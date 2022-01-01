- Home
- /
- Taunton
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Bar 88 & Grille - Taunton
Bar 88 & Grille Taunton
16 Reviews
$$
88 Wales St
Taunton, MA 02780
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
BAKED "MANEESH" BRICK OVEN (2)
Mixture of dried thyme, sesame seed, oregano and sumac mixed with olive oil, spread on our in-house dough and baked in our brick oven. Served with a side of feta cheese in olive oil.
BASKET OF ONION RINGS
A mountain of hand cut onions battered in our own house batter and deep fried.
CORNBREAD
FRIED CHICKEN STRIPS
Six hand cut, battered and deep fried chicken strips served with your choice of sauce. Please inform your server if you want your choice of sauce on side or tossed.
FRIED PICKLES
Beer battered pickles, deep fried and served with house sauce.
FRIED RICE BALLS (3)
Rice balls stuffed with ground beef, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, coated with bread crumbs and deep fried. Served over homemade marinara sauce.
HUMMUS WITH FRIED PITA CHIPS
Momma's homemade hummus served with fried pita chips.
MEDITERRANEAN ROMAINE LETTUCE BOAT (2)
Two romaine lettuce leaf's layered with hummus, diced tomato, black olive, shredded parmesan cheese and feta cheese. Served with Bar 88's homemade sweet chili sauce and romaine lettuce leaf's.
WF CHICKEN WINGS W/ MOZAMBIQUE SAUCE (2 ROLLS)
6 pc wings baked in wood fired oven tossed in mozambique sauce with 2 dinner rolls.
WOOD FIRED BRICK OVEN WINGS
Six wing pieces. Marinated in Bar 88's special brine for 48 hours and then slow roasted in our wood fired brick oven. Served plain or tossed in your choice of sauces.
6 - CLAM CAKES
12 - CLAM CAKES
BEEF TAQUITOS (4)
SALADS
BURGERS/WRAP/SANDWICHES
CLASSIC BURGER
Black angus beef, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Served with side of fries. *Can also be served without a bun and on a bed of lettuce.
BACON OVERLOAD BURGER
Burger infused with bacon, topped with caramelized red onion, bacon jam and bacon strips. Served with side of fries.
CALIFORNIA VEGGIE BURGER
Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Served with steamed vegetables.
BLT WRAP
Wrap, bacon, lettuce, tomato with mayo. Served with fries. Extra bacon: Add $2.00
GRILLED CHIX WRAP
CRISPY CHIX WRAP
GRILLED CHIX SANDWICH
CRISPY CHIX SANDWICH
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
JALAPENO CHEDDAR BURGER
FISH SANDWICH W/FRIES
BEEF BURRITO W/FRIES
CAESAR SALAD WRAP W/FRIES
GREEK SALAD WRAP W/FRIES
ENTREES
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI ALFREDO
Homemade alfredo sauce, parmesan cheese, fresh garlic, broccoli served over spaghetti.
OH MY COD - FISH & CHIPS
Fresh cod, buttermilk battered and deep fried. Served with fries, coleslaw and tartar sauce.
BAR 88 STEAK TIPS
Marinated black angus steak tips prepared with onions and mushrooms. Served with fire roasted vegetable.
GRILLED CHICKEN
Served with oven roasted potato and choice of fire roasted vegetable or steamed broccoli.
SAUSAGE PEPPERS & ONION
PIZZA
CLASSIC CHEESE
CAPRESE
Mozzarella cheese, tomato, basil, homemade balsamic reduction glaze.
PEPPERONI
BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ sauce base, shredded mozzarella, crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce and caramelized red onion.
GREEK
Mozzarella cheese, black olive, tomato and feta cheese.
CHEESEBURGER
Mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, black angus ground beef, pickles and bacon.
CHICKEN BROCCOLI ALFREDO
White sauce base, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and broccoli.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce base, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, pickled red onion and blue cheese drizzle.
CHICKEN MOZAMBIQUE PIZZA
ROASTED RED PEPPER & ONION PIZZA
SIDES
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
Beverages
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Cappuccino Coffee
Chocolate Milk
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Decaf Coffee
Del's Lemonade
Del's Watermelon
Diet Coke
IBC Diet Root Beer
Expresso Coffee
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Raspberry Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Regular Coffee
IBC Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Tonic Water
Beers - Domestic
Beers - Imported
Brandy/Cognac
Ciders and Others
Del's Alcoholic
Hard Seltzer
IPA'S
Be Hoppy India Pale Ale
Blue Moon
Down East
Flower Power Ithaca Beer Co.
