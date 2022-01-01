Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Bar 88 & Grille Taunton

16 Reviews

$$

88 Wales St

Taunton, MA 02780

CORNBREAD
PEPPERONI
BASKET OF ONION RINGS

APPETIZERS

BAKED "MANEESH" BRICK OVEN (2)

$11.00

Mixture of dried thyme, sesame seed, oregano and sumac mixed with olive oil, spread on our in-house dough and baked in our brick oven. Served with a side of feta cheese in olive oil.

BASKET OF ONION RINGS

$9.88

A mountain of hand cut onions battered in our own house batter and deep fried.

CORNBREAD

$10.50

FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.50

Six hand cut, battered and deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of sauce. Please inform your server if you want your choice of sauce on side or tossed.

FRIED PICKLES

$9.50

Beer battered pickles, deep fried and served with house sauce.

FRIED RICE BALLS (3)

$14.00

Rice balls stuffed with ground beef, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, coated with bread crumbs and deep fried. Served over homemade marinara sauce.

HUMMUS WITH FRIED PITA CHIPS

$12.75

Momma's homemade hummus served with fried pita chips.

MEDITERRANEAN ROMAINE LETTUCE BOAT (2)

$14.50

Two romaine lettuce leaf's layered with hummus, diced tomato, black olive, shredded parmesan cheese and feta cheese. Served with Bar 88's homemade sweet chili sauce and romaine lettuce leaf's.

WF CHICKEN WINGS W/ MOZAMBIQUE SAUCE (2 ROLLS)

$14.00

6 pc wings baked in wood fired oven tossed in mozambique sauce with 2 dinner rolls.

WOOD FIRED BRICK OVEN WINGS

$14.00

Six wing pieces. Marinated in Bar 88's special brine for 48 hours and then slow roasted in our wood fired brick oven. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauces.

6 - CLAM CAKES

$6.00

12 - CLAM CAKES

$12.00

BEEF TAQUITOS (4)

$11.88

SALADS

Mixed greens, fresh sliced strawberries, feta cheese, sliced red onions with nuts roasted in our wood fired brick oven.

GARDEN SALAD

$4.99+

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion with your choice of dressing.

CEASAR SALAD

$4.50+

Crisp romaine, croutons and parmesan cheese.

GREEK SALAD

$5.25+

Crisp romaine lettuce, black olives, feta, tomato & pepperoncini.

SOUPS/CHOWDER

CLAM "CHOWDAH"

$5.99+

CUP FRENCH ONION SOUP

$5.88

BOWL FRENCH ONION SOUP

$8.88

BURGERS/WRAP/SANDWICHES

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.99

Black angus beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with side of fries. *Can also be served without a bun and on a bed of lettuce.

BACON OVERLOAD BURGER

$15.99

Burger infused with bacon, topped with caramelized red onion, bacon jam and bacon strips. Served with side of fries.

CALIFORNIA VEGGIE BURGER

$12.50

Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with steamed vegetables.

BLT WRAP

$12.25

Wrap, bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo. Served with fries. Extra bacon: Add $2.00

GRILLED CHIX WRAP

$15.99

CRISPY CHIX WRAP

$15.99

GRILLED CHIX SANDWICH

$15.99

CRISPY CHIX SANDWICH

$15.99

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$15.88

JALAPENO CHEDDAR BURGER

$15.88

FISH SANDWICH W/FRIES

$15.88

BEEF BURRITO W/FRIES

$13.88

CAESAR SALAD WRAP W/FRIES

$12.88

GREEK SALAD WRAP W/FRIES

$13.88

ENTREES

CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$21.88

Homemade alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, broccoli served over spaghetti.

OH MY COD - FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

Fresh cod, buttermilk battered and deep fried. Served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.

BAR 88 STEAK TIPS

$29.99

Marinated black angus steak tips prepared with onions and mushrooms. Served with fire roasted vegetable.

GRILLED CHICKEN

$19.88

Served with oven roasted potato and choice of fire roasted vegetable or steamed broccoli.

SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONION

$17.88

PIZZA

CLASSIC CHEESE

$13.50+

CAPRESE

$14.50+

Mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, homemade balsamic reduction glaze.

PEPPERONI

$14.50+

BBQ CHICKEN

$18.50+

BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and caramelized red onion.

GREEK

$16.50+

Mozzarella cheese, black olive, tomato and feta cheese.

CHEESEBURGER

$21.50+

Mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, black angus ground beef, pickles and bacon.

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

$19.00+

White sauce base, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli.

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$19.75+

Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, pickled red onion and blue cheese drizzle.

CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE PIZZA

$19.88

ROASTED RED PEPPER & ONION PIZZA

$15.88

SIDES

COLESLAW

$4.99

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

ONION RINGS

$4.99

STEAMED BROCCOLI

$4.99

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY - STEAMED

$4.99

VEGTABLE OF THE DAY (ROASTED)

$4.99

POTATO SALAD

$4.99

PASTA SALAD

$4.99

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$6.99

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$6.99

KIDS PENNE & BUTTER

$6.99

KIDS PENNE & RED SAUCE

$6.99

DESSERTS

Chocolate Peanut Butter Silk Pie

$8.00

Cookies & Cream Pie

$8.00

Lemoncello Marscarpone Cake

$8.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.75

Cappuccino Coffee

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Del's Lemonade

$4.00

Del's Watermelon

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

IBC Diet Root Beer

$3.99

Expresso Coffee

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Hot Tea

$1.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.50

Regular Coffee

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Beers - Domestic

Bud Light

$3.74

Bud Light Lime

$3.74

Budweiser

$3.74

Coors Light

$3.74

Michelob Ultra

$3.74

Miller Lite

$3.74

St. Pauli Girl Non-Alcholic

$3.74

Yuengling

$3.74

Bucket of 5 Beers

$16.00

Beers - Imported

Corona

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25

Heineken

$6.25

Brandy/Cognac

Blackberry

$5.00

Chambord

$8.50

Christian Brothers

$7.00

Coffee Brandy

$6.25

Constantino

$3.75

Courvoisier

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.50

Metaxa

$8.00

Ginger Brandy

$5.00

Ciders and Others

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Redd's Apple Ale

$7.00

Down East Cider

$7.00

Del's Alcoholic

Adult Watermelon

$9.00

American Way

$9.00

Blue Lemon

$9.00

Caribbean Lemonade

$9.00

French Lemonade

$9.00

Hidden Gin

$9.00

Melon-Melon

$9.00

Patio Paradise

$9.00

Signor Amigo

$9.00

Spiked Lemonade

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.50

Bar Gin

$7.00

Hendrick's

$9.50

Tanqueray

$8.75

Hard Seltzer

Claw Raspberry

$4.75

Claw Black Cherry

$4.75

Claw Blackberry

$4.75

Claw Mango

$4.75

Claw Strawberry

$4.75

Claw Pineapple

$4.75

Claw Watermelon

$4.75

IPA'S

Be Hoppy India Pale Ale

$7.25

Blue Moon

$7.25

Down East

$7.25

Flower Power Ithaca Beer Co.

$7.25

Goose Island IPA

$7.25

Guinness

$7.25

Harpoon IPA

$7.25Out of stock

Lagunitas IPA

$7.25

Magic Hat #9

$7.25

Murphy's Stout

$7.25

Sam Boston Lager

$7.25

Sam Cold Snap

$7.25

Sam Summer

$7.25

Shipyard Pumpkin Head

$7.25

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.25

Stella Artois

$7.25

Liqueur's

Anis

$3.75

Bailey's

$8.50

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$6.50

Emmett's

$6.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Godiva Caramel

$9.50

Godiva Chocolate

$9.50

Godiva White Chocolate

$9.50

Jagermeister

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.50

Limoncello

$7.50

Midori

$7.00

Rumchata

$8.75

Sambuca

$7.50

Triple Sec

$6.50

Peach Tree

$6.50

Blue Curacao

$6.50

Amaretto

$7.00

Margarita's

1800 Margarita

$11.00

Apple Margarita

$9.50

Bahama Mama Margarita

$9.50

Blood Orange Margarita

$9.50

Blue Hawaiian Margarita

$9.50

Casamigos Margarita

$11.00

Catalina Margarita

$9.50

Classic Margarita

$9.50

Don Julio Margarita

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Margarita

$10.00

Melon Margarita

$9.50

Patron Margarita

$11.00

Pineapple Margarita

$9.50

Raspberry Margarita

$9.50

Strawberry Margarita

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise Margarita

$9.50

Watermelon Margarita

$9.50

Martinis

Absolut Martini

$10.00

Adult Chocolate Milk Martini

$10.00

Afternoon Delight Martini

$10.00

Amaretto Paradise Martini

$10.00

Apple Pie Martini

$10.00

Blue Lagoon Martini

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire Martini

$11.00

Cappachino Martini

$11.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$10.00

Carmelized Pear-Tini

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Chocolate Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Classic Gin Martini

$10.00

Classic Vodka Martini

$10.00

Cosmopolitan Martini

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Expresso Martini

$11.00

Girl Scout Cookie Martini

$10.00

Grey Goose Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Grey Goose Martini

$11.00

Happy Rabbit Martini

$10.00

Hazelnut Martini

$10.00

Hendricks Martini

$11.00

Hurricane Martini

$10.00

Ketel One Martini

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Manhattan Martini

$10.00

Preferred Cream Pie Martini

$10.00

Pumpkin Martini

$10.00

Rumchata Ulti-Martini

$11.00

Salted Caramel Martini

$10.00

Sour Apple Martini

$10.00

Tanqueray Martini

$11.00

The "88" Martini

$10.00

Tito's Cosmopolitan Martini

$10.00

Tito's Martini

$10.00

Washington Apple Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

Orange Mimosa

$6.50

Pineapple Mimosa

$6.50

Strawberry Mimosa

$6.50

Pomegrante

$6.50

Grapefruit

$6.50

Mixed Drinks/Shots

Absolut Bloody Mary

$9.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Bacardi Mojito

$8.50

Bar Mojito

$7.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Blue Hawaiian Drink

$7.50

Buttery Nipple Shot

$7.50

Cinn Toast Crunch Shot

$7.00

Dark & Stormy Meyers Rum

$8.50

Disarrono Amaretto Sour

$8.50

Green Tea Shot

$9.00

Grey Goose Bloody Mary

$10.50

Hawaiian Sea Breeze

$7.50

Jim Beam Old Fashioned

$10.00

Johnnie Black Old Fashioned

$10.00

Kahlua Sombrero

$8.50

Kamikaze Shot

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai Drink

$10.50

Makers Mark Old Fashioned

$11.00

Mini Guinness Shot

$9.50

Mudslide on the rocks

$10.50

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$7.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Shot

