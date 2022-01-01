Bar 7 imageView gallery
Salad
Burgers
Chicken

Bar 7 Southfield

24528 W 12 Mile Rd

Southfield, MI 48034

Appetizers

Loaded Cheese Fries

$9.99

Jumbo Shrimp

$9.99

Buffalo Jumbo Shrimp

$9.99

Coconut Shrimp

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Potato Skins

$9.99

Steak Bites

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Bread Sticks

$7.49

7's Sampler Platter

$16.99

Salads\Soup

Side Garden

$4.49

Side Cesar

$4.99

Side Greek

$4.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$8.99

Cup Soup

$3.49

Add Chz

$0.50

Add Bacon

$0.50

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Wings

6pc Wings

$7.99

12pc Wings

$11.99

10pc Wings

$9.99

8pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.99

12pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$10.99

Burgers

Angus Burger

$9.49

Turkey Burger

$9.49

Veggie Burger

$9.49

Sliders

$9.49

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Sand

$9.49

Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Salmon Sandwich

$12.49

Fish Sandwich

$9.49

7's Reuben

$9.99

Sides

Sm French Fries

$2.00

Lg French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Whipped Potatoes

$3.99

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.59

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

Baked Potato

$3.49

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.49

Steamed Brocolli

$4.59

2 Extra Breadsticks

$2.00

Brocolli W/Cheese

$5.09

Cookie

$2.00

Philly Subs

Steak Philly

$10.49

Chicken Philly

$10.49

Meats

Lamb Chops

$34.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.99

Individual Lamb Chop

$6.00

1 Chicken Breast

$4.00

Fish

Salmon Dinner

$17.99

Fish N Chips

$15.99

Catfish Basket

$15.99

Extra Catfish

$4.00

Extra Cod

$4.00

Salmon Filet

$7.00

Pasta

7's Cajun Pasta

$17.99

Fetticcine Alfredo

$11.99

Pizza

Pers. Meat Lover Pizza

$8.00

Pers. Supreme Pizza

$8.00

Pers. Hawaiian Pizza

$8.00

Pers. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.00

Pers. Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$8.00

Pers. Veggie Pizza

$8.00

Pers. Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Pers. Shrimp Pizza

$10.00

Pers Buffalo Chx

$10.00

Pers Philly Pizza

$10.00

Sm. Meat Lover Pizza

$12.00

Sm. Supreme Pizza

$12.00

Sm. Hawaiian Pizza

$12.00

Sm. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Sm. Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$12.00

Sm. Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Sm Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Sm. Shrimp Pizza

$14.00

Sm Buffalo Pizza

$14.00

Sm Philly Pizza

$14.00

Lg. Meat Lover Pizza

$16.00

Lg. Supreme Pizza

$16.00

Lg. Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00

Lg. BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Lg. Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$16.00

Lg. Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Lg. Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Lg Shrimp Pizza

$18.00

Lg Buffalo Pizza

$18.00

Lg. Philly Pizza

$18.00

Side Sauces

Extra Sd Ranch

$0.50

Ex Dressing

$0.50

Extra Sd Zip

$0.65

Extra Sd BBQ

$0.50

Extra Sd Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Sd Hot

$0.50

Extra Sd Mild

$0.50

Extra Sd Tartar

$0.35

Extra Sd Cocktail

$0.50

Extra Sd Dill

$0.50

Extra Sd Salsa

$0.50

Extra Sd A1

$0.65

Ex Side Cajun Alfredo

$2.50

Extra Sd Alfredo Sauce

$2.50

Large Zip Sauce

$2.50

Extra Sd BC

Extra Sd BC

$0.50

Long Island's

Regular Long Island

$7.00

Peach Long Island

$7.00

Watermelon Long Island

$7.00

Strawberry Long Island

$7.00

Apple Long Island

$7.00

Pineapple Long Island

$7.00

Long Beach

$7.00

Purple Rain

$7.00

Blue MF

$7.00

Top Shelf "Strong" Island

$12.00

Grape Long Island

$7.00

Beer

Btl All Day IPA

$5.50

Btl Bell's Two Hearted Ale

$5.50

Btl Bud Light

$3.75

Btl Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Btl Bud Light Platinum

$4.50

Btl Budweiser

$3.75

Btl Coors Light

$3.75

Btl Corona

$4.50

Btl Dos Equis

$4.50

Btl Guinness

$4.50

Btl Heineken

$5.00

Btl Mgd

$3.75

Btl Mich Ultra

$4.50

Btl Miller Lite

$3.75

Btl Modelo

$5.00

Btl Red Stripe

$4.50

Btl Big Deal Brew

$4.50

Btl Stella Artois

$4.50

16oz Amber Bock

$3.00

22oz Amber Bock

$4.00

16oz Bud Light

$3.00

22oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz Labatt Blue

$3.00

22oz Labatt Blue

$4.00

16oz Dos Equis

$5.00

22oz Dos Equis

$6.50

16oz Blue Moon

$5.00

22oz Blue Moon

$6.50

16oz Angry Orchard

$5.50

22oz Angry Orchard

$7.00

16oz Stella Artois

$6.00

22oz Stella Artois

$7.50

Summer Shandy

$4.75

Sam Adams Cherry Wheat

$4.50

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.50

Bell's Oberon

$5.50

Drink Menu

Dark Island

$12.00

Top Shelf "Strong" Island

$12.00

Exotic Black Peach

$11.00

Hennessey Paris

$12.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Old Timer

$9.00

Gin Fiz

$9.00

Italian Margarita

$12.00

Maui Island Splash

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

House Martini

$7.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Don Julio Margarita

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Apple Tini

$10.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequilla Sunrise

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Red Sangria

White Sangria

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.00

Cherry Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull Can

$4.00

Red Bull Can Sugar Free

$4.00

Mixed Juice

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Staff Redbull

$2.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Stoli

$7.00

Ciroc

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Praire

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose Cherry

$9.00

Ciroc Apple

$9.00

Ciroc Coconut

$9.00

Ciroc French Vanilla

$9.00

Stoli Elit

$10.00

Ciroc Mango

$9.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$9.00

Ciroc Red Berry

$9.00

Ciroc White Grape

$9.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Ciroc Watermelon

$9.00

Ciroc Citrus

$9.00

Ciroc Pomegranate

$9.00

Sobieski

$7.00

Ciroc Passion Fruit

$9.00

Gin

Bombay

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Rum

Barcardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Bumbu

$10.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$12.00

Avion Silver

$12.00

Don Julio Silver

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$12.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$18.00

Avion Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$22.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Patron Reposado

$16.00

Codigo Silver

$5.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Clase Azule Repo

$30.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$20.00

Milagro

$9.00

Don Primavera

$25.00

Milagro Rap

$11.00

Cincoro Anejo

$35.00

Patron Anejo Sherry Cask

$20.00

Casa Noble

$8.00

Cincoro Blanco

$14.00

Astral Blanco

$10.00

Gran Coramino

$12.00

Termano Repo

$16.00

Deleon Blanco

$11.00

Deleon Reposado

$14.00

Deleon Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Repo

$16.00

Teremana Blanco

$10.00

Teremana Repo

$14.00

Cognac

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Dusse

$18.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Remy 1738

$16.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$5.00

Whisky/Green Tea

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers 46

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

Jack Honey

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$10.00

Crown Royal Peach

$9.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oak

$12.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Woodinville

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$9.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$9.00

Blantons

$16.00

Elijah Craig

$8.50

Cordials

Bailey's

$8.00

Fireball

$8.00

Grand Gala

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Khaluah

$8.00

Ameretto Sour

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Peach Scnapps

$5.00

Scotch

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$10.00

JW Black

$10.00

Glass Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Reisling

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Sweet Red

$8.00

Stella Rose Sweet Red

$8.00

White Zin

$8.00

White Merlot

$8.00

Da Baa Baa Ben Special

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

24528 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48034

Directions

Gallery
Bar 7 image

