Barbeque
Chicken
Sandwiches

Bar-B-Que House-Surfside 1205 Highway 17 N

948 Reviews

$$

1205 Highway 17 N

Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Grand Daddy Plate
BBQ Pork Plate
Big Daddy Plate

Appetizers

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.00
12 Wings

12 Wings

$18.00

24 Wings

$34.00
Fried Pork Skins

Fried Pork Skins

$2.99
Fried Pork Skins bag

Fried Pork Skins bag

$5.00
Redneck Nachos

Redneck Nachos

$12.00

BBQ House Plates

BBQ Pork Plate

BBQ Pork Plate

$12.75+
Big Daddy Plate

Big Daddy Plate

$20.00
Grand Daddy Plate

Grand Daddy Plate

$25.00
BBQ Tray

BBQ Tray

$8.50
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$16.75+
Brisket Taco Plate

Brisket Taco Plate

$17.00

Brunswick Stew Plate

$10.00

Chicken Salad Sand Plate

$13.50

Chicken Strips Plate

$12.50+
Chicken Wings Plate

Chicken Wings Plate

$22.00+

Ribs Plate

$13.50+

Sandwich Plate

$13.75

Vegetable Plate

$12.00
1/2 Smk Chicken Plate

1/2 Smk Chicken Plate

$14.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$3.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$3.50

Cake

$4.00

2 Cookie

$1.00

Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 1/2 tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Jumbo Sweet Tea

$1.25

Jumbo Unsweet

$1.25

Jumbo 1/2 1/2

$1.25

Jumbo Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Jumbo Soda

$2.00

Kid

$1.75

Lg Upcharge

$0.50

Kids

Kids BBQ Sandwich

$7.75

Kids Burger

$7.75
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.75

Kids Corn Dog

$7.75
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75
Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.75
Kids Mac & cheese

Kids Mac & cheese

$7.75

Sandwiches

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Brisket Sandwich

$10.50

Brisket Taco

$3.50
Burger

Burger

$7.00

**Chicken SALAD Sand

$6.50

Corn Dog

$4.00

Double Burger

$9.50

FRIED Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

GRILLED Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Mini BBQ Sand

$3.00

Mini Burger

$3.00
Philly

Philly

$8.50

Sides

Baby Red

$0.25

Baby White

$0.25
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00

Brunswick Stew

$3.00

Buns

$0.50

GF Bun

$1.50

Chicken Tender

$3.00

Chips

$3.50

Crispy Chips

$3.50

Floppy Chips

$3.50

Collards

$3.00

Corn Cob

$3.00
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.50
French Fries

French Fries

$3.50

Crispy fries

$3.50

Floppy Fries

$3.50

Fried Okra

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.00

Hush Puppies - 16

$5.50
Hush Puppies - 8

Hush Puppies - 8

$3.00
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50
Red Slaw

Red Slaw

$3.00
Salad

Salad

$3.50

Side BBq

$6.00

Side Brisket

$7.00

Sweet Fry

$3.50
Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$1.00
White Slaw

White Slaw

$3.00

Xtra Sauce

$0.25

Soup upcharge

$1.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$3.00+

Lg Brunswick Stew & Salad

$10.00
B.Y.O Salad

B.Y.O Salad

$7.00

Wraps

Classic Wrap

Classic Wrap

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00
Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Kitchen Sink Wrap

$10.50

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1205 Highway 17 N, Surfside Beach, SC 29575

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
