Italian

Bar Baja Tequila & Taqueria

13 Reviews

$$

945 Cromwell Ave

Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Popular Items

asada taco

$3.75

corn tortilla, raw onion. cilantro, served with avocado crema and rioja on the side

Burrito

$13.00

Choice of protein, rice, beans, mixed Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli.

al pastor taco

$3.75

Served with raw onion, cilantro, side of avocado crema and rioja.

FOOD

Starters

Chips and salsa

Chips and salsa

$8.00

Gluten free corn tortilla chips served with chunky salsa

Loaded nachos

Loaded nachos

$16.00

Tortilla chips served with cheese, queso, olives, jalapenos, tomatoes, salsa and sour cream.

Loaded Yucca Fries

$10.00

Thick and crispy yucca fries drizzled with queso sauce, diced tomatoes, parsley, and scallions.

Chicken wings

Chicken wings

$12.00

8 crispy wings with choice of sauce

El grifo platter

El grifo platter

$17.00

two steak and cheese egrolls, 3 chicken wings with choice of flavor, yucca fries, cheese quesadilla served with sour cream, salsa, chipotle aoili.

Steak N Chz Eggrolls

Steak N Chz Eggrolls

$12.00

3 eggrolls filled with thin slice steak, mixed Monterey jack cheese, peppers, and onion, served with chipotle aioli for dipping.

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00Out of stock

Jumbo shrimp, house made cocktail sauce, pico de gallo.

Cowboy Calimari

$15.00Out of stock

Crispy fried calamari with peppers, pico de gallo and chipotle aioli for dipping.

Chili

$6.00

Soup of the day

$6.00

Solo Tostada

$7.00Out of stock

Tostada shell with beef birria, lettuce, onion, avocado sauce, mozzarella cheese and cilantro.

Asada Skewer

$6.00Out of stock

Juicy Asada meat served over rice with peppers and onions.

chorizo taco

$3.75

corn tortilla, raw onion. cilantro, served with avocado crema and rioja on the side

asada taco

$3.75

corn tortilla, raw onion. cilantro, served with avocado crema and rioja on the side

al pastor taco

$3.75

Served with raw onion, cilantro, side of avocado crema and rioja.

Salads

Caesar salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons.

Chicken Tinga salad

$14.00

House salad

$12.00

Taco Boat Salad

$15.00

southwest salad

$18.00

Hot Momma Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Arugula, queso fresco, mango, strawberry, tomatoes, onions, tossed in raspberry dressing.

Mexico City Salad

$13.00Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, onions, corn, black beans, red radish, cabbage, drizzled with siracha ranch sauce.

Entrees

Applewood Bacon Jam, Gorgonzola Cheese.

Burrito

$13.00

Choice of protein, rice, beans, mixed Monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, lettuce, guacamole, chipotle aioli.

Chef special

Chef special

Choice of grilled marinated protein with refried beans, pico de gallo, scallions, jalapeños, rice and tortillas on the side

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

3 Fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken tinga, topped with salsa verde and sour cream - served with rice and beans.

El Major Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Rice, beans, pico de gallo, mixed Monterey jack cheese , lettuce, topped with melted cheese, queso sauce, pico de gallo and a side of rice and beans

Sizzlin' fajitas

Choice of protein served sizzling, grilled peppers and onions, flour tortillas, rice, beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and salsa

Tostadas

Tostadas

$17.00

3 Deep fried tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein (chorizo, steak, chicken, shrimp or plant based beef) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, refried beans & avocado drizzle, served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Shrimp-olay

$22.00Out of stock

grilled shrimp, in a white cream sauce, pico de gallo, jalapenos served over Spanish rice cwith cilantro lime

Fuego Shrimp

$25.00Out of stock

Shrimp, calamari, spicy red tomato paella style sauce, cilantro, lime, tortilla chips, and grilled jalapeno.

Kids Menu

Choice of ground beef or chicken with lettuce, tomato, cheese. served with tortilla chips.

Kids quesadilla

$8.00

Toasty tortilla with Monterey Jack cheese, served with salsa and sour cream and tortilla chips.

Chicken tenders with fries

$9.00

Breaded crispy chicken strips served with thick cut fries

Kids Taco

$8.00

Mac and cheese

$8.00

Thick and creamy, three cheese sauce.

kids cheeseburger

$10.00

Lightly seasoned ground beef patty with American cheese on a toasty bun, served with french fries.

Quesadillas

B.Y.O. Quesadilla

$12.00

Cajun chicken quesadilla

$15.00

Blackened chicken, chipotle ranch, lettuce and mixed Monterey jack cheese.

carne asada quesadilla

$20.00

Marinated steak, mozzarella cheese, salsa verde, light avocado sauce, diced onion and cilantro

Cheese quesadilla

$12.00

Short rib quesadilla

$17.00

Braised short rib, sautéed peppers and onions, mozzarella cheese

Birria-Dilla

$21.00

Our famous homemade beef birria in a quesadilla served with cilantro, onions, and consommé for dipping

3 Tacos

Ahi tuna tacos

$19.00

Lightly seared ahi tuna with red and white cabbage, diced mango, and a sweet & spicy mango sauce.

Birria Tacos

$19.00

Tender stewed beef with mozzarella, onions, and cilantro served with consommé for dipping.

El pollo loco Tacos

$18.00

Cajun style chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and spicy Baja sauce

Ground Beef Tacos

$18.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese, topped with queso and tortilla strips

Short rib tacos

$20.00

Braised short rib with parsley, onion straws, and horseradish sauce drizzle.

Shrimp tacos

$19.00

Lettuce, fried shrimp, pico de gallo , mango cream sauce and parsley.

Steak tacos

$20.00

Sliced ribeye, pickled red onions, parsley and queso fresco.

Chicken tinga tacos

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, avocado sauce and fire roasted salsa.

cactus tacos

$19.00Out of stock

Sautéed jalapeño and vinegar infused cactus, corn, red onions, tomatoes and fresh lime.

fish tacos

$20.00

Beer battered fish, pico de gallo, spicy Baja sauce, and fresh lime

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$20.00Out of stock

Fried shrimp, lettuce, house made sweet and spicy sauce, coleslaw and parsley.

Southwest Chicken Tacos

$19.00Out of stock

Chili, grilled chicken, red onions, peppers, southwest aioli, corn and tortilla strips.

Tortas and wraps

Buffalo chicken wrap

$16.00

Chicken Torta

$15.00Out of stock

Chorizo and quesillo

$14.95Out of stock

El chavo

$15.00Out of stock

Veggie wrap

$13.00

Bowls

Short rib machaca

$17.00

Fall apart short rib with sautéed onions and peppers, Monterey mixed cheese, and cilantro.

Spicy fried chicken

$14.00

Sautéed onion, cilantro, melted Monterey jack cheese, red chile, topped with warm queso sauce.

BYO Bowl

$10.00

Dessert

Al Mode Chocolate

$3.00

Al Mode Vanilla

$3.00

Chocolate ice cream

$6.00

Churros

$8.00

4 fried cinnamon sugar churros served with chocolate drizzle and whipped cream.

Fried Cheese Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Creamy New York style cheesecake deep fried and drizzled with strawberry puree and chocolate sauce.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Mango And Chamoy Sorbet

$8.00

Cookies N Cream

$6.00

Lunch Specials

1 Ground beef taco Single

$7.00

1 Bbg short rib taco Single

$7.00

1 Fish taco Single

$7.00

1 chicken tinga taco Single

$7.00

1 el pollo loco taco Single

$7.00

1 sweet spicy shrimp taco Single

$7.00

1 classic birria taco Single

$7.00

1 soft corn birria taco Single

$7.00

Asada Quesadilla Special

$20.00

El Oaxaco Burrito

$16.00

Classic Burrito

$10.00

Single Tostada

$7.00

specials of the week

Jumbo Marg

$16.00

32 oz Classic marg with choice of flavor

Cowboy Queso

$10.00

Melty Queso topped with jalapenos and tomatoes, served with tortilla chips for dipping.

BAR

Margaritas

Classic Marg

$10.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime and agave. choice of flavor

El Presidente Marg

$13.00

Casamigos, Cointreau, triple sec, agave, lime and grand marnier floater.

Jumbo Marg

$18.00

32 oz Jumbo Marg (on the rocks or frozen) Tequila, triple sec. lime, agave. choice of flavor

Skinny Marg

$10.00

Margarita De Fuego

$11.00

Pitchers and Towers

House Marg Pitcher

$30.00

Tequila, agave, triple sec, lime, choice of flavor.