Goose Island IPA
Guinness
Harpoon IPA
Lagunitas IPA
Magic Hat #9
Murphy's Stout
Sam Boston Lager
Sam Cold Snap
Sam Summer
Shipyard Pumpkin Head
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Stella Artois
Liqueur's
Margarita's
1800 Margarita
Apple Margarita
Bahama Mama Margarita
Blood Orange Margarita
Blue Hawaiian Margarita
Casamigos Margarita
Catalina Margarita
Classic Margarita
Don Julio Margarita
Jose Cuervo Margarita
Melon Margarita
Patron Margarita
Pineapple Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Martinis
Absolut Martini
Adult Chocolate Milk Martini
Afternoon Delight Martini
Amaretto Paradise Martini
Apple Pie Martini
Blue Lagoon Martini
Bombay Sapphire Martini
Cappachino Martini
Caramel Apple Martini
Carmelized Pear-Tini
Chocolate Martini
Chocolate Pumpkin Martini
Classic Gin Martini
Classic Vodka Martini
Cosmopolitan Martini
Dirty Martini
Expresso Martini
Girl Scout Cookie Martini
Grey Goose Cosmopolitan
Grey Goose Martini
Happy Rabbit Martini
Hazelnut Martini
Hendricks Martini
Hurricane Martini
Ketel One Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Manhattan Martini
Preferred Cream Pie Martini
Pumpkin Martini
Rumchata Ulti-Martini
Salted Caramel Martini
Sour Apple Martini
Tanqueray Martini
The "88" Martini
Tito's Cosmopolitan Martini
Tito's Martini
Washington Apple Martini
Mixed Drinks/Shots
Absolut Bloody Mary
Amaretto Sour
Bacardi Mojito
Bar Mojito
Black Russian
Blue Hawaiian Drink
Buttery Nipple Shot
Cinn Toast Crunch Shot
Dark & Stormy Meyers Rum
Disarrono Amaretto Sour
Green Tea Shot
Grey Goose Bloody Mary
Hawaiian Sea Breeze
Jim Beam Old Fashioned
Johnnie Black Old Fashioned
Kahlua Sombrero
Kamikaze Shot
Lemon Drop Shot
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai Drink
Makers Mark Old Fashioned
Mini Guinness Shot
Mudslide on the rocks
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
Peanut Butter & Jelly Shot
Red Headed Slut Shot
Sea Breeze
Sex on the Beach
Shamrock Juice
Tequila Sunrise Drink
Tito's Bloody Mary
Tito's Moscow Mule Drink
Toasted Almond
Whiskey Sour - Jack Daniels
White Russian
Woo Woo Shot
Woodford Old Fashioned
Red Wine
Rum
Sangria
Schnapps
Buttershot
Cinnamon Schnapps
Dr. Menthol Mint
Dr. Apple Pie
Dr. Butterscotch
Dr. Cherry
Dr. Coffee
Dr. Grape
Dr. Honey Whiskey
Dr. Irish Whiskey
Dr. Peach
Dr. Rootbeer
Goldschlager
Grape Pucker
Melon
Peachtree Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Sour Apple Pucker
Watermelon Pucker
Triple Sec
Specialty Drinks
St. Patrick's Day Drinks
Tequila
Valentine Day Martinis
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Grape
Absolut Lime
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Raspberry
Absolut Ruby Red
Absolut Vanilla
Apple Cinnamon Vodka
Bar Vodka
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Orange
Ketel One
New Ams. Peach
New Ams. Pineapple
Pink Whitney
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Kissed Caramel
Smirnoff Peppermint Twist
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Whipped Cream
Stoli Blueberri
Stoli Orange
Stoli Raspberri
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Whiskey/Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Canadian Club
Clyde May's Bourbon Whiskey
Clyde May's Whiskey
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Cutty Sark
Devils River
Dewer's
Dewer's 15 year
Evan Williams Honey
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Glenfiddich 12 year
Glenlivet 12 year
Howler Head Banana Whiskey
J&B
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Fire
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jack Daniel's Single Barrell
Jack Daniels Cider
Jack Daniels Rye
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Fire
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Blue
Johnnie Walker Gold
Johnnie Walker Green
Johnnie Walker Red
Macallan 18 year
Macphails's Collection 8 year
Maker's Mark
McConnell's Irish Whiskey
OBAN
Screw Ball Peanut Butter
Seagram's 7 - Shot
Seagram's V.O. - Drink
Seagram's V.O. - Shot
Seagran's 7 - Drink
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Woodford Burbon Reserve
Yukon Jack
White Wine
Bud Light
Carlson Orchards Hard Cider
Coors Light
Mic Ultra
Miller Lite
Be Hoppy
Blue Moon
Fiddlehead
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
88 Wales St, Taunton, MA 02780