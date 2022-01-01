Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Bar 2200 2200 Southwest Freeway

62 Reviews

$$

2200 Southwest Freeway

Houston, TX 77098

Order Again

Entrees

100 Wing Platter

$225.00

2200 Cajun Pasta

$21.00

2200 Lamb Chops

$35.00

2200 Smothered Salmon

$26.00

25 Wing Platter

$60.00

50 Wing Platter

$125.00

Dinner & Wine

$75.00

Egg Roll Platter

$50.00

Fish and Shrimp Platter

$18.00

Fish Platter

$14.00

Jerk Salmon

$25.00

Lamb chops platter

$100.00

Mixed Platter

$120.00

Rack Of Lamb

$62.00

Seafood Platter

$75.00

Shrimp Platter

$13.00

Slider Platter

$100.00

Small Bites

Wings

$15.00

Boudin Egg Rolls

$10.00

Hawaii Sliders

$15.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$8.00

Crawfish Mac

$15.00

Extra Chicken

$8.00

Extra Catfish

$8.00

Extra Salmon

$10.00

Extra Shrimp

$8.00

Loaded Mashed

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Seasoned Fries

$8.00

Shrimp Mac

$18.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Yellow Rice

$8.00

SEAFOOD TUESDAY

Snow Crab Clusters

$28.99

Crawfish (1LB)

$5.99

Boiled Shrimp (1LB)

$16.99

Corn (2 pieces)

$1.50

Potatoes (3 pieces)

$1.50

Sausage (2 pieces)

$1.50

Bar 2200 Pot

$60.00

Extra Sauce

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.25

Extra Cajun Sauce

$0.25

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Extra Sugar

$0.25

Extra Caesar Dressing

$0.25

Extra Henny Glaze

$0.25

Extra Croutons

$0.25

Extra Cheese

$0.25

$150 Ciroc Special

Ciroc Regular BTL

$150.00

Ciroc Redberry

$150.00

Ciroc Peach

$150.00

Ciroc Pinapple

$150.00

Ciroc Summer Watermelon

$150.00

Ciroc Coconut

$150.00

Ciroc Mango

$150.00

Ciroc Apple

$150.00

CIGARS

CIGARS SINGLE

$15.00

LEMON

LEMON

$100.00

WEDDING CAKE

WEDDING CAKE

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2200 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77098

Directions