$9.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$7.50

Sex on the Beach

$7.50

Shamrock Juice

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise Drink

$7.50

Tito's Bloody Mary

$9.50

Tito's Moscow Mule Drink

$8.50

Toasted Almond

$8.50

Whiskey Sour - Jack Daniels

$8.50

White Russian

$8.50

Woo Woo Shot

$7.00

Woodford Old Fashioned

$10.00

Red Wine

Bread & Butter Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.75

Woodbridge Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.25

Woodbridge Merlot

$7.25

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$7.25

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Bacardi Black Razz

$7.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$7.00

Bar Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Cruzman Coconut

$7.00

Cruzman Orange

$7.00

Cruzman Pineapple

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Rum

$7.00

Sangria

Apple Pie Sangria

$10.00

Black Raspberry Sangria

$10.00

Blueberry Sangria

$10.00

Cranberry Apple Sangria

$10.00

Grapefruit Elderflower Sangria

$10.00

Mixed Berry Sangria

$10.00

Mixed Melon Sangria

$10.00

Peach Sangria

$10.00

Pineapple Sangria

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Strawberry Sangria

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Schnapps

Buttershot

$4.50

Cinnamon Schnapps

$6.00

Dr. Menthol Mint

$6.00

Dr. Apple Pie

$6.00

Dr. Butterscotch

$6.00

Dr. Cherry

$6.00

Dr. Coffee

$6.00

Dr. Grape

$6.00

Dr. Honey Whiskey

$6.00

Dr. Irish Whiskey

$6.00

Dr. Peach

$6.00

Dr. Rootbeer

$6.00

Goldschlager

$7.00

Grape Pucker

$5.00

Melon

$4.00

Peachtree Schnapps

$6.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$5.00

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Triple Sec

$6.50

Specialty Drinks

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Bourbon Lemonade

$9.00

St. Patrick's Day Drinks

Baby Guinness Shot

$8.50

Fuzzy Leprechaun Cocktail

$7.00

Green Leprechaun Martini

$9.00

Irish Martini

$9.00

Irish Mimosa

$8.50

Leprechaun Mimosa

$6.50

Lucky Charms Cocktail

$7.00

Lucky Charms Martini

$9.00

Lucky Leprechaun Shot

$7.50

Peppermint Patty Martini

$9.00

Tequila

1800 Tequila

$10.00

Bar Tequila

$6.50

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Jose Cuervo Black

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Cinge

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Patron Citronge

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Valentine Day Martinis

Love Potion 88

$8.88

Hugs & Kisses

$10.00

Pomegranate Limoncello

$10.00

Choc Covered Cherry Martini

$10.00

True Love

$10.00

Apple Of My Eyetini

$10.00

Crush On You

$10.00

Blushing Valentine

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Grape

$7.00

Absolut Lime

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Absolut Raspberry

$7.00

Absolut Ruby Red

$7.00

Absolut Vanilla

$7.00

Apple Cinnamon Vodka

$8.00

Bar Vodka

$6.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

Grey Goose Orange

$10.50

Ketel One

$9.50

New Ams. Peach

$7.00

New Ams. Pineapple

$7.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Smirnoff Apple

$7.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Cherry

$7.00

Smirnoff Kissed Caramel

$7.00

Smirnoff Peppermint Twist

$7.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.00

Smirnoff Whipped Cream

$7.00

Stoli Blueberri

$8.00

Stoli Orange

$8.00

Stoli Raspberri

$8.00

Stoli Vanilla

$8.00

Tito's

$8.50

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit Bourbon

$8.25

Bulleit Rye

$8.25

Canadian Club

$7.50

Clyde May's Bourbon Whiskey

$9.00

Clyde May's Whiskey

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Crown Royal Apple

$9.50

Cutty Sark

$7.50

Devils River

$12.00

Dewer's

$8.50

Dewer's 15 year

$10.00

Evan Williams Honey

$7.50

Fireball

$7.50

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12 year

$13.50

Glenlivet 12 year

$13.50

Howler Head Banana Whiskey

$8.00

J&B

$9.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.50

Jack Daniel's Fire

$7.25

Jack Daniel's Honey

$7.25

Jack Daniel's Single Barrell

$9.50

Jack Daniels Cider

$7.25

Jack Daniels Rye

$7.25

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Orange

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Fire

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Johnnie Walker Gold

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Green

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Macallan 18 year

$25.00

Macphails's Collection 8 year

$20.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

McConnell's Irish Whiskey

$9.00

OBAN

$15.00

Screw Ball Peanut Butter

$8.50

Seagram's 7 - Shot

$3.75

Seagram's V.O. - Drink

$7.50

Seagram's V.O. - Shot

$3.75

Seagran's 7 - Drink

$7.50

Southern Comfort

$7.25

Tullamore Dew

$8.50

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$18.00

Woodford Burbon Reserve

$11.00

Yukon Jack

$7.50

White Wine

Beringer White Zinfandel

$6.50

MezzaCorona Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Woodbridge Chardonnay

$6.50

Woodbridge Moscato

$6.50

Woodbridge Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Woodbridge Reisling

$6.50

Woodbridge Sauvignon Blanc

$6.50

Bud Light

16oz Bud Light

$3.75

Carlson Orchards Hard Cider

16oz. Carlson Orchards Hard Cider

$7.50

Coors Light

16oz Coors Light

$3.75

Mic Ultra

16oz. Mic Ultra

$3.75

Miller Lite

16oz Miller Lite

$3.75

Be Hoppy

16oz. Be Hoppy

$7.50

Blue Moon

16oz Blue Moon Draft

$7.50

Fiddlehead

16oz. Fiddlehead Draft

$7.50

Drink Specials

Tuesday's House Margarita

$5.00

Margarita Flight (Pick 4)

$14.88

Pineapple

Blue

Catalina

Watermelon

Melon

Blood Orange

Tequila Sunrise

Apple

Bahama Mamma

Rassberry

Blue Hawain

Strawberry

Margerita Flight (Pick 4)

Margarita Flight

$14.88

CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO

SHRIMP MOZAMBIQUE

STUFFED PEPPERS W/ZUCCHINI & SUMMER SQUASH

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

88 Wales St, Taunton, MA 02780

Directions

