00+
- 19. Mì Xào Tôm Tỏi - Garlic Noodles w/ Shrimp$50.00+
- 20. Xôi Mặn - Savory Sticky Rice$50.00+
- 21. Bắp Xào Bơ - Corn Stir-Fry$40.00+
- 22. Bánh Tráng Trộn - Vietnamese Rice Paper Salad$45.00+
- 23. Nui Xào Bò - Vietnamese Beef Pasta Stir-fry$50.00+
- 24. Bò Lúc Lắc - Shaking Beef$55.00+
- 25. Bánh Hỏi Heo Quay - Vietnamese Steamed Woven Rice Vermicelli & Crispy Roasted Pork Belly$55.00
- 26. Cánh Gà Chiên Bơ Tỏi - Crispy Fried Chicken Wings w/ Garlic Butter$50.00+
- 27. Cánh Gà Chiên Nước Mắm - Vietnamese Fish Sauce Glazed Chicken Wings$50.00+
- 28. Cánh Gà Sốt Me - Vietnamese Tamarind Sauce w/ Chicken Wings$50.00+
- 29. Chân Gà Sốt Thái$42.00
- 30. Chân Gà Sả Tắc$42.00
- 31. Phá Lấu Lòng Bò - Vietnamese Offal Stew$55.00
(water)
- 32. Phá Lấu Khìa Nước Dừa - Coco Water Offal Stew$55.00
(Dry)
- 33. Cá Bống Trứng Chiên Giòn - Crispy Fried Smelt Fish Dipping w/ Tamarind Sauce$50.00
- 34. Cà Ri Gà - Vietnamese Chicken Curry$60.00+
- 35. Gà Hấp Lá Chanh$45.00
- 36. Gà Nướng Chao w/ Xôi Chà Bông$55.00
- 37. Gà Nướng w/ Xôi Chà Bông$55.00
- 39. Bò Kho - Vietnamese Beef Stew$120.00+
- 40. Chả Cá Khổ Qua Cà Ớt - Vietnamese Fish Cake Bitter Melon$16.00
Per Pound
- 41. Chả Cá Chiên - Vietnamese Fish Cake$18.00
Per Pound
- 42. Dê Nướng Saté - Grilled Goat with Vietnamese Sate Sauce$38.00
Per Pound
- 43. Dê Xào Lăn - Sauteed Goat Meat w/ curry powder & lemongrass$55.00+
- 44. Cà Ri Dê - Goat Curry$55.00+
- 45. Dê Xúc Bánh Đa$55.00
- 46. Dê Giả Cầy$55.00+
- 51. Dê Hấp Tía Tô - Steamed Goat w/ Perilla$45.00
Per Pound
- 52. Tiết Canh Dê - Goat Blood Pudding$50.00
- 53. Lẩu Dê - Vietnamese Goat Hotpot$38.00+
- 54. Lẩu Riêu Cua Đồng - Vietnamese Crab Hotpot$55.00+
- 55. Lẩu Mắm - Vietnamese Seafood Hotpot w/ Fermented Fish$55.00
- 56. Lẩu Thái - Thai Tom Yum Hotpot$55.00
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you from everyone at Bap's
9922 Garden Grove Blvd., Garden Grove, CA 92844