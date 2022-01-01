Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar 25 25 SE 6TH AVE

review star

No reviews yet

25 SE 6TH AVE

DELRAY BEACH, FL 33483

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Flats

Broccoli Tomato Flat

$24.00

Broccoli, tomato, roasted garlic, shredded mootz & riccota

Honey Buffalo Chicken Flat

$29.00

Fried chicken with buttermilk ranch, shredded mootz & house-made honey buffalo sauce

Chicken Pesto Caesar Flat

$29.00

Marinated pesto chicken breast, shredded mootz topped with caesar salad & shaved parm

Heaven On A Flat

$23.00

Granny smith apples, arugula, crumbled blue cheese & fig jam

Sausage & Peppers Flat

$27.00

Crumbled sausage, onions, peppers, roasted garlic & shredded mootz

Shrimp Scampi Flat

$33.00

Shrimp in a lemon garlic scampi sauce & shredded mootz

Skirt Steak Flat

$36.00

Sliced skirt steak, caramelized onions & blue cheese with a balsamic glaze

The Greek Flat

$25.00

House-made hummus, kalamata olives, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, red onion & feta

The Philly Flat

$33.00

Shaved ribeye, caramelized onions, cherry peppers & Cooper sharp white american cheese

White Clam Flat

$28.00

Fresh Rhode Island clams, bacon, cherry peppers, roasted garlic & shredded mootz

Shared Plates

"General Tso" Fried Chicken

$23.00

Fried chicken thighs "General Tsao" style with red chili pepper

Honey Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos

$20.00

Cauliflower tossed in house-made honey buffalo sauce with buttermilk ranch slaw served in a corn torilla

Bar 25 Old Bay Fries

$14.00

Fries tossed in old bay seasoning served with cooper sharp white american cheese sauce

Fried Quinoa

$17.00

Fried quinoa egg, bean sprouts, carrot, green onion, sesame oil & soy sauce

Kale Artichoke Dip

$24.00

Baby kale, artichoke & cheddar cheese dip served with Bar 25 flat

Truffle Mushroom Pierogi

$29.00

Mushroom & onion pierogi with mashed potato & truffle

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$35.00

Braised short rib, house-made cheese sauce & orecchiette pasta with toasted breadcrumbs

Short Rib Quesadilla

$31.00

Braised short rib, caramelized onions, cooper sharp white american & fontina cheese in a flour tortilla

Shrimp Skewers

$29.00

Marinated grilled shrimp with garlic & rosemary

Spicy Tuna Bites

$34.00

Ahi tuna on crispy rice with fried leeks, jalapeno & spicy mayo

Wagyu Sliders

$35.00

Wagyu beef sliders with a bacon onion jam & blue cheese served on a brioche bun

Hummus Bites

$16.00

House-made hummus on crispy rice with fried leeks, jalapeno & spicy mayo

Large Plates

French Onion Chicken

$33.00

Chicken cutlet in a french onion sauce topped with gruyere cheese

Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich

$29.00

Fried chicken tossed in a house-made honey buffalo sauce & buttermilk ranch slaw served with Bar 25 old bay fries

Miso Glazed Salmon

$35.00

Miso glazed salmon with shishito peppers & fried quinoa

Philly Cheese Steak

$33.00

Shaved ribeye , caramelized onions, cherry peppers & cooper sharp white american cheese whiz served with Bar 25 old bay fries

Skirt Steak Chimichurri

$45.00

Sliced skirt steak & chimichurri sauce served with mashed potato croquette & fried leeks

Dessert

Hershey Kiss Smores Flat

$17.00

Chocolate hershey kiss, marshmellow, graham cracker & cinnamon

Strawberry Pop Tart Sandwich

$23.00Out of stock

House-made pop tarts stuffed with housemade strawberry jam & strawberry cheesecake

Fried Ice Cream Sundae

$20.00

House-made fried ice cream duo, cornflakes & cinnamon toast crunch, with peanut butter whipped cream & chocolate ganache

Salads

Ahi Tuna Salad

$35.00Out of stock

Ahi tuna, avocado & arugula tossed in asian dressing

Beet & Spinach Salad

$20.00

Baby beets, spinach, candied walnuts, goat cheese in a citrus vinaigrette

BLT Chopped Salad

$19.00

Chopped romaine, bacon, tomato, hard boiled egg in a house-made buttermilk ranch

Kale Salad

$19.00

Baby kale, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olive & feta tossed in a red wine vinaigrette

Warm Buffalo Chicken Spinach Salad

$26.00

Warm spinach, onion, tomato with grilled chicken, blue cheese & house-made honey buffalo sauce

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern American Gastropub

Location

25 SE 6TH AVE, DELRAY BEACH, FL 33483

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Two Fat BrEGGfast
orange starNo Reviews
32 SE 2nd STE B Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Rose's Daughter
orange star4.1 • 236
169 North East 2nd Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Amar Bistro Delray
orange starNo Reviews
522 E Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Coco Sushi Lounge And Bar - 25 NE 2nd Ave, Suite #208
orange starNo Reviews
25 Northeast 2nd Avenue Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in DELRAY BEACH

Sundy House
orange star4.3 • 5,407
106 S Swinton Ave. Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Dada
orange star4.5 • 3,262
52 N. Swinton Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Frankie's Pizza | Wings - Delray - 130 S Congress Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,413
130 S Congress Ave Delray Beach, FL 33445
View restaurantnext
Ramen Lab Eatery Delray
orange star4.5 • 909
25 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Delray Beach
orange star4.6 • 829
640 Atlantic Ave Delray Beach, FL 33483
View restaurantnext
Brule Bistro
orange star4.4 • 713
200 NE 2nd Ave Delray Beach, FL 33444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near DELRAY BEACH
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston