Bar Avalon

1,054 Reviews

$$

116 E Gay St

West Chester, PA 19380

Order Again

Popular Items

Avalon Burger
Eggplant Chips
Judy Foodie Pasta Family Dinner

Italian Style Dinners Favorites

Family style dinner comes with choice of salad and surprise dessert. Family style dinners serves two guests or four guests
Judy Foodie Pasta Family Dinner

Judy Foodie Pasta Family Dinner

$79.00

penne pasta with shredded short rib, caramelized onion, mushrooms, veal Demi sauce, salad, surprise dessert, serves up to 5

Lamb Bolognese FamilyDinner

Lamb Bolognese FamilyDinner

$69.00

Lamb bolognese over Penne pasta, salad & dessert serves up to 5

Braised Beef Short Ribs Family Dinner

Braised Beef Short Ribs Family Dinner

$120.00

Braised boneless beef short ribs served with veal Demi sauce and fingerling potatoes, roasted cauliflower, seasonal mixed greens salad and dessert serves up to 5

Filet Tips and Shrimp Family Dinner

Filet Tips and Shrimp Family Dinner

$100.00

Grilled Filet tip and shrimp served with veal Demi sauce and fingerling potatoes, roasted cauliflower, seasonal mixed greens salad and dessert serves up to 5

Chicken Marsala Family Dinner

Chicken Marsala Family Dinner

$85.00

A family style dinner that serves upto 5 guests. Antipasti tray, Caesar salad, penne pasta (marinara, Vodka or Alfredo) & Dessert

Chicken Piccata Family Dinner

Chicken Piccata Family Dinner

$85.00

A family style dinner that serves upto 5 guests. Antipasti tray, Caesar salad, penne pasta (marinara, Vodka or Alfredo) & Dessert

Eggplant Parm Family Dinner

Eggplant Parm Family Dinner

$69.00

A family style dinner that serves upto 5 guests. Antipasti tray, Caesar salad, penne pasta (marinara, Vodka or Alfredo) & Dessert

Chicken Pomodoro Family Dinner

Chicken Pomodoro Family Dinner

$85.00

A family style dinner that serves upto 5 guests. Antipasti tray, Caesar salad, grilled chicken with mozzarella, penne pasta (marinara, Vodka or Alfredo) & Dessert

Appetizers

Truffle Fries

$9.00
Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$15.00

lightly fried, bed of romaine, lemon caper remoulade

Cheese Steak Egg Roll

Cheese Steak Egg Roll

$15.00

braised short rib, caramelized onion, mozzarella & cheddar.

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$15.00

ricotta and mozzarella

Mussels Red

Mussels Red

$17.00

Marinara, grilled bread

Mussels White

Mussels White

$17.00

white wine sauce, grilled bread

Eggplant Chips

Eggplant Chips

$14.00

Thinly sliced eggplant breaded and fried, served with a side of marinara

Roasted Stuffed Long Hots

Roasted Stuffed Long Hots

$16.00

provolone and salami

Crab Balls

$18.00

panko crusted and fried served with lemon caper remoulade

Truffled Mushroom Ragout

$14.00

sautéed mixed mushrooms in veal Demi served over crispy polenta

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$12.50

blue cheese sauce, macron almonds

Whipped Ricotta

$15.00

creamy whipped ricotta, extra virgin olive oil with blister tomato and olives

Buratta & Red Pepper

$14.00

Salads To Go

Chopped Romaine

$14.00

caesar dressing, bacon

Sesame Salmon Salad

Sesame Salmon Salad

$28.00

Pan seared Scottish Salmon over an arugula salad with oranges, udon noodles chopped veggies and sesame vinaigrette

No Buns Burger

No Buns Burger

$22.00

Beef blend burger with cheese, Avocado, tomato, mozzarella, cucumber, romaine hearts, balsamic dressing

Chopped Romain & Filet Tips

Chopped Romain & Filet Tips

$24.00

caesar dressing, tomatoes, avocado, filet tips, parm cheese

Avalon Autumn Salad

$15.00

pumpkin seed, feta, green apple, candied pecans, maple dijon vinaigrette

Roasted Beets and Goat Cheese

$15.00

Entrees, Pasta, Fish, Meat and Vegetarian

Filet Tips and Gulf Shrimp

Filet Tips and Gulf Shrimp

$32.00

seasonal veg and starch, veal Demi sauce

Judy Foodie Pasta Special

Judy Foodie Pasta Special

$27.00

shredded short rib, caramelized onion, mushrooms, penne pasta

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

seasonal veg and starch

Linquini & Meatballs

$17.00

penne pasta, meatballs, marinara

Lamb Bolognese

Lamb Bolognese

$25.00

over penne pasta

Penne Vodka

$19.00

penne pasta, pancetta, vodka sauce You can add crab or chicken for extra charge after you select

Avalon Burger

Avalon Burger

$21.00

Served with caramelized onion, bacon, cheddar and special sauce on brioche bun & truffle fries

Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara

Ricotta Gnocchi Marinara

$22.00

ricotta gnocchi, basil, mozzarella, olive oil, chunk tomato sauce

Tortellini Blackend Shrimp Alfredo

$24.00

creamy Alfredo with blackened shrimp, peas and pancetta

Seafood Pescatore

$34.00

marinara with shrimp, white fish, mussels, crab over linguini

Short Rib Sandwich

$24.00

braised short rib with Cooper sharp American on a brioche bun with truffle fries

Chicken Marsala

$25.00

seasonal veg and starch

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00

spicy tomato sauce

Brick Oven Pizza To Go

Margherita Pizza personal neopolitan

Margherita Pizza personal neopolitan

$17.00

10 inch personal Neapolitan pizza

Short Rib Pizza personal neopolitan

Short Rib Pizza personal neopolitan

$19.00

10 inch personal Neapolitan pizza with gorgonzola, mozzarella, short rib and fig jam

Dessert

Support local! Dessert from Cakes and Candies by Mary Ellen
Croissant Beignets

Croissant Beignets

$7.00

Italian Lemon Cream Cake

$7.00

New York Style Cheese Cake

$7.00

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00

Kids To Go

Burgers are only served well done for kids and comes with fries

Kids Pasta Red

$12.95

Kids Penne White

$12.95

Kids Penne Red Meatballs

$14.95

Kids Penne White Meatballs

$14.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$15.95
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar AV is a neighborhood restaurant and bar serving modern bistro fare & craft cocktails located in West Chester, Pa. Lively, comfortable and casual, dining at Bar Avalon is perfect for a variety of occasions, boasting a casual bistro menu with gourmet pizzas, handmade pastas, fresh fish & braised meats and a bar that steps back in time with prohibition-era and handcrafted specialty cocktails, bourbons, extensive wine list and a dozen draft beers.

Website

Location

116 E Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380

Directions

