Bar 7 Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
19121 FM 2100 Rd., Crosby, TX 77532
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lake Houston Brewery - 10614 Farm to Market 1960
No Reviews
10614 Farm to Market 1960 Huffman, TX 77336
View restaurant
Chimichurri's South American Grill - 1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106
No Reviews
1660 W Lake Houston Pkwy Ste. 106 Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurant
Sharky's Waterfront Grill - 1660 West Lake Houston Parkway
No Reviews
1660 West Lake Houston Parkway Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurant