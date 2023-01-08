Bar 86 900 S Cove View Rd
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Bar 86 is a full Bar and Grill. We have 4 pool tables, 10 Big Screen TV's, NFL Ticket, Bingo nights, Paint nights, Karaoke nights, Band nights and Great Food!
Location
900 S Cove View Rd, Richfield, UT 84701
