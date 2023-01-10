Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Southern

Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

485 Reviews

$$$

1880 airport blvd

Mobile, AL 36606

Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$16.49
Half Chicken w/ 2 sides

Half Chicken w/ 2 sides

$15.49
Fried Chicken Dinner 3 pc dk /c 2 sides

Fried Chicken Dinner 3 pc dk /c 2 sides

$9.49

Fried Chicken Dinner 3 pc white /c2 sides

$11.49
Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$9.99
Leg Quarter Special

Leg Quarter Special

$8.99

Leg Quarter

$4.00

Wings

8pc Wing 1 side

8pc Wing 1 side

$12.99
8pc Wing Only

8pc Wing Only

$11.49

10pc Wing Only

$13.99
10pc Wing Dinner

10pc Wing Dinner

$15.99
Just Wings 20

Just Wings 20

$24.99
Just Wings 50

Just Wings 50

$54.99
Just Wings 100

Just Wings 100

$103.99
smoked jumbo wing special

smoked jumbo wing special

$12.49

valentines box

$16.95

smoked jumbo wing each

$3.50

Wings N Fries

$9.99

i split wing

$2.49

10 pc smoked jumbo wing only

$16.99

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99
Pulled Pork Plate w/ 2 Sides

Pulled Pork Plate w/ 2 Sides

$12.49

Pulled Pork Sand w/ Chips & Drink

$9.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich & 2 sides

$12.49

Pulled Pork Sandwich w/ Fries

$8.99
Pulled Pork Pound

Pulled Pork Pound

$15.49

Loaded Fry

$9.99
1/2 # PP

1/2 # PP

$8.99

Seafood

Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.49

Oyster Po-Boy

$16.49
Shrimp Dinner

Shrimp Dinner

$16.49
Oyster Dinner

Oyster Dinner

$19.49
Fish Dinner

Fish Dinner

$16.99

1 pc fish

$3.49

Shrimp By The Pound

$17.00

Whole Catfish

$22.99

Whole Catfish

$22.99

Combos

BBQ Combo

BBQ Combo

$21.99
Small Family Meal

Small Family Meal

$27.49
Medium Family Meal

Medium Family Meal

$57.99
Large Family Meal

Large Family Meal

$80.29
Seafood Combo

Seafood Combo

$24.99

Sweet Deal

$25.00

Baked Potatoes

Twice Baked Potato

$9.99

Burgers

Duci Hamburger

Duci Hamburger

$8.99
Platinum Burger

Platinum Burger

$13.49
Conecuh Burger

Conecuh Burger

$9.99

Sides

Baked Beans SM

Baked Beans SM

$3.99
Baked Beans MD

Baked Beans MD

$4.99
Baked Beans LG

Baked Beans LG

$7.49

French Fries SM

$2.49

French Fries-MD

$3.49

French Fries LG

$5.49

Cole Slaw SM

$3.99

Cole Slaw MD

$4.99

Cole Slaw LG

$7.49
Greens SM

Greens SM

$3.99
Greens MD

Greens MD

$4.99
Greens LG

Greens LG

$7.49
Candied Yams SM

Candied Yams SM

$3.99
Candied Yams MD

Candied Yams MD

$4.99
Candkeid Yams LG

Candkeid Yams LG

$7.49
Mac & Cheese SM

Mac & Cheese SM

$3.99
Mac & Cheese MD

Mac & Cheese MD

$4.99
Mac & Cheese LG

Mac & Cheese LG

$7.49
Potato Salad SM

Potato Salad SM

$3.99
Potato Salad MD

Potato Salad MD

$4.99
Potato Salad LG

Potato Salad LG

$7.49

Onion Rings SM

$3.99

Onion Rings LG

$7.49

Corn Muffin

$0.75

Vegetable of the day sm

$3.99

Vegetable of the day med

$4.99

Vegetable of the day large

$7.49

Chips

$1.00

small okra

$3.99

med okra

$4.99

lg okra

$7.49

Desserts

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

Sweet Potato Pie Slice

$2.75
Sweet Potato Pie Whole

Sweet Potato Pie Whole

$14.99

Pecan Pie Slice

$2.99

Pecan Pie Whole

$15.99

Candy Apples

$6.49

Strawberry Shortcake LG

$5.49
Peach Cobbler SM

Peach Cobbler SM

$2.75
Peach Cobbler MD

Peach Cobbler MD

$3.99
Peach Cobbler LG

Peach Cobbler LG

$7.49

Peach Cobbler Whole

$25.00
Banana Pudding LG

Banana Pudding LG

$6.49
Banana Pudding Whole

Banana Pudding Whole

$37.50
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$5.49

Poundcake

$3.49

Sausage

Sausage dinner /2 sides
Sausage Dinner

Sausage Dinner

$14.99
Sausage Sandwich

Sausage Sandwich

$7.99
Sausage by the pound

Sausage by the pound

$15.49
xtra sausage link

xtra sausage link

$2.50

Red Beans Rice & Sausage

$12.99

1\2 # Sausage

$8.99

kids meals

1 pc fish w/ 1 side

$5.49

1pc leg w/1 side

$5.49

Tenders W/ Side

$5.49

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.49

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Kool-Aid

$1.49

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

bottled water

$1.49

Bottled Soda

$1.89

Refill

$0.75

2 Liter

$2.99

Gal Tea

$8.99

Gal Kool Aid

$12.99

Meat Trays

Whole Slab

$30.99

Whole Chicken

$16.49

Pulled Pork

$15.49

Sausage

$15.49

Small Baked Chicken

$35.00

Large Baked Chicken

$75.00

pulled chn

Out of stock

Hot Dog

$1.50

Briskett By The Pound

$22.00

Side Trays

Baked Beans - Small Pan

$35.00

Baked Beans - Large Pan

$70.00

Potato Salad - Small Pan

$32.00

Potato Salad - Large Pan

$75.00

Cole Slaw - Small Pan

$30.00

Cole Slaw - Large Pan

$70.00

Green Beans - Small Pan

$30.00

Green Beans - Large Pan

$65.00

Greens - Small Pan

$32.00

Greens - Large Pan

$75.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Small Pan

$45.00

Macaroni & Cheese - Large Pan

$85.00

Turkey Dressing - Small Pan

$30.00

Turkey Dressing - Large Pan

$65.00

Candied Yams - Small Pan

$45.00

Candied Yams - Large Pan

$85.00

Fruit Tray

Sandwich Tray

Cheese & Cracker Tray

Third Pan

$18.00

Dessert Trays

Peach Cobbler - Small

$45.00

Peach Cobbler - Large

$85.00

Banana Pudding - Small

$40.00

Banana Pudding - Large

$80.00

Wings

20 pc wings

$24.99

40 pc wings

$43.00

50 pc wings

$54.99

80 pc wings

$84.99

100 pc wings

$103.99

120 pc wings

$133.00

200 pc wings

$208.99

600 pc wings

$624.99

Ribs

2 slabs

$61.98

10 slabs

$309.90

20 slabs

$619.80

40 slabs

$1,239.60

misc

mask

$8.00

Burger Patty

$4.00

Burger Bun

$1.50

Hot Dog Bun

$1.00

holiday

Whole Hog 20-30#

Whole hog dressed

Lg Smoked whole turkey

$69.00

Med smoked whole Turkey

$49.00

Holiday Family Meal

$198.00

small pan chitterlings

holiday turkey dinner

$16.99

holiday ham dinner

$16.99

corporate orders

3 pc bbq smoked chichen

$15.49

Meatloaf w/ 2 sides

$15.49

spaghetti w/ meat sauce salad & bread

$15.49

taco bowl

$15.49

Baked chicken Special

$12.99

Pork chop Special

$15.49

Chicken Breast

$14.99

Baked fish

$16.49

lasagna salad & roll

$15.99

hamburger steak

$14.99

Chitterling dinner

$17.99

chitterlings by the pound

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1880 airport blvd, Mobile, AL 36606

Directions

