Bar 7 Grill

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

19121 FM 2100 Rd.

Crosby, TX 77532

Order Again

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$9.99

Bootlegger Bites

$7.99

corn nuggets with cream cheese, bacon, jalapenos

Boudin Balls

$7.99

Boudin Eggrolls (Jalapeno)

$7.99

Cheesesticks

$5.99

Chips & Chili Queso

$6.99

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Dill Pickle Ranch Dip

$6.99

Fried Mushrooms

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$7.99

scoop fries nacho cheese no bean chili sour cream drizzle shredded cheese

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Pork Potstickers

$6.99

Pork Rinds

$3.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$6.99

Spicy Boiled Shrimp

$9.99+

Entrees

10oz Ribeye

$19.99

Ribeye Steak cooked to order Side Salad (included) lettuce, tomato, onion, carrots, croutons, shred cheese Southern Style Green Beans (incl) Bacon & seasoning Choose a side : Twice Mashed Potatoes cheese, butter, sour cream, bacon French Fries Onion Rings

Chili

$5.99

chili & shred cheese only

Frito Chili Pie

$6.99

fritos chili shred cheese

Quesadilla

$8.99+

philly or chicken refried beans mozz & cheddar jack cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Loaded Nachos

$6.99+

beef or chicken nacho cheese refried beans lettuce tomato shred cheese sour cream drizzle jalapenos on side salsa on side

Wings

50c 6 piece traditional

$3.00Out of stock

50c 12 piece traditional

$6.00Out of stock

50c 18 piece traditional

$9.00Out of stock

6 Traditional Wings

$6.99

12 Traditional Wings

$12.99

18 Traditional Wings

$18.99

24 Traditional Wings

$24.99

48 Traditional Wings

$45.99

6 Boneless Wings

$6.99

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99

18 Boneless Wings

$18.99

24 Boneless Wings

$24.99

48 Boneless Wings

$45.99

Burgers/Dogs

Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.99

meat & cheese only

Cheese Burger

$8.99

comes with: lettuce tomato onion pickle everything else is an add

Patty Melt

$8.99

burger patty texas toast grilled onions mushrooms

Hamburger Patty

$4.99

Hot Dog

$4.99

dog relish

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

dog chili shred cheese

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

bacon lettuce tomato mayo texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$8.99

Chicken Salad Sand

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Club Sandwich

$9.99

texas toast ham turkey bacon lettuce tomato

Egg Salad Sandwhich

$5.99

Egg salad (no fruit or nuts) lettuce tomato slice of bacon

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$8.99

Mayo Philly Meat Swiss Bell Peppers Onions

Sides

Twice Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.49

French Fries

$3.29

Side Salad

$3.99

Bowl Of Rice

$2.49

Carrot & Celery Sticks

$2.49

Ruffles

$0.99

Garlic Bread

$1.29

Fritos

$0.99

Soup/Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

House Salad

$4.99

Add Chkn

$3.49

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$8.99

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.99

Brocolli & Cheddar Soup

$5.99

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.99

Tomato Soup

$5.99

Pizza

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$8.99

Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

Chipotle Chkn

$12.99

Chkn Bacon Ranch

$11.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99

Spicy Italian

$12.99

Supreme Pizza

$13.99

Sweet & Spicy

$10.99

Veggie Pizza

$12.99

Mini Tacos

5 Beef Street Taco

$9.99

5 Chicken Street Taco

$9.99

5 Mini Fish Tacos

$9.99

Misc Adds

Add Chili

$1.49

Bacon Jam

$1.49

Boiled Egg

$0.99

Add Bowl Salsa

$3.49

Add Bowl Chili Queso

$4.49

Extra Sauce

$0.99

Fried Egg

$1.49

Fry Seasoning

$0.79

Garlic Bread

$1.29

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Grilled Onions

$0.99

Jalapenos

$0.99

Nacho Cheese

$0.99

Pickles

$0.50

Ranch

$0.99

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.99

Tortilla Chips

$0.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$5.99

2 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, potato, shredded cheese salsa on side

Sausage/Egg/Cheese on Tx Toast

$5.99

Bacon/Egg/Cheese on Tx Toast

$5.99

Bacon/Egg/Cheese on HB Bun

$5.99

Sausage/Egg/Cheese on HB Bun

$5.99

Lunch

Pick Any 2

$8.99

Crawfish

Crawfish 2 lb

$15.99Out of stock

Crawfish 3 lb

$23.99Out of stock

Crawfish 4 lb

$31.99Out of stock

Crawfish 5 lb

$39.99Out of stock

1/2lb Boiled Shrimp

$9.99Out of stock

1lb Boiled Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$8.99

Red Beans & Rice

$8.99

Crawfish Etouffee

$12.99Out of stock

Boiled Mushrooms

$3.00Out of stock

Sausage

$3.00Out of stock

Potato

$0.50Out of stock

Corn

$0.75Out of stock

Crawfish Trio

$34.95Out of stock

2 lbs crawfish 1/2 lb shrimp 1 snow crab cluster 2 potato 1 corn

Snow Crab Cluster

$9.95Out of stock

Beer

BTL Bud Light

$2.50

BTL Bud Zero - NA

$2.50

BTL Bud NXT

$2.00

BTL Budweiser

$2.50

BTL Coors Light

$2.50

BTL Corona

$3.50

BTL Corona Premier

$4.00

BTL Dos XX Equis

$3.50

BTL Guinness

$4.00

BTL Heineken

$3.50

BTL Lone Star

$2.50

BTL Lone Star Lite

$2.50

BTL Michelob Lime

$3.50

BTL Michelob Ultra

$2.50

BTL Miller 64

$2.50

BTL Miller Lite

$2.50

BTL Modelo

$3.50

BTL Select 55

$2.50

BTL Shiner Bock

$3.50

Can Miller Lite

$2.50

Can Bud Light

$2.50

Twisted Tea

$3.50

Corona Seltzer

$4.00+

Bud Light Seltzers

$4.00+

TopoChico Seltzers

$4.00+

Truly Seltzers

$4.00+

N/A Beverages

Ice Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Coke Zero

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Energy Drink

$2.79

Coffee

$2.39

Milk

$2.39

Orange Juice

$2.39

Pineapple Juice

$2.39

Cranberry Juice

$2.39

Ginger Beer Whole

$2.99

Virgin Daquiri

$2.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$2.99

Virgin Margarita

$2.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

19121 FM 2100 Rd., Crosby, TX 77532

Directions

Gallery
Bar 7 Grill image

