Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
BAR AMÁ
497 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
AMÁ is chef Josef Centeno's homage to the Tex-Mex cooking he grew up on—casual, inventive, delicious dishes inspired by four multi-cultural generations of Tejanos and their love of food.
Location
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
