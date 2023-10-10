FOOD

Small Plates

Avocado With Mojo Verde

$14.00

Baja Style Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

cherry tomato, serrano chili, house made crackers

Chicken Tinga Empanadas

$12.00

Picadillo Empanadas

$13.00

guajillo sauce, lime, chimichurri

Elote Bowl

$13.00

Grilled corn, creme fraiche, lime, cilantro, radish chili powder, cotija cheese

Guacamole & Chips

$11.00

Guacamole, chips, roasted salsa

Chips

$3.00

Salsa and Chips

$7.00

Mojo Fries

$13.00

Fries Side

$4.00

Salads

Poblano Ceaser Salad

$16.00

little gem lettuce, buttermilk dressing, basil watermelon, radish, summer squash, breadcrumbs

Entrees

Cornell Street Dog

$9.00

Mozwell Burger

$18.00

Birria Burger

$21.00

Quesa Birria Tacos

$15.00

Diablo Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Specials

Wagyu Burger

$18.00

DRINKS

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fanta Orange

$3.50

Iced Tea Fused

$3.50

Minute Made Lem

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Topo Chico

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Cadillac Margarita

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Naked and Famous

$15.00

Negroni

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Paper Plane

$14.00

Passion Fruit Aperol Spritz

$14.50

Saladito

$13.50

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Signature Cocktails

Watermelon Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Mozwell Old Fashioned

$14.50

De La Sotol

$15.00

Pisco Sour Mango

$15.00

Ma Cha-cha

$15.00

Mercado Roma

$14.50

Don't Sweat the Technique

$15.00

Can I Kick it?

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Just to Get By

$14.50

Berry & the Boys

$14.50

Pineapple Daquiri

$14.00

The Cantarito

$14.00

Off Menu Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Gin Martini

$15.00

Hemmingway

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$13.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island

$15.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mint Julep

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00Out of stock

Mule

$13.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Vodka Martini

$15.00

Beers

Avery White Rascal

$8.00

Avery Ellies Brown

$8.00

Brewery X Blonde

$8.00

Brewery X Lime Seltzer

$9.00

Claremont Craft Mt. Baldy

$8.00

Claremont Jacaranda Rye

$8.00

Modern Times Fruitlands Goes

$9.00

Modern Times Blackhouse Stout

$9.00

Pizza Port Shark Bite Red

$8.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$8.00

Stone Hazy IPA

$8.00

Castellum Apple Cider

$9.00

Mozwell Mexican Lager

$7.00

Mozwell IPA

$8.00

Mozwell Hazy IPA

$8.00

Mozwell Schwarzbier

$9.00

Well Liquor

400 Conejos

$12.00

Barsol Pisco

$13.00

Bayou Spiced Rum

$11.00

Brokers Gin

$11.00

Campo Bravo Blanco

$11.00

Campo Bravo Reposado

$13.00

Don Q White Rum

$11.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$11.00

Old Forestor Rye

$12.00

Pizcadores Sotol

$13.00

Seagrams Vodka

$10.50

Flights

Tequila Mayor Flight

$22.00

Mezcal Xicaru Flight

$26.00

Shots Curated

Curated Whiskey Shot

$11.00

Curated Tequila Shot

$11.00

Curated Mezcal Shot

$11.00

Curated Vodka Shot

$11.00

Red Wine

Trivento Malbec

$12.50

Juggernaut Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.50

Pinot Noir

$12.50

White Wine

Caposaldo Prosecco

$12.50

Brut Opera Prima Sparkling

$11.00

Wildsong Sauvignon Blanc

$12.50

Torresella Pinot Grigio

$12.50

Harken Chardonnay

$12.50

Rose

$12.50

Vodka

Grey Goose

$15.00

Kettle One

$12.00

Loft and Bear

$11.00

Seagrams

$10.00

Stolichnaya

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Gin

Bombay

$13.00

Botanist

$13.00

Brokers

$11.00

Fords Gin

$13.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Whiskey

Abasolo

$16.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$16.00

Angels Envy Rye

$25.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Crown Royal

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Four Roses

$14.00

High West

$13.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$12.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$13.00

Michters

$14.00

Nikka

Old Forester B

$11.00

Old Forester R

$12.00

Old Grand Dad

$11.00

Rittenhouse

$11.00

Russells Reserve

$15.00

Screwball

$12.00

Suntory

$15.00

Templeton

$12.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Whistle Pig Piggy Back

$14.00

Woodford

$15.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$25.00

Ana Maria Rosa

$12.00

Casamigos

$15.00

Centenario Cristalino

$44.00

Centenario Plata

$15.00

Clase Azul

$43.00

Corralejo Anejo

$22.00

Corralejo Blanco

$13.00

Corralejo Extra Anejo

$40.00

Corralejo Reposado

$16.00

De Una Raicilla

Don Fulano

$15.00

Don Julio

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$46.00

Dos Artes

Dulce Vida

$14.00

El Mayor Anejo

$19.00

El Mayor Blanco

$12.00

El Mayor Reposado

$15.00

El Tequileno Anejo

$25.00

El Tequileno Blanco

$16.00

El Tequileno Reposado

$18.00

El Tesoro Anejo

$24.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$16.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$18.00

Espolon

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$46.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$16.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$26.00

Herradura Anejo

$24.00

Herradura Blanco

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$16.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$23.00

Hussongs Blanco

$15.00

La Gritona Reposado

$15.00

Lalo

$16.00

Libelula

$12.00

Maestro Dobel

$19.00

Nosotros Blanco

$15.00

Nosotros Reposado

$17.00

Patron

$14.00

Suerte Blanco

$13.00

Suerte Reposado

$17.00

Tears of Llorona

$50.00

Tequila Mandala

Tequila Ocho Anejo

$25.00

Tequila Ocho Blanco

$16.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$18.00

Teremana Anejo

$18.00

Teremana Blanco

$14.00

Teremana Reposado

$16.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos Cuishe

$16.00

400 Conejos Blanco

$12.00

400 Conejos Tobala

$17.00

Bozal

$16.00

Burrito Ensamble

$19.00

Burrito Joven

$17.00

Del Maguey Pueblo

$14.00

Del Maguey Muertos

$17.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Dos Hombres

$15.00

El Silencio

$13.00

Koch El

$19.00

La Luna

$14.00

Los Siete Misterios

$14.00

Madre

$36.00

Mal Bien Felix Ramirez

$17.00

Mal Bien Lucio Lopez

$15.00

Mezcal Vago Elote

$17.00

Nosotros Mezcal

$24.00

Ojo De Tigre

$16.00

RosaLuna

$13.00

The Producer

$19.00

Verde Momento

$14.00

Xicaru 102 Silver

$19.00

Xicaru Anejo

$18.00

Xicaru Pechuga Mole

$21.00

Xicaru Reposado

$15.00

Xicaru Silver

$12.00

Xicaru Tobala

$30.00

Rum

Appleton

$12.00

Bayou

$11.00

Diplomatico Gold

$13.00

Diplomatico Silver

$14.00

Don Q

$11.00

Kracken

$12.00

Mt. Gay

$13.00

Plantation Dark

$13.00

Plantation White

$11.00

Sailor Jerry

Scotch

Macallan

Glenfiddich

$19.00

Pisco

El Gobernador

$15.00

Barsol

$13.00

Brandy

Torres

St. Remy

$12.00

Cognac

Remy Martin

$22.00

Sotol

Pizcadores Sotol

$13.00

Liqueurs

Ancho Reyes Brown

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Green

$12.00

Mr. Blacks Liqueur

$12.00

Lilet

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Luxardo Marischino

$13.00

Campari

$13.00

Aperol

$12.00

Nixta Elote

$11.00

Chartreuse Green

$17.00

Chartreuse Yellow

Cynar

$11.00

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Montenegro

$13.00

Fernet Branca

$13.00

Happy Hour Beers

Avery White Rascal

$6.00

Avery Ellies Brown

$6.00

Brewery X Blonde

$6.00

Brewery X Seltzer

$7.00

CCA Mt. Baldy Pilsner

$6.00

CCA Jacaranda Rye

$6.00

Modern Times Fruitlands

$7.00

Modern Times Blackhouse

$7.00

Pizza Port Red

$6.00

Stone Delicious

$6.00

Stone Hazy

$6.00

Castellum Cider

$7.00

Mozwell Mexican Lager

$5.00

Mozwell IPA

$6.00

Mozwell Hazy

$6.00

Mozwell Schwarzbier

$7.00

Happy Hour Cocktails

Mozwell Spicy Margarita

$12.00

El Cantarito

$12.00

Mercado Roma

$12.50

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Ma Cha-Cha

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Just to Get By

$12.50

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.00

Negroni

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Paloma

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Saladito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Curated Whiskey Shot

$9.00

Curated Tequila Shot

$9.00

Curated Mezcal Shot

$9.00

Curated Vodka Shot

$9.00