Bar 86 900 S Cove View Rd

900 S Cove View Rd

Richfield, UT 84701

Order Again

Lets Get Started

French Fries - sm

$3.00

Beer battered Shoestring or Sidewinder Steak fries

French Fries - lg

$6.00

Beer battered Shoestring or Sidewinder Steak fries

Tater Tots - sm

$3.00

Tater Tots - lg

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries - sm

$4.00

Sweet potato Fries - lg

$8.00

Pastrami Fries

$11.50

Large order of beer battered shoestring fries loaded with pastrami, spicy pickles, melted cheese and topped with our own house made mustard sauce.

Asada Fries

$11.50

Large order of beer battered shoestring fries smothered in melted cheese, green onions, black beans, carne asada, bacon bits. Topped with generous portions of guacamole and sour cream.

Big Ass Pretzel

$7.00

Served with dijon mustard and house made cheese sauce.

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Garlic white chedder bites, served with maranara sauce.

Trash Can Nachos - sm

$9.00

Comes with freshly made tortilla chips, black beans, cheese sauce, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and pico. Choice of beef or chicken

Trash Can Nachos - lg

$15.50

Comes with freshly made tortilla chips, black beans, cheese sauce, green onions, jalapenos, sour cream, guacamole and pico. Choice of beef or chicken

Chicken Wings - 6

$6.00

Choice of sauces

Chicken Wings - 12

$12.00

Choice of sauces

Onion Rings - sm

$4.50

Battered and deep fried.

Onion Rings - lg

$9.00

Battered and deep fried.

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Burgers

86 Classic

$7.50

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served on a brioche bun

Build Your Own Classic 86

$8.50

Your choice of american, pepperjack, chedder or swiss cheese. Topped with lettuce, tpmato, onion and pickles. Served on a brioche bun.

86 Sliders - 3

$12.50

Choice of classic, mushroom swiss or BBQ bacon. Served with fries

86 Sliders - 6

$20.00

Choice of classic, mushroom swiss or BBQ bacon. Served with fries

Pastrami Burger

$13.00

Pepperjack cheese, spicy garlic pickles, dijon mustard and thinly sliced pastrami.

Country BBQ Burger

$10.50

Chedder cheese, smoked bacon, tater tots and BBQ sauce.

86 Patty Melt

$10.50

Served on toasted sourdough.Heaping with grilled onions and swiss cheese.

Mushroom Burger

$11.00

Garlic butter, mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$7.00

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on toasted sourdough. Go Cali style. Add quacamole

Pittsburgh Cheese Steak

$9.50

Chopped top serloin, american cheese, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and coleslaw.

Chicken Finger Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken strips on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, pepperjack cheese, onion and mayo.

86 Fish Sandwich

$8.00

Battered and fried Alaskan Pollack fish bites. Served on a toasted brioche bun with tartar sauce and american cheese.

Cali B.L.T.

$7.75

Pizzas

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00

Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, our house made ranch and fresh mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Buffalo style grilled chicken, ranch sauce and mozzarella.

Philli Cheese Steak Pizza

$17.00

Top sirloin, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers. Grilled to perfection with mozzarella and our ranch sauce.

86 Classic Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

Maranara sauce, fresh mazzarells and pepperoni.

Specialties

86 Salad

$10.50

Topped with crispy fried chicken, grilled chicken or steak. Served on a bed of harvest blend salad mix with boiled eggs, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and crutons. choice of dressing.

Fish & Chips

$9.00

Battered Alaskan Pollack bites deep fried and served with fries.

Chicken Strip Plate

$8.50

Battered and deep fried chicken strips. Your choice of side salad or fries.

Quesadilla

$5.00

Large garlic herb tortilla filled with three cheeses and choice of steak or grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo.

Tacos

86 Asada Tacos

$7.50

3 carne asada tacos served on corn tortillas, shredded cabbage, house made creme. Served with pico de gallo and house made chips.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$7.50

3 carne asada tacos served on corn tortillas with shredded cabbage and house made creme. Served with pico de gallo and house made chips.

Fish Tacos

$7.50

3 corn tortillas filled with fried Alaskan Pollack, cabbage and our special creme. House made chips and pico de gallo served on the side.

Shrimp Tacos

$8.50

3 corn torillas filled with Quinoa crusted deep fried shrimp, shredded cabbage and special creme. House made chips and pico de gallo served on the side.

Extras

Asada meat

$3.00

Bacon

$1.50

BBQ sauce 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Chicken

$3.00

Chilli (4oz)

$2.50

Cole Slaw 4oz

$1.00

Extra Burger Patty

$3.00

Franks Hot sauce

$0.50

Guacamole 2oz

$0.75

Guacamole 4oz

$1.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Nacho Cheese 2oz

$1.00

Nacho Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Pastrami

$3.00

Pico De Gallo 2oz

$0.75

Pico De Gallo 4oz

$1.50

Ranch 2oz

$0.50

Ranch 4oz

$1.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.50

Sour Cream 4oz

$1.00

Sweet Chili sauce 2oz

$0.50

Tartar sauce 2oz

$0.50

Tartar sauce 4oz

$1.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Served with hashbrowns or tater tots. Eggs, hashbrowns, onions, green peppers, sausage and fiesta blend cheese.

California Burrito

$10.50

Served with hashbrowns or tater tots. Eggs, french fries, sausage, pico de gallo, avacado spread, fiesta blend cheese, onions and green peppers.

2 Breakfast Sliders

$10.50

Served with hashbrowns and country gravy, sausage patty, medium fried eggs, american cheese on a brioche slider bun.

2 Eggs Your Way

$7.50

Comes with 2 eggs scrambled or fried. Hashbrowns or tater tots. Choice of toast. Additional items can be added: 2 pancakes, buscuits and gravy, 2 sausage patties, 2 sausage links, or 3 strips of bacon.

Tot Bowl

$9.50

Comes with tater tots, one buscuit covered in country gravy, red onions, green peppers, bacon, fiesta blend cheese. Finished with 2 eggs. Additional items can be addedlike chicken, mushrooms, sausage, carne asada or sirloin.

Breakfast Pizza

$15.00

Sausage, fiesta blend cheese, bacon, green peppers, red onions and scrambled eggs with sausage gravy.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

2 pieces of sour dough toast topped with avacado spread, hard boiled egg, bacon and topped with a balsomic glase. Served with sliced tomato and cottage cheese.

3 egg Omelet Build your own

$8.50

Comes with choice of cheese. Hashbrowns or tater tots and choice of toast. Additional items can be added. Chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, sausage, bacon, carne asada or sirloin

Buscuits and Gravy - single

$3.00

Buscuits and Gravy - double

$6.00

Breakfast taco's

$10.50

Country Fried Steak

$14.00

Comes with choice of hashbrowns or tater tots, 2 eggs your way and choice of toast.

Breakfast sides

Hashbrowns

$3.75

3 Bacon strips

$3.50

2 Sausage Links

$3.00

2 Sausage Patties

$3.00

Sliced Tomato

$2.00

Cottage cheese

$2.00

Toast or English muffin

$2.50

Sausage gravy (5oz)

$2.50

2 Pancakes

$3.00

Avacado spread (4oz)

$3.00

Pico (2oz)

$1.00

1 Single Egg

$1.50

2 Egga

$3.00

Breakfast drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Juice

$2.75

Soda

$1.50

Rib Eye Specials

Queen Cut Rib Eye Breakfast

$19.50

10 oz Rib eye cut fresh, comes with 2 eggs fried or scrambled, hashbrowns and toast. Till it's gone.

Queen Cut Rib Eye Dinner

$19.50

Daily Specials

Chilli

$3.75+

Chilli Burger

$11.00

French Dip

$9.50Out of stock

Ribs Special

$13.50

Sloppy Joes

$8.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.50Out of stock

Taquito Tower

$10.50

Braap Burger

$13.00

Mexican Pizza

$12.50

Spam Fries

$7.50

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Bar 86 is a full Bar and Grill. We have 4 pool tables, 10 Big Screen TV's, NFL Ticket, Bingo nights, Paint nights, Karaoke nights, Band nights and Great Food!

900 S Cove View Rd, Richfield, UT 84701

