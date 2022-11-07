Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Bar Alimentari at Di Bruno Bros. Wayne Wayne

review star

No reviews yet

385 West Lancaster Avenue

Wayne, PA 19087

Popular Items

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SANDWICH
MEATBALLS
WHOLE QUATTRO FORMAGGI

BOARDS

MONGERS GREATEST HITS

MONGERS GREATEST HITS

$18.00

Three of our monger's favorite cheese selections served with black lava cashews, fig & acacia jam, honeycomb, house-made focaccia, seasonal fruit, and crostini

9TH ST. CHARCUTERIE

9TH ST. CHARCUTERIE

$19.00

Four of our monger's favorite charcuterie selections served with vegetable giardiniera, cornichons, whole grain mustard, house-made focaccia, and crostini

THE EXTRAVAGANZA

THE EXTRAVAGANZA

$28.00

Two of our monger's favorite cheeses & three charcuterie selections served with seasonal fruit, black lava cashews, fig jam, vegetable giardiniera, whole grain mustard, honeycomb, house-made focaccia, and crostini

PIZZA

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$8.00

Baked Roman-style square pizza

BURRATA & PROSCUITTO

BURRATA & PROSCUITTO

$8.00

Baked Roman-style square pizza

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$8.00

Baked Roman-style square pizza

SOPPRESSATA & MIKE'S HOT HONEY

SOPPRESSATA & MIKE'S HOT HONEY

$8.00

Baked Roman-style square pizza

WHOLE MARGHERITA

WHOLE MARGHERITA

$21.99

Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato, Basil, Parmesan

WHOLE PROSCIUTTO & BURRATA

WHOLE PROSCIUTTO & BURRATA

$27.99

Prosciutto di Parma Rotondo Dolce, Burrata, San Marzano Tomato, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Arugula, Parmesan

WHOLE HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE

WHOLE HOT ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$25.99

Whipped Ricotta, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, Locatelli

WHOLE SPICY PORK SOPPRESSATA

WHOLE SPICY PORK SOPPRESSATA

$25.99

Shredded Grande Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Oregano, Mike’s Hot Honey

WHOLE CLASSIC PEPPERONI

WHOLE CLASSIC PEPPERONI

$25.99

Shredded Grande Mozzarella, Di Bruno Bros. Pepperoni San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Oregano

WHOLE QUATTRO FORMAGGI

WHOLE QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$21.99

Fontina, Grande Mozzarella, Provolone, Locatelli, San Marzano Tomato, Oregano, Cracked Black Pepper

WHOLE ITALIAN HAWAIIAN

WHOLE ITALIAN HAWAIIAN

$25.99

Italian Pulled Pork, Grilled Pineapple, Suey Peppers, San Marzano tomato, Grande Mozzarella

WHOLE BROCCOLI BLANCO

WHOLE BROCCOLI BLANCO

$25.99

Whipped Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Provolone, Grande Mozzarella

SANDWICHES

HOUSE OF GRILLED CHEESE

HOUSE OF GRILLED CHEESE

$15.00

Reading raclette and taleggio cheeses on buttered brioche, served with a side of san marzano tomato soup

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

Balsamic-marinated chicken breast, Caciocavallo cheese, roasted red peppers, arugula, basil, roasted garlic aioli, on toasted ciabatta, served with a side of house-made rosemary parmesan potato chips

SNACKS

FOCACCIA & RICOTTA

FOCACCIA & RICOTTA

$7.00

House-made rosemary and roasted garlic Focaccia with whipped ricotta cheese

ROSEMARY PARM CHIPS

ROSEMARY PARM CHIPS

$5.00

House-made potato chips with rosemary and parmesan cheese

SOUP & SALAD

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SOUP

SAN MARZANO TOMATO SOUP

$8.00

Tomato soup with parmigiano reggiano, rustic croutons, and basil

SUMMER PANZANELLA SALAD

SUMMER PANZANELLA SALAD

$15.00

Arugula, seasonal honeydew, watermelon, and cantaloupe, persian cucumber, pickled red onion, ricotta salata, rustic croutons, and white balsamic vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Little gem lettuce, basil, white anchovies, parmigiano reggiano, rustic croutons

BURRATA & TOMATO SALAD

BURRATA & TOMATO SALAD

$16.00

4 oz fresh burrata, heirloom tomato, arugula, basil, shaved zucchini, herb oil, saba, focaccia crostini

PLATES

OCTOPUS

OCTOPUS

$18.00

Marinated gigante beans, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, saffron-lemon aioli, italian salsa verde

CALAMARI FRITTI

CALAMARI FRITTI

$14.00

Fried calamari, calabrian chili aioli, grilled lemon

ROASTED BRANZINO

ROASTED BRANZINO

$22.00

Pan roasted Branzino, cherry tomato and caper sugo, fregola sarda, pine nuts, and currants

CACIO E PEPE

CACIO E PEPE

$15.00

Spaghetti, tellicherry pepper, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano

RIGATONI & SAUSAGE

RIGATONI & SAUSAGE

$17.00

Fennel sausage, tomato ragù, stracciatella, parmigiano reggiano

MEATBALLS

MEATBALLS

$14.00

Beef & pork meatballs, basil pomodoro, whipped ricotta, parmigiano reggiano, focaccia

N/A BEVS - TOAST TAKE OUT

FARRARELLE SPARKLING WATER

FARRARELLE SPARKLING WATER

$5.00

25-oz glass bottle

EVIAN SPRING WATER

EVIAN SPRING WATER

$5.00

25-oz glass bottle

COKE

COKE

$3.00

8-oz glass bottle

DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00

8-oz glass bottle

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$3.00

6.8-oz Fever Tree

SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00

8-oz glass bottle

CLUB SODA

CLUB SODA

$3.00

6.8-oz Fever Tree

TONIC

TONIC

$3.00

6.8-oz Fever Tree

BOTTLE WINE - TOAST TAKE OUT

Frico Lambrusco Cans 4pk Cans - Toast Take Out

Frico Lambrusco Cans 4pk Cans - Toast Take Out

$29.99

Perfect Italian pizza pairing: fizzy and fruity red from Emilia-Romagna

Btl. Prosecco Ca'Furlan 750ml- Toast Take Out

Btl. Prosecco Ca'Furlan 750ml- Toast Take Out

$27.99

Fruity and fun sparkling Venetian beauty

Btl. Pinot Grigio, Vigneti Del Sole 750 ml- Toast Take Out

Btl. Pinot Grigio, Vigneti Del Sole 750 ml- Toast Take Out

$24.99

Apple and pear fruit abound in this fruity beauty--perfect for your next pizza party

Btl. Sauvignon Blanc, Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc 750 ml- Toast Take Out

Btl. Sauvignon Blanc, Mary Taylor Bordeaux Blanc 750 ml- Toast Take Out

$27.99

The epitome of elegance in this citrus-centered white from regal Bordeaux region

Btl. Rose, La Belle Etoile 750ml- Toast Take Out

Btl. Rose, La Belle Etoile 750ml- Toast Take Out

$27.99

Classy Cinsault, Syrah, and Grenache blend that's pretty-in-pink perfection

Btl. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Vigneti Del Sole 750 ml- Toast Take Out

Btl. Montepulciano d'Abruzzo, Vigneti Del Sole 750 ml- Toast Take Out

$22.99

Juicy red with notes of cherry and sweet spice that's a friend to any food

Blt. Langhe Rosso, G.D. Vajra 750 ml- Toast Take Out

Blt. Langhe Rosso, G.D. Vajra 750 ml- Toast Take Out

$29.99

Pretty Piedmontese blend of Nebbiolo, Barbera, Dolcetto, and Freisa that shows fresh strawberry and plum fruit--ideal for a wide range of Italian fare

BEER & SELTZER- - TOAST TAKE OUT

PERONI LAGER 6PK

PERONI LAGER 6PK

$12.99

Italy's perfect lager for everyday living

TWO ROBBERS WATERMELON CUCUMBER SELTZER 6PK

TWO ROBBERS WATERMELON CUCUMBER SELTZER 6PK

$14.99

Fruity flavored seltzer for summer fun

LAWSON'S SIP OF SUNSHINE 4PK

LAWSON'S SIP OF SUNSHINE 4PK

$16.99

Sip of Sunshine is a deep golden citrus double IPA that embraces all things summer

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Di Bruno Bros. has been a proud part of the fabric of Philadelphia since 1939, sharing culinary discoveries from around the corner and around the world. Alimentari continues that legacy in every sip and every bite by featuring Di Bruno Bros. products at every turn—including handmade burrata and mozzarella, housemade sausages and focaccia, Sicilian extra virgin olive oil, and our famous sweet & salty black lava cashews.

385 West Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087

