Bar 1838 - Downtown Allentown Market

review star

No reviews yet

27 North 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Draft Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Cape May IPA

$6.00

Levante Tickle Parts

$7.00

Allagash

$6.00

Funk Citrus

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Miller Lite Pitcher

$12.00

Guinness Pitcher

$20.00

Guinness BBQ

$10.00

Funk BBQ

$10.00

Allagash BBQ

$10.00

Lavante BBQ

$12.00

Cape may BBQ

$10.00

Miller lite BBQ

$6.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$6.00

Dogfish head punkin ale

$6.00

Hazy bones

$6.00

Bottles and cans

Amstel Light

$6.00

Bells Kalamazoo

$6.00

Bells Two Hearted

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

DogFish Head 60 Minute

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$5.00

Free Will Sour Mash

$7.00

Funk Silent Disco

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Labatt Blue Light

$6.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Michelob ultra

$4.00

McCall Lehigh

$7.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$5.00

Smutty Nose Old Brown Dog

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stickman Store Bought Is Fine

$7.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Cape May Crushin It

$7.00

Cider Creek

$6.00

Funk Bikes

$6.00

Sloop Sauer Peach

$6.00

Sam Adams Summer Ale

$6.00

Magners Cider

$6.00

Funk Cookie Monster

$6.00

Funk Cookie Monster 4 pack

$17.00

Free Will Sour Mash

$6.00

Ice Cream Man Kettle Sour Ale

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Leinenkugels summer shandy

$6.00

Funk silent luau

$6.00

Miller lite cans

$4.00

Southern Tier Pumpking

$6.00

Ace pumpkin Cider

$6.00

Roam Carmel Apple Sour

$6.00

Wine

Kim Crawford - Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Kendall Jackson - Chardonnay

$10.00

A to Z Pint Grigio

$9.00

Starborough - Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$11.00

Lunetta Prosecco

$10.00

Francis Coppola - Cabernet Sauignon

$11.00

Ghost Pines Merlot

$10.00

La Crema Pinot Noir

$10.00

Madria Sangria

$9.00

Kim Crawford Bottle

$28.00

Whispering Angel Bottle

$39.00

Soaked Winery Riesling

$9.00

Cocktails

Cosmo

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Bacardi Silver Rum

$8.00

Dbl Bacardi Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$8.00

Dbl Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$12.00

SHOT - Fireball Whiskey

$6.50

SHOT Bacardi Silver Rum

$6.50

SHOT - Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$8.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$12.00

SHOT - Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

DBL Jameson Irish Whiskey

$12.00

SHOT - Jameson Irish Whiskey

$6.50

Johnny Walker BLK

$9.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black

$13.00

SHOT - Johnny Walker Blk

$8.00

Makers Mark Bourbon

$9.00

Dbl Makers Mark Bourbon

$13.00

SHOT - Makers Mark

$8.00

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$12.00

SHOT - Tanqueray

$6.50

Titos Vodka

$8.00

Dbl Titos Vodka

$12.00

1800 Reposado Tequila

$9.00

Dbl 1800 Reposado Tequila

$13.00

SHOT - 1800 Reposado Tequila

$6.50

1800 Silver Tequila

$8.00

Dbl 1800 Silver Tequila

$12.00

SHOT - 1800 Silver Tequila

$6.50

Grey Goose Vodka

$9.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$13.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Dbl Hennessey

$13.00

Malibu Rum

$8.00

Martini

$10.00

Sweet tea vodka

$6.50

Shot Titos

$6.50

Seltzers

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Swag

T-Shirt

$20.00

Mug Club

$5.00

Happy Hour on Hamilton

Orange Crush

$5.00

Happy Hour

Guinness

$4.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Cape May

$4.50

Levante

$5.50

Allagash

$4.50

Funk Citrus

$4.50

Cosmo

$9.00

Gimlet

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Lemon drop

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Bacardi rum

$7.00

Dbl bacardi

$11.00

Dbl bacardi

$11.00

Captain morgan

$7.00

Dbl captain morgan

$12.00

Shot Fireball

$5.50

Shot Barcadi5.50

$5.50

Shot Captain Morgan5.5

$5.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Dbl Jack Daniels

$11.00

Shot Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$7.00

Dbl Jameson

$11.00

Shot Jameson

$5.50

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Double Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Dbl Makers Mark

$12.00

Shot Makers Mark

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Dbl Tanqueray

$11.00

Shot Tanqueray

$5.50

Titos

$7.00

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Dbl 1800 Reposado

$12.00

Shot 1800 Reposado

$5.50

1800 Silver Tequila

$7.00

Dbl 1800 Silver

$11.00

Shot 1800 Silver

$5.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Dbl Grey Goose

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$5.00

Hennesey

$8.00

Dbl Hennesey

$12.00

Malibu

$7.00

Martini

$9.00

Sweet Tea Vodka

$5.50

Shot Titos

$5.00

Margarita

$9.00

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.50

Dogfish head punk in ale

$4.50

Hazy bones

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Serving craft beers, wine, and cocktails in a casual market setting

27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

