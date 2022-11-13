Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bar & Food Truck (DenaEats.com) Pasadena, MD

review star

No reviews yet

9001 Fort Smallwood Rd

Riviera Beach, MD 21122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food

BLT SANDWICH w/ CHIPS & BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

BLT SANDWICH w/ CHIPS & BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on sandwich bread (white or wheat)toasted w/ butter on hot grill topped w/ your choice of cheese Add on's available: Egg $1 I Extra bacon $2

NACHOS

NACHOS

$4.00

Nacho Cheese Add on's available: (Loaded] $4 Chicken I $4 Beef INCLUDES: Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$8.00

Nacho Cheese Add on's available: (Loaded] $4 Chicken I $4 Beef $4 Shrimp Includes: Pico de gallo, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Tomato

HOT DOG w/ A BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

HOT DOG w/ A BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

$5.00

With Mustard

FRESH HAMBURGER w/CHIPS & BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

FRESH HAMBURGER w/CHIPS & BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

$8.00

1/2lb Ground beef patty on a potato roll toasted w/butter on a hot topped grill w/ your choice of cheese. Add ons available: Egg $1 | Bacon $2 | Extra Patty $3 | Fresh Cut Fries $3

TACOS

TACOS

$2.50

Soft corn tortilla, filled with your choice of Chicken I Shrimp I Beef | Vegetable served w/onions, Pico de gallo, fresh lime, sour cream and shredded mexican cheese

ITALIAN SAUSAGE w/PEPPERS ON BUN w/CHIPS AND A BIG ASS PICKLE

ITALIAN SAUSAGE w/PEPPERS ON BUN w/CHIPS AND A BIG ASS PICKLE

$8.00

Italian sausage on a potato roll bun toasted w/butter on a hot grill w/your choice of cheese & green peppers: Add on's available: Old Bay Sausage substitute: $2

FULL ORDER FRESH CUT FRIES

FULL ORDER FRESH CUT FRIES

$5.00

A full order of fresh cut, made to order fries.

QUESADILLA w/CHIPS AND A BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

QUESADILLA w/CHIPS AND A BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

$8.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of chicken, shrimp or beef. Vegetable served w/onions, pico de gallo, fresh lime, sour cream and Colby Jack cheese.

FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH w, CHIPS & BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

FRIED OR GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH w, CHIPS & BIG ASS FULL PICKLE

$7.00

Grilled or fried chicken on a potato bun roll toasted w/butter on hot grill topped w/ your choice of cheese: Add on's available: Bacon $2 | Extra Chicken $6

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Simply Put... We are a local bar & restaurant located in Pasadena, MD which offers local patrons things done a little differently... We have created a place which you can go to for breakfast, lunch, dinner & happy hour. You can bring your kids Monday - Sunday till 7pm. We will pick you up and drop you off within 15 miles free of charge. We will reward you for carpooling with a hug. Overall... We will do all that we can to make you enjoy your experience and before you walk out you cannot wait to come back!

Website

Location

9001 Fort Smallwood Rd, Riviera Beach, MD 21122

Directions

Gallery
Tucker's Eat | Drink | Smile image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uber Bagels & Deli - Severna Park
orange star4.3 • 436
147 Governor Ritchie Hw Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Shoppe
orange star4.2 • 656
552 Ritchie Hwy Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Sullivan's Cove
orange star4.6 • 600
552 Ritchie Highway Severna Park, MD 21146
View restaurantnext
Donnelly's Dockside
orange star4.4 • 1,116
1050 Deep Creek Ave Arnold, MD 21012
View restaurantnext
Libations - Millersville
orange star4.0 • 161
8541 Veterans Highway Millersville, MD 21108
View restaurantnext
The Grill at Quarterfield Station
orange starNo Reviews
7704 D Quarterfield Rd Glen Burnie, MD 21061
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Riviera Beach

Mutiny Pirate Bar And Island Grille - Pasadena
orange star4.3 • 1,029
33 Magothy Beach Rd Suite 100 Pasadena, MD 21122
View restaurantnext
Daily Scoop
orange star4.8 • 1,015
3201 Mountain Rd Pasadena, MD 21122
View restaurantnext
The Rumor Reel - 1701 Poplar Ridge Road
orange star4.6 • 99
1701 Poplar Ridge Road Pasadena, MD 21122
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Riviera Beach
Severna Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Arnold
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Millersville
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Gambrills
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Odenton
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Annapolis
review star
Avg 4.3 (78 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston