Restaurant header imageView gallery
Salad
Pizza
Sandwiches

Bar 1 Salads

review star

No reviews yet

22756 Westheimer Parkway

Katy, TX 77450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Flatbread Friday Only Special
Regular Salad
Small Salad

Salads

Small Salad

Small Salad

$9.00
Regular Salad

Regular Salad

$11.00

Salad Lunch Special

$15.50

Salad Cup of Soup Fountain Drink

Wrap Lunch Special: Cup of Soup, & Fountain Drink

$15.75

wrap cup of soup fountain drink

Wraps

Salad Wrap

Salad Wrap

$8.00

Soup & Gumbo

Soup

Soup

$4.75+

Please call to inquire about the soup of the day.

Gumbo

$7.50+Out of stock

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

Clam Chowder

$7.50+Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$7.50+Out of stock

Chicken and dumplings

$5.75+

Flatbread Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Veggie Pizza

$8.50Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$9.50

Flatbread Friday Only Special

$5.00

These pizzas only no additional toppings Pepperoni Veggie 4 items Cheese Margherita

Flatbread Lunch Special: Sm Salad, & Fountain Drink

$17.25

Flatbread Sm Salad Fountain Drink

Fajita Chicken

$11.50

Protein Bowls

Veggie Rice Bowl

$9.75

Chicken Rice Bowl

$10.75

Turkey Rice Bowl

$11.75

Black beans

Pinto beans

Steak Bowl

$12.75

Family Packs

Family Pack (2 Pizza + 2 Salads)

$30.00

Family Pack (3 Pizza + 3 Salads)

$40.00

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal

$7.50

Half cheese or pepperoni flatbread, Small Drink

Fruit Cups

Fruit Cup

$3.50

Fruit Bowl

$4.50

Drinks

Regular

$2.50

Large

$2.75

Bottle Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Pure Leaf

Bottle Water

$1.75

Diet Coke

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.25

Bai

$2.75

Catering Meals

Minimum 10 per order.

Soup & Salad Box

$14.00

Per Person Pricing

Wrap & Soup

$15.00

Per Person Pricing

Catering Wraps

Wrap Platters

$12.00

Per Person Pricing

Salad Bar

Serves 15 people

Salad Bar

$10.00

Per Person Pricing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar 1 Salads was created with you in mind! A place where you can get a healthy meal that actually taste good without feeling cheated. A healthy alterative with organic produce, and made from scratch soup.

Location

22756 Westheimer Parkway, Katy, TX 77450

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Bar 1 Salads image
Bar 1 Salads image

Similar restaurants in your area

Local Table
orange starNo Reviews
22756 Westheimer Pkwy Park Row, TX 77005
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - La Centerra Katy, TX
orange starNo Reviews
23501 CINCO RANCH BLVD SUITE S-120 KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Tony's Italian Deli
orange starNo Reviews
6825 S. Fry Rd #500 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 216-Katy
orange starNo Reviews
21799 Katy Freeway Katy, TX 77450
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
YELO
orange starNo Reviews
23119 Colonial Parkway Suite B3 Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Katy

PHAT EATERY- Katy Asian Town
orange star4.6 • 1,793
23119 Colonial Parkway Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Katy
orange star4.6 • 1,100
3902 North Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co. - Cinco Ranch
orange star4.6 • 880
9920 GASTON RD KATY, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 043 - Mason Road
orange star4.5 • 743
1230 Mason Rd Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Shevere Bar & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 476
25600 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
BurgerIM - TX055 - Katy (Westheimer)
orange star4.7 • 468
25830 Westheimer Pkwy Katy, TX 77494
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Katy
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (992 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston