Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

BAR AMÁ

497 Reviews

$$

118 W 4th St

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Popular Items

AMÁ'S MEZCAL MARGARITA (one)
SWEET POTATO MOLE DORADOS
QUESO & CHIPS

BAR AMÁ

RESERVATIONS

To reserve a table, please visit http://bar-ama.com We look forward to seeing you!

GIFT CARDS

We have gift cards available from $50 to $500. To purchase, please e-mail info@bar-ama.com

menu

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$14.00

Made-to-order chunky guacamole—super fresh and cool and creamy—with lots of lime, celery, cilantro, onion, and serrano chile. The full recipe (if you want to know the secret ingredient) is in the Amá cookbook.

QUESO & CHIPS

$12.00

Heat-and-serve bowl of our homemade Tex-Mex queso—”the world’s best queso,” according to Bloomberg News. Comes with fresh tortilla chips. Goes great with everything.

HAMACHI CRUDO

$24.00

Delicately, diced cubes of hamachi with adjika-yuzu vinaigrette, potato hash, crema and crushed avocado. Perfect any time—but especially when you're missing the flavors of Bäco Mercat as much as we do.

SQUID TOSTADA

$16.00Out of stock

Grilled squid with capers, green olives, serrano, avocado and celery on a blue corn tostada. It's our favorite part of any meal.

FRIED FISH TACOS (two)

$19.00

Crispy, fried sanddab tacos with habanero tartar sauce and cabbage slaw. (2) per order.

PEAR & SNAP PEA SALAD

$16.00

Pear, cucumber, radicchio, pecans, blue cheese, house dressing. Crisp & refreshing.

PICKLED BEET SALAD

$15.00

Tart and tender beets paired with spicy kochcocha sauce, crema, herbs, cashews and our house dressing.

TEX-MEX PEACHES

$16.00Out of stock

Just in time for summer: our stone fruit “Caesar salad” featuring July flame yellow peaches from our pals at Andy's Orchard with baked cotija, endive, hazelnut dukkah, sesame crouton & garlic-anchovy vinaigrette.

CILANTRO PESTO CAULIFLOWER

$15.00

Cauliflower with our cilantro and cashew pesto, fresh herbs, lime, and cotija cheese. An all-time favorite.

PERSIMMON SALAD

$16.00

It’s persimmon season! This fall salad comes with arugula, pomegranate, sunflower, goat cheese and a chili-lime vinaigrette

CHICKEN TACOS DORADOS (three)

$15.00

Crispy tacos—inspired by the tacos of Josef’s great-grandmother—filled with ranchero chicken & cheese. Three per order. PLEASE NOTE // Option to add an extra protein on the side. Mix and match of different dorados in a single order is unavailable.

SWEET POTATO MOLE DORADOS

$16.00

Sweet potato & cheese-filled crispy tacos with mole (contains nuts and seeds), garnished with queso fresco, crema, and dry salsa. (3) per order.

MOM'S GREEN CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$18.00

Mom’s green chicken enchiladas with tomatillo salsa, crema, and cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. We cook it for you, so it’s ready to eat when you pick up. (4) enchiladas per order.

HUITLACOCHE CHILE RELLENO

$24.00

Stuffed with gooey, melted fontina, chihuahua cheese and mushroom. Served with our ranchero salsa, dry salsa and cilantro. Great on its own, but we like adding ranchero chicken (or soyrizo) to ours too. *PLEASE NOTE // this dish contains eggs & breading.

MUSHROOM BIRRIA

$24.00

The regional Mexican stew of the moment! Our version is vegan-friendly and features a delicious, thick adobo based on chef Josef's grandma's recipe, King & Hen of the Wood mushrooms, baby turnips and Thumbalina carrots for full, deep flavors. Served with a side of puffy bread—our favorite for dipping.

AUTUMN VEGETABLE MONDONGO

$21.00

Our autumn mondogo is made with tomato broth, rutabaga, seasonal veggies, poblano and cabbage. Served with (3) tortillas.

TURKEY ALBONDIGAS

$19.00

Tender turkey meatballs with Mexican sriracha, tomatillo-arbol sauce, pepitas, coddled egg and crispy masa bread. PLEASE NOTE // this dish contains dairy that cannot be removed.

CRISPY MEXICAN SRIRACHA CHICKEN (half)

$24.00Out of stock

Half chicken marinated in our homemade Mexican sriracha. Juicy on the inside, crispy on the outside. Comes with homemade flour tortillas and Tex-Mex ranch x raita (crema/yogurt) dip. PLEASE ALLOW // 30 minutes to prepare.

PUFFY TACOS (three)

$21.00

The puffy taco (as seen on this season's Netflix Taco Chronicles) is one of the iconic tacos of San Antonio, TX and has been an off-the-menu item at BAR AMÁ since we opened. Fresh masa flash-souffléd so that it puffs up and is crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. This DIY taco set includes (3) puffy tacos, cabbage, salsa, crema, onions-cilantro and lime. PLEASE NOTE // Mix and match of different tacos in a single order is unavailable.

RICE & BEANS

$8.00

Our borracho beans come with Mom’s rice.

PUFFY BREAD

$3.00

Fluffy, puffy Bäco bread—our favorite for dipping. (1) per order.

SIDES

When you need a lil’ extra hot sauce, salsa, tortilla chips, or made-to-order flour tortillas. All house-made. Each sold separately.

RICE PUDDING

$12.00

Light-as-air rice pudding, inspired by the all-time greatest rice pudding at l’Ami Jean in Paris. Like a cloud. Served with caramel and graham cracker crumble.

CHURROS

$11.00

Cinnamon sugar churros served with smooth, melted Ibarra chocolate sauce. (4) per order.

cocktails

TEQUILA FLIGHT for two

$60.00Out of stock

Let us choose (3) of our favorite agave-based tequila for you to sample. Each set to-go includes three 2oz tequilas.

MEZCAL FLIGHT for two

$75.00Out of stock

Let us choose (3) of our favorite agave-based mezcal for you to sample. Each set to-go includes three 2oz mezcals.

AMÁ'S MARGARITA (one)

$13.00Out of stock

Our margarita is our special fresh lime mix and tequila, ready to pour. Chile salt included. Rim your glass and pour over ice. Serves 1.

AMÁ'S MEZCAL MARGARITA (one)

$15.00

Our margarita is our special fresh lime mix and mezcal, ready to pour. Chile salt included. Rim your glass and pour over ice. Serves 1.

NACHO VIDAL (one)

$13.00Out of stock

Tequila, campari, chile-lime shrub, honey: lasciviously tart, spicy, and a little bit racy—just like its namesake. Serves 1.

SNAKE'S BLOOD (one)

$13.00Out of stock

Whiskey, hibiscus, aperol, lemon: deep red and delicious--it's simultaneously rich and sweet-tart. Serves 1.

MICHELADA for two

$22.00Out of stock

Our Michelada includes our house-made "little blood" sangrita--a drink in its own right (traditionally paired with a shot of tequila), chile salt and Tecate. Serves 2.

non-alcoholic

BÄCOPOP! // 4-PACK

$12.00

Our variety pack of chef Josef Centeno’s self-made soda includes (4) bottles of bäcoPOP! in a rainbow of flavors–inspired by our shrubs.

BÄCOPOP! // 6-PACK

$18.00

Our variety pack of chef Josef Centeno’s self-made soda includes (6) bottles of bäcoPOP! in a rainbow of flavors–inspired by our shrubs.

merch

AMÁ // COOKBOOK

$30.00

Amá: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen by Josef Centeno & Betty Hallock // Tex-Mex is a delicious, irreverent cuisine that combines the deep traditions of Texan and Mexican cooking. Think meaty stews, breakfast tacos, and tres leches cake. Home cooks will learn how to make them all—in addition to crunchy salads, slow-cooked meats, and fresh cocktails—in this collection of more than 100 recipes from San Antonio native and Los Angeles chef and restauranteur Josef Centeno. Organized into chapters by type of food—including breakfast, vegetables, main courses, desserts, and a super nacho party—this is down-home cooking and grilling at its most inspiring. Presented in a colorful package with more than 100 food and atmospheric photos, this cookbook is a hands-on winner for anyone who loves big flavors, casual parties, and firing up the grill.

AMÁ // DUO GIFT SET

$65.00

This gift-wrapped set includes (1) signed copy of Amá: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen and (1) Bar Amá “Bacon+Eggs” brunch t-shirt.

AMÁ // CLASSIC T-SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

It's back! Designed exclusively for BAR AMÁ. Show your DTLA pride with this Bar Amá tee. 100% cotton, unisex, black, short-sleeve.

AMÁ // EGGS+BACON T-SHIRT

$25.00

Featured in LAist's Best Places to Shop Local Guide: "Bar Amá's Bacon & Eggs T-shirt is our pick to represent the most important meal of the day. All day." Designed exclusively for BAR AMÁ. A little taste of brunch x Bar Amá. 100% cotton, unisex, black, short-sleeve t-shirt.

BÄCO // SKULL T-SHIRT

$25.00Out of stock

Designed exclusively for Bäco Mercat. Back by popular demand! Our O.G. skull tee. 100% cotton, unisex, black, short-sleeve.

AMÁ•CITA // CENTENO BOOTS TIE-DYE T-SHIRT

$30.00Out of stock

Hand-dyed by PROSPECT PINE, exclusively for amá•cita. Our signature tie-dye T features chef Josef’s dad’s boots, made by his grandfather. Illustration by GENTLE THRILLS. Tie-dye colors vary.

PROSPECT PINE // RAGLAN SWEATSHIRT

$158.00

PROSPECT PINE is the creative project of Bar Amá chef-owner Josef Centeno. He designs and naturally dyes each original piece. One-of-a-kind overdye indigo. To purchase, please visit www.prospectpine.com

PROSPECT PINE // POCKET T-SHIRT

$48.00

PROSPECT PINE is the creative project of Bar Amá chef-owner Josef Centeno. He designs and naturally dyes each original piece. One-of-a-kind overdye indigo. To purchase, please visit www.prospectpine.com

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

AMÁ is chef Josef Centeno's homage to the Tex-Mex cooking he grew up on—casual, inventive, delicious dishes inspired by four multi-cultural generations of Tejanos and their love of food.

Website

Location

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Directions

