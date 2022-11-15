Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

BarBacoa Mexican Smokehouse

184 Reviews

$$

10 Maple St

Summit, NJ 07901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl
Burrito
Guacamole & Chips

SPECIALS

MNF Package

$100.00Out of stock

Load up for MNF with: 1 Large Plato 1 Dozen Wings 2 Orders of Chips and Salsa Roja

Taco Tuesday Meal

$15.00

2 Tacos served with a side of chips and salsa roja and a fountain drink $15 (+$2 Carne Asada & Shrimp)

TACO TUESDAY - SMALL Plato

TACO TUESDAY - SMALL Plato

$40.00

(Serves 4) Build your own! 12 Tortillas, choice of protein, yellow rice, salsa, Cotija cheese, cilantro, onions & black beans. (Beef Platos includes BarB sauce, Camarones includes Salsa di Pina, Cauliflower includes Macha Romesco - contains nuts)

TACO TUESDAY - LARGE Plato

TACO TUESDAY - LARGE Plato

$60.00

(Serves 6) Build your own! 24 Tortillas, choice of protein, yellow rice, salsa, Cotija cheese, cilantro, onions & black beans. (Beef Platos includes BarB sauce, Camarones includes Salsa di Pina, Cauliflower includes Macha Romesco - contains nuts)

BOTANAS

House-made Chips and Salsa Roja

House-made Chips and Salsa Roja

$4.00

Our house-made tortilla chips with a side of salsa roja

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Our house-made tortilla chips served with our now larger 8oz side of guacamole

Salsa Trio

Salsa Trio

$9.00
BarB Signature Wings 1/2 Dozen

BarB Signature Wings 1/2 Dozen

$14.00

6 wings served with Alabama white sauce on the side (garlic & onion in rub - cannot be removed)

Cholula Buffalo Wings 1/2 Dozen

Cholula Buffalo Wings 1/2 Dozen

$14.00
BBQ Glazed Wings 1/2 Dozen

BBQ Glazed Wings 1/2 Dozen

$14.00
St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Dozen

St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Dozen

$20.00Out of stock

6 St. Louis-style ribs served with our house BarB sauce and a side of tequila pickles & carrots (garlic & onion in rub - cannot be removed)

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Smoked chicken, tomatillo, pinto beans, avocado, crema

Pomegranate Citrus Salad

Pomegranate Citrus Salad

$12.00

Arcadia greens, orange, pomegranate, baby carrot, red onion, queso fresco, house smoked almonds, lime ginger vinaigrette. Add chicken, beef or shrimp $8 (contains dairy and nuts - both can be removed)

Tijuana Caesar Salad

Tijuana Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine, poblano Caesar, radish, tortilla strips, cotija cheese jalapeño, cilantro (Fish Allergy, Dairy Allergy - both can be removed)

Mexican Grain Bowl

$15.00

BURRITOS & BOWLS

Burrito

Burrito

$11.00

Rice, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, house-made crema cheese, white onion, guacamole (tortilla contains gluten - cannot be removed or substituted)

Bowl

Bowl

$11.00

Rice, black beans, pico de gallo, salsa verde, housemade crema cheese, white onion, guacamole

TACOS

Bar-B Beef

Bar-B Beef

$14.00

Our take on Barbacoa - slow cooked beef with our house Bar B sauce served with cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Slow smoked and shredded pork served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)

Pollo Tinga Tacos

$14.00

Grilled and marinated chicken served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)

Camarones Tacos

Camarones Tacos

$15.00

Marinated shrimp a la plancha (seared) served with pineapple jalapeno salsa, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)

Carne Asada

$16.00

Marinated grilled steak served with salsa verde, cotija cheese, onions & cilantro on our house-made corn tortillas (3 tacos)

Smoked Cauliflower Tacos

Smoked Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Vegan, nuts, vegetarian. 3 smoked cauliflower tacos topped with macha romesco salsa, cilantro and onions (contains nuts) (garlic & onion in rub - cannot be removed)

NIÑOS

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.00

Flour tortilla with cheese and a side of yellow rice. Add chicken or beef $4. Add guacamole $2 (Not gluten-free)

Gluten Free Quesadilla

Gluten Free Quesadilla

$8.00
Rice Bean & Cheese Burrito

Rice Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.00

Not gluten-free

FAMILY PLATOS

SMALL Plato

SMALL Plato

$48.00

(Serves 4) Build your own! 12 Tortillas, choice of protein, yellow rice, salsa, Cotija cheese, cilantro, onions & black beans. (Beef Platos includes BarB sauce, Camarones includes Salsa di Pina, Cauliflower includes Macha Romesco - contains nuts)

LARGE Plato

LARGE Plato

$72.00

(Serves 6) Build your own! 24 Tortillas, choice of protein, yellow rice, salsa, Cotija cheese, cilantro, onions & black beans. (Beef Platos includes BarB sauce, Camarones includes Salsa di Pina, Cauliflower includes Macha Romesco - contains nuts)

SIDES

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$9.00

Fire roasted corn and poblano chilis, cojita cheese, Chohula honey (Gluten Allergy, Dairy Allergy)

Black Beans

$7.00

Side of black beans

Yellow Rice

$7.00

Side of yellow rice

Cauliflower Rice

Cauliflower Rice

$10.00

Annatto, garlic, onion - gluten, dairy and nut free as well as vegan and keto friendly

Corn Tortillas

$6.00

6 of our famous corn tortillas made fresh daily

Side Mixed Greens

$5.00

Side BarB BBQ Sauce

$2.00

Side Alabama Sauce

$2.00

Side Crema

$1.25

House-made Crema (Dairy Allergy)

Side Chips

$1.25

Side Salsa Roja

$2.00

4oz. portion of Salsa Roja

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Pineapple Salsa

$2.00

Side Chicken Tinga

$4.00

Side BarB Beef

$4.00

Side Carnitas

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Carne Asada

$6.00

Side Smoked Cauliflower

$4.00

Side Cheddar Jack Cheese

$2.00

Side Cotija Cheese

$2.00

Side Nacho Queso

$6.00

THE DESSERT

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Served with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce (NOT Gluten-free)

COCKTAILS

House Margarita Halloween TOGO SPECIAL

House Margarita Halloween TOGO SPECIAL

$9.00Out of stock

SERVES 2 PER BOTTLE blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave

Mexican Daisy Halloween TOGO SPECIAL

Mexican Daisy Halloween TOGO SPECIAL

$14.00Out of stock

SERVES 2 PER BOTTLE hibiscus and spice infused margarita, fresh lime with a salty, spicy rim

House Margarita

$9.00

SPICY House Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$12.00Out of stock
BarB Skinny

BarB Skinny

$13.00

Frozen Margarita

$14.00

Blanco tequila, fresh squeezed lime & orange juice, agave

Mexican Daisy

$14.00
Mezcal Mule

Mezcal Mule

$13.00

Mezcal, lemon, honey, Fever-Tree ginger beer

Oaxacan Old Fashioned

$14.00

Añejo tequila, mezcal, bitters, citrus twist

Paloma

$13.00

Modelgrita

$15.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

WINES BY THE BOTTLE

White Wine BTB

$55.00

Sparkling Wine BTB

$46.00

Rose Wine BTB

$46.00

Red Wine BTB

$55.00

BEERS

Vodka Salad-Yellow-Ginger

$7.00

Vodka Salad-Lite Blu- Strawberry

$7.00

Vodka Salad-Drk Blu- Cucumber

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Mexican Lager, 5.4% abv (12oz bottle)

DogFish Head SeaQuench Ale

$7.00

Corona Familiar

$14.00

Full-Flavored Mexican Lager, 4.8% abv, (32oz bottle)

Brooklyn Pulp Art Hazy IPA

$7.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

Modelo Negra Bottle

$6.00Out of stock

NON-ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Coke

$4.00

Gosling Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$6.00
Jarritos

Jarritos

$4.00

Lemon-Lime, Mandarin, Pineapple or Tamarind

Fever Tree Grapefruit 200ml

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cantina, Taqueria, & Smokehouse (All credit card payments are subject to a 3% processing fee)

Website

Location

10 Maple St, Summit, NJ 07901

Directions

Gallery
BarBacoa image
Banner pic
BarBacoa image
BarBacoa image

Similar restaurants in your area

Boxcar Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 207
25 Chatham Rd Short Hills, NJ 07078
View restaurantnext
Daddy Mattys BBQ Restaurant & Catering
orange star4.2 • 207
6 Elmer St Madison, NJ 07940
View restaurantnext
Nunzio's BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2071 Springfield Ave. Vauxhall, NJ 07088
View restaurantnext
St James's Gate Public House
orange star3.0 • 148
167 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Coda Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.1 • 898
177 Maplewood Ave Maplewood, NJ 07040
View restaurantnext
Grillestone - Scotch Plains - 2377 Route 22 West
orange starNo Reviews
2377 Route 22 West Scotch Plains, NJ 07076
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Summit

Tito's Summit
orange star4.7 • 13,355
356 Springfield Ave Summit, NJ 07901
View restaurantnext
The Committed Pig - Summit
orange star4.6 • 3,792
339 Springfield Ave Summit, NJ 07901
View restaurantnext
Ani Ramen House - Summit
orange star4.5 • 1,072
427 Springfield Ave Summit, NJ 07901
View restaurantnext
Zappia's Cucina & Brick Oven Pizza
orange star4.7 • 338
16 Beechwood Road Summit, NJ 07901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Summit
Short Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Garwood
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Maplewood
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston