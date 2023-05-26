- Home
- /
- Rocky Hill
- /
- Italian
- /
- Bar Baja Tequila & Taqueria
Bar Baja Tequila & Taqueria
13 Reviews
$$
945 Cromwell Ave
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
asada taco
corn tortilla, raw onion. cilantro, served with avocado crema and rioja on the side
Burrito
Choice of protein, rice, beans, mixed Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli.
al pastor taco
Served with raw onion, cilantro, side of avocado crema and rioja.
FOOD
Starters
Chips and salsa
Gluten free corn tortilla chips served with chunky salsa
Loaded nachos
Tortilla chips served with cheese, queso, olives, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.
Loaded Yucca Fries
Thick and crispy yucca fries drizzled with queso sauce, diced tomatoes, parsley, and scallions.
Chicken wings
8 crispy wings with choice of sauce
El grifo platter
two steak and cheese egrolls, 3 chicken wings with choice of flavor, yucca fries, cheese quesadilla served with sour cream, salsa, chipotle aoili.
Steak N Chz Eggrolls
3 eggrolls filled with thin slice steak, mixed Monterey jack cheese, peppers, and onion, served with chipotle aioli for dipping.
Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo shrimp, house made cocktail sauce, pico de gallo.
Cowboy Calimari
Crispy fried calamari with peppers, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli for dipping.
Chili
Soup of the day
Solo Tostada
Tostada shell with beef birria, lettuce, onion, avocado sauce, mozzarella cheese and cilantro.
Asada Skewer
Juicy Asada meat served over rice with peppers and onions.
chorizo taco
corn tortilla, raw onion. cilantro, served with avocado crema and rioja on the side
asada taco
corn tortilla, raw onion. cilantro, served with avocado crema and rioja on the side
al pastor taco
Served with raw onion, cilantro, side of avocado crema and rioja.
Salads
Caesar salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons.
Chicken Tinga salad
House salad
Taco Boat Salad
southwest salad
Hot Momma Salad
Arugula, queso fresco, mango, strawberry, tomatoes, onions, tossed in raspberry dressing.
Mexico City Salad
Romaine lettuce, onions, corn, black beans, red radish, cabbage, drizzled with siracha ranch sauce.
Entrees
Burrito
Choice of protein, rice, beans, mixed Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli.
Chef special
Choice of grilled marinated protein with refried beans, pico de gallo, scallions, jalapeños, rice and tortillas on the side
Chicken Enchiladas
3 Fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped with salsa verde and sour cream - served with rice and beans.
El Major Burrito
Rice, beans, pico de gallo, mixed Monterey jack cheese , lettuce, topped with melted cheese, queso sauce, pico de gallo and a side of rice and beans
Sizzlin' fajitas
Choice of protein served sizzling, grilled peppers and onions, flour tortillas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and salsa
Tostadas
3 Deep fried tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein (chorizo, steak, chicken, shrimp or plant based beef) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans & avocado drizzle, served with sour cream and salsa on the side.
Shrimp-olay
grilled shrimp, in a white cream sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos served over Spanish rice cwith cilantro lime
Fuego Shrimp
Shrimp, calamari, spicy red tomato paella style sauce, cilantro, lime, tortilla chips, and grilled jalapeno.
Kids Menu
Kids quesadilla
Toasty tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, served with salsa and sour cream and tortilla chips.
Chicken tenders with fries
Breaded crispy chicken strips served with thick cut fries
Kids Taco
Mac and cheese
Thick and creamy, three cheese sauce.
kids cheeseburger
Lightly seasoned ground beef patty with American cheese on a toasty bun, served with french fries.
Quesadillas
B.Y.O. Quesadilla
Cajun chicken quesadilla
Blackened chicken, chipotle ranch, lettuce and mixed Monterey jack cheese.
carne asada quesadilla
Marinated steak, mozzarella cheese, salsa verde, light avocado sauce, diced onion and cilantro
Cheese quesadilla
Short rib quesadilla
Braised short rib, sautéed peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese
Birria-Dilla
Our famous homemade beef birria in a quesadilla served with cilantro, onions, and consommé for dipping
3 Tacos
Ahi tuna tacos
Lightly seared ahi tuna with red and white cabbage, diced mango, and a sweet & spicy mango sauce.
Birria Tacos
Tender stewed beef with mozzarella, onions, and cilantro served with consommé for dipping.
El pollo loco Tacos
Cajun style chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and spicy Baja sauce
Ground Beef Tacos
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, topped with queso and tortilla strips
Short rib tacos
Braised short rib with parsley, onion straws, and horseradish sauce drizzle.
Shrimp tacos
Lettuce, fried shrimp, pico de gallo , mango cream sauce and parsley.
Steak tacos
Sliced ribeye, pickled red onions, parsley and queso fresco.
Chicken tinga tacos
lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado sauce and fire roasted salsa.
cactus tacos
Sautéed jalapeño and vinegar infused cactus, corn, red onions, tomatoes and fresh lime.
fish tacos
Beer battered fish, pico de gallo, spicy Baja sauce, and fresh lime
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, lettuce, house made sweet and spicy sauce, coleslaw and parsley.
Southwest Chicken Tacos
Chili, grilled chicken, red onions, peppers, southwest aioli, corn and tortilla strips.
Tortas and wraps
Bowls
Dessert
Al Mode Chocolate
Al Mode Vanilla
Chocolate ice cream
Churros
4 fried cinnamon sugar churros served with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.
Fried Cheese Cake
Creamy New York style cheesecake deep fried and drizzled with strawberry puree and chocolate sauce.
Vanilla Ice Cream
Hot Chocolate
Mango And Chamoy Sorbet
Cookies N Cream
Lunch Specials
1 Ground beef taco Single
1 Bbg short rib taco Single
1 Fish taco Single
1 chicken tinga taco Single
1 el pollo loco taco Single
1 sweet spicy shrimp taco Single
1 classic birria taco Single
1 soft corn birria taco Single
Asada Quesadilla Special
El Oaxaco Burrito
Classic Burrito
Single Tostada
specials of the week
BAR
Margaritas
Classic Marg
Tequila, triple sec, lime and agave. choice of flavor
El Presidente Marg
Casamigos, Cointreau, triple sec, agave, lime and grand marnier floater.
Jumbo Marg
32 oz Jumbo Marg (on the rocks or frozen) Tequila, triple sec. lime, agave. choice of flavor
Skinny Marg
Margarita De Fuego
Pitchers and Towers
House Marg Pitcher
Tequila, agave, triple sec, lime, choice of flavor.
Sangria Pitcher
Draft Beer Pitcher
Fuego Pitcher
Ghost tequila, agave. triple sec, lime and jalapenos
House Marg Tower
Tequila, triple sec, agave, lime juice and choice of flavor.
Fuego Tower
Ghost tequila, triple sec, agave, lime, and jalapenos
Top Shelf Tower
Casamigos, Cointreau, agave, lime juice.
Draft beer
Bottled beer
All day IPA
Angry orchard
Blue Moon
Bud light
Budweiser
Coors Lite
Corona
Corona Light
Corona premier
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager Bottle
Heinikin 00
Heinkin
Kaliber NA
Landshark lager
Long trail ale
Mich ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Modelo Negra
Moretti
Peroni
Sea Mist IPA
Shocktop
Sol
Stella
Victoria
Can beer
seasonal Drinks
cranberry mule
snowday
jack frost
cold cocoa
frosted cosmo
Pistachio nut cream
Amaretto, Baileys, Blue Curacao, served with whipped cream and baileys.
salted caramel martini
Caramel vodka, rum chata, heavy cream. served with salted rim and caramel.
Snickers at the bar
Caramel Vodka. peanut butter whiskey, godiva liquor, baileys served with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle
naughty hot chocolate
Pepperminiti
Signature Cocktails
Bloody maria
Cantarito
Espresso martini
Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and fresh espresso. ^Try me frozen!
Lemon drop martini
Titos, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup served with candied lemon.
Mexican martini
Mexican mule
Espolon tequila, ginger beer and fresh lime
Mezcal old fashioned
Smoky Mezcal tequila, splash agave, bitters, orange slice, served with luxardo cherry and dried citrus.
Mojito
Bacardi rum, simple syrup, fresh mint and lime topped with club soda *add a flavor for a twist!
Red sangria
House red, Fruit infused vodka, fruit puree, topped with club soda.
Spicy cucumber jalapeño martini
Cucumber vodka, elderflower liquor, splash simple syrup. splash lime juice, muddled jalapenos.
Sweet sunset lemonade
Deep eddys lemon vodka, raspberry puree, topped with lemon juice.
Tropical Dream
White sangria
House white wine, fruit vodka, fruit puree topped with club soda.
Mermaid Water
Malibu, Bacardi, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, topped with sprite and edible glitter.
Strawberry Sea Mist
Tanquerey, muddled strawberries and basil leaves, splash lemon juice topped with club soda.
Cabo Sunrise
Coconut rum, pineapple juice, OJ, granadine.
Fruit Fizz
Titos, peach puree, muddle strawberries, topped with club soda.
Watermelon Sugar High
Titos, watermelon puree, simple syrup, lemonade. frozen with sugar rim.
Blue Lagoon
Deep Eddys Lemon Vodka, Blueberry vodka, fresh blueberries, lemonade.
frozen classic marg`
Frozen Marg Reg
Mango Frozen Marg
Passion fruit Frozen Marg
Peach Frozen Marg
pina colada
Raspberry Frozen Marg
strawberry daq
Strawberry Frozen Marg
sunset daq
virgin colada
virgin strawberry daq
virgin sunset
5$ Margs
Classic Marg
Mango margarita
Margarita de fuego
Passion fruit margarita
Peach margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Strawberry margarita
Top shelf margarita
Blueberry Margarita
Pineapple Margarita
Coconut Margarita
Guava Margarita
Kiwi Margarita
Blackberry Margarita
Prickly Pear Margarita
Watermelon Margarita
Pomegranate Marg
Jumbo Marg
Casamigos Marg Pitcher
House Marg Tower
Margarita Pitcher
Milagro Pitcher
Milargro Tower
Red Sangria Pitcher
Top Shelf Tower
White Sangria Ptcher
3 amigos
Byo
Calm before the storm
El patron Flight
Lucky mexican
fuego tower
milagro tower
top shelf
Tequilas for drinks
1800 anejo
1800 reposado
1800 silver
avion silver
cabo silver
casamigos silver
casamigos reposado
casamigos anejo
cincoro silver
cincoro reposado
corazon anejo
del mieguey mezcal
don julio silver
el jimador reposasado
el jimador silver
ghost silver
herradura anejo
herradura reposado
herradura silver
hornitos silver
hornitos reposado
jose cuervo silver
milagro reposado
milagro anejo
milagro silver
patron silver
patron reposado
patron anejo
roca patron silver
siete leguas anejo
siete leguas reposado
siete leguas silver
trombo anejo
trombo reposado
tromba silver
vamanos reindo mezcal
don fulano silver
don fulano reposado
don fulano anejo
rosaluna mezcal
casamigos mezcal
Tequila Flights
3 amigos flight
3 - 1 oz pours of casamigos silver, reposado, and anejo.
Calm Before the storm flight
3 - 1 oz pours of Tromba silver, reposado, and anejo.
el patron flight
3 - 1 oz pours of Patron silver, reposado, anejo.
lucky mexican flight
3 - 1 oz pours of Herradura silver, anejo, and reposado.
Tequila pours
1800 anejo 1 Oz
1800 reposado 1 Oz
1800 Silver 1 Oz
Avion Silver 1 Oz
Cabo wabo silver 1 Oz
Casamiga Silver 1 Oz
Casamigo reposado 1 Oz
Casamigos anejo 1 Oz
Cincoro Blanco 1oz
Cincoro Rep 1oz
Clase azul reposado 1 Oz
Clase azul silver 1 Oz
Corazon extra anejo 1 Oz
Corazon Silver 1 Oz
Del meguey Vida mezcal 1 Oz
Don Julio Silver 1 Oz
El jimador reposado 1 Oz
El jimador silver 1 Oz
Espolon Silver 1 Oz
Ghost silver 1 Oz
Herradura anejo 1 Oz
Herradura extra supreme anejo 1 Oz
Herradura reposado 1 Oz
Herradura silver 1 Oz
Herradura Silver 1 Oz
Hornitos anejo 1 Oz
Hornitos plata silver 1 Oz
Hornitos reposado 1 Oz
Jose Cuervo Silver 1 Oz
Milagro reposado 1 Oz
Milagros anejo 1 Oz
Milagros silver 1 Oz
Patron anejo 1 Oz
Patron reposado 1 Oz
Patron silver 1 Oz
Roca patron silver 1 Oz
Siete leguas anejo 1 Oz
Siete leguas reposado 1 Oz
Siete leguas silver 1 Oz
Tromba anejo 1 Oz
Tromba reposado 1 Oz
Tromba silver 1 Oz
Vamonos riendo mezcal 1 Oz
Don Fulano Silver 1oz
Don Fulano Reposado 1oz
Don Fulano Anejo 1oz
rosaluna mezcal 10z
casamigos mezcal 1oz
1800 anejo 2 Oz
1800 reposado 2 Oz
1800 silver 2 Oz
Avion silver 2 Oz
Cabo wabo 2 Oz
Casamigos anejo 2 Oz
Casamigos reposado 2 Oz
Casamigos silver 2 Oz
Cincoro Blnc 2oz
Cincoro Rep 2oz
Clase azul reposado 2 Oz
Clase azul silver 2 Oz
Corazon extra anejo 2 Oz
Corazon silver 2 Oz
Del meguey Vida mezcal 2 Oz
Don julio silver 2 Oz
El jimador reposado 2 Oz
El jimador silver 2 Oz
Espolon silver 2 Oz
Ghost silver 2 Oz
Herradura anejo 2 Oz
Herradura extra suprema anejo 2 Oz
Herradura reposado 2 Oz
Herradura silver 2 Oz
Hornitos anejo 2 Oz
Hornitos plata silver 2 Oz
Hornitos reposado 2 Oz
Jose cuervo silver 2 Oz
Milagro anejo 2 Oz
Milagro reposado 2 Oz
Milagro silver 2 Os
Patron anejo 2 Oz
Patron reposado 2 Oz
Patron silver 2 Oz
Roca patron silver 2 Oz
Siete leguas anejo 2 Oz
Siete leguas reposado 2 Oz
Siete leguas silver 2 Oz
Tromba anejo 2 Oz
Tromba reposado 2 Oz
Tromba silver 2 Oz
Vamonas riendo mezcal 2 Oz
Don Fulano Silver 2oz
Don Fulano Reposado 2oz
Don Fulano Anejo 2oz
rosaluna mezcal 2 oz
casamigos mezcal 2oz
Wine
Argent Melbec
Baron Rioja
Faustino Tempranillo
Gato Negro Pino Nior
House cab
House Merlot
House pinot nior
Josh cab
Marques Rioja
Piccini chianti
Spellbound pino nior
Vescorado chianti
Alberino
Baron Fini Pg
Corvo Moscato
Gato negro sav blanc
Green&social Rueda
House chardonnay
House pino grigio
Josh chardonnay
Kendall Chard
Moet champagne
Nobile sav blanc
Piccini pino grigio
Processco
Resiling
Rose
Martin Cardeaux
Argento Bottle
Baron rioja Bottle
Faustino Bottle
Gato negro pino nior Bottle
Josh Cab Bottle
Marques rioja Bottle
Spellbound pino nior Bottle
Barone Pg
Corvo moscato
Gato negro sav blanc
Green&social Reuda
Josh chardonnay
Kj Chard
Martin albarion
Nobilo sav blanc
Rose
Bourbon
Scotch
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Bar Baja is here and we are ready to party! Featuring over 40 different types of tequila, frozen margaritas, delicious traditional recipes, and the four f’s - fresh, fun, fiesta, and the last one we can’t say but it’s so good you’ll want to!
945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067