Sangria Pitcher

$30.00

Draft Beer Pitcher

Fuego Pitcher

$35.00

Ghost tequila, agave. triple sec, lime and jalapenos

House Marg Tower

$60.00

Tequila, triple sec, agave, lime juice and choice of flavor.

Fuego Tower

$70.00

Ghost tequila, triple sec, agave, lime, and jalapenos

Top Shelf Tower

$95.00

Casamigos, Cointreau, agave, lime juice.

Draft beer

Dos XX Draft

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Buenaveza

$6.00

Modelo Draft

$6.00Out of stock

Face Hugger

$7.00

Voodoo Ranger

$7.00

Supernaut

$7.00Out of stock

Sea Hag

$6.00

Bottled beer

All day IPA

$7.00

Angry orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud light

$5.00Out of stock

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona premier

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager Bottle

$6.00

Heinikin 00

$6.00

Heinkin

$6.00

Kaliber NA

$6.00

Landshark lager

$5.00

Long trail ale

$5.00

Mich ultra

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Negra

$6.00

Moretti

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Sea Mist IPA

$6.00

Shocktop

$5.00

Sol

$6.00

Stella

$6.00Out of stock

Victoria

$6.00

Can beer

1911 cider

$8.00

All Day Ipa

$7.00

Allagash white

$7.00

Narragansett light

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Seahag Can

$6.00Out of stock

Two Roads Lil Heaven

$6.00

High Noon

$7.00

seasonal Drinks

cranberry mule

$10.00

snowday

$11.00

jack frost

$11.00

cold cocoa

$10.00

frosted cosmo

$11.00

Pistachio nut cream

$11.00

Amaretto, Baileys, Blue Curacao, served with whipped cream and baileys.

salted caramel martini

$11.00

Caramel vodka, rum chata, heavy cream. served with salted rim and caramel.

Snickers at the bar

$12.00

Caramel Vodka. peanut butter whiskey, godiva liquor, baileys served with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

naughty hot chocolate

$9.00

Pepperminiti

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Bloody maria

$10.00

Cantarito

$11.00

Espresso martini

$11.00

Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, Baileys, and fresh espresso. ^Try me frozen!

Lemon drop martini

$11.00

Titos, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup served with candied lemon.

Mexican martini

$12.00

Mexican mule

$11.00

Espolon tequila, ginger beer and fresh lime

Mezcal old fashioned

$12.00

Smoky Mezcal tequila, splash agave, bitters, orange slice, served with luxardo cherry and dried citrus.

Mojito

$10.00

Bacardi rum, simple syrup, fresh mint and lime topped with club soda *add a flavor for a twist!

Red sangria

$11.00

House red, Fruit infused vodka, fruit puree, topped with club soda.

Spicy cucumber jalapeño martini

$12.00

Cucumber vodka, elderflower liquor, splash simple syrup. splash lime juice, muddled jalapenos.

Sweet sunset lemonade

$10.00

Deep eddys lemon vodka, raspberry puree, topped with lemon juice.

Tropical Dream

$10.00

White sangria

$11.00

House white wine, fruit vodka, fruit puree topped with club soda.

Mermaid Water

$11.00

Malibu, Bacardi, blue curaçao, pineapple juice, topped with sprite and edible glitter.

Strawberry Sea Mist

$12.00

Tanquerey, muddled strawberries and basil leaves, splash lemon juice topped with club soda.

Cabo Sunrise

$11.00

Coconut rum, pineapple juice, OJ, granadine.

Fruit Fizz

$12.00

Titos, peach puree, muddle strawberries, topped with club soda.

Watermelon Sugar High

$12.00

Titos, watermelon puree, simple syrup, lemonade. frozen with sugar rim.

Blue Lagoon

$12.00

Deep Eddys Lemon Vodka, Blueberry vodka, fresh blueberries, lemonade.

frozen classic marg`

$12.00

Frozen Marg Reg

$12.00

Mango Frozen Marg

$12.00

Passion fruit Frozen Marg

$12.00

Peach Frozen Marg

$12.00

pina colada

$12.00

Raspberry Frozen Marg

$12.00

strawberry daq

$12.00

Strawberry Frozen Marg

$12.00

sunset daq

$12.00

virgin colada

$8.00

virgin strawberry daq

$8.00

virgin sunset

$8.00

5$ Margs

$5.00

Classic Marg

$9.00

Mango margarita

$9.00

Margarita de fuego

$10.00

Passion fruit margarita

$9.00

Peach margarita

$9.00

Raspberry Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry margarita

$9.00

Top shelf margarita

$12.00

Blueberry Margarita

$9.00

Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Coconut Margarita

$9.00

Guava Margarita

$9.00

Kiwi Margarita

$9.00

Blackberry Margarita

$9.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$9.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Pomegranate Marg

$9.00

Jumbo Marg

$16.00

Casamigos Marg Pitcher

$46.00

House Marg Tower

$48.00

Margarita Pitcher

$30.00

Milagro Pitcher

$39.00

Milargro Tower

$60.00

Red Sangria Pitcher

$34.00

Top Shelf Tower

$95.00

White Sangria Ptcher

$34.00

3 amigos

$23.00

Byo

Calm before the storm

$20.00

El patron Flight

$23.00

Lucky mexican

$21.00

fuego tower

$70.00

milagro tower

$60.00

top shelf

$95.00

Tequilas for drinks

1800 anejo

$9.00

1800 reposado

$9.00

1800 silver

$9.00

avion silver

$9.00

cabo silver

$9.00

casamigos silver

$12.00

casamigos reposado

$13.00

casamigos anejo

$13.00

cincoro silver

$14.00

cincoro reposado

$14.00

corazon anejo

$10.00

del mieguey mezcal

$11.00

don julio silver

$15.00

el jimador reposasado

$11.00

el jimador silver

$12.00

ghost silver

$10.00

herradura anejo

$12.00

herradura reposado

$10.00

herradura silver

$11.00

hornitos silver

$10.00

hornitos reposado

$12.00

jose cuervo silver

$9.00

milagro reposado

$12.00

milagro anejo

$14.00

milagro silver

$12.00

patron silver

$12.00

patron reposado

$12.00

patron anejo

$12.00

roca patron silver

$14.00

siete leguas anejo

$12.00

siete leguas reposado

$12.00

siete leguas silver

$12.00

trombo anejo

$8.00

trombo reposado

$12.00

tromba silver

$10.00

vamanos reindo mezcal

$12.00

don fulano silver

$12.00

don fulano reposado

$15.00

don fulano anejo

$17.00

rosaluna mezcal

$16.00

casamigos mezcal

$30.00

Tequila Flights

3 amigos flight

$23.00

3 - 1 oz pours of casamigos silver, reposado, and anejo.

Calm Before the storm flight

$20.00

3 - 1 oz pours of Tromba silver, reposado, and anejo.

el patron flight

$23.00

3 - 1 oz pours of Patron silver, reposado, anejo.

lucky mexican flight

$20.00

3 - 1 oz pours of Herradura silver, anejo, and reposado.

Tequila pours

1800 anejo 1 Oz

$6.00

1800 reposado 1 Oz

$6.00

1800 Silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Avion Silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Cabo wabo silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Casamiga Silver 1 Oz

$7.00

Casamigo reposado 1 Oz

$8.00

Casamigos anejo 1 Oz

$8.00

Cincoro Blanco 1oz

$9.00

Cincoro Rep 1oz

$8.00

Clase azul reposado 1 Oz

$27.00

Clase azul silver 1 Oz

$20.00

Corazon extra anejo 1 Oz

$8.00

Corazon Silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Del meguey Vida mezcal 1 Oz

$7.00

Don Julio Silver 1 Oz

$12.00

El jimador reposado 1 Oz

$6.00

El jimador silver 1 Oz

$8.00

Espolon Silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Ghost silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Herradura anejo 1 Oz

$8.00

Herradura extra supreme anejo 1 Oz

$45.00

Herradura reposado 1 Oz

$7.00

Herradura silver 1 Oz

$7.00

Herradura Silver 1 Oz

$7.00

Hornitos anejo 1 Oz

$6.00

Hornitos plata silver 1 Oz

$7.00

Hornitos reposado 1 Oz

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Milagro reposado 1 Oz

$8.00

Milagros anejo 1 Oz

$9.00

Milagros silver 1 Oz

$8.00

Patron anejo 1 Oz

$8.00

Patron reposado 1 Oz

$8.00

Patron silver 1 Oz

$8.00

Roca patron silver 1 Oz

$9.00

Siete leguas anejo 1 Oz

$8.00

Siete leguas reposado 1 Oz

$8.00

Siete leguas silver 1 Oz

$8.00

Tromba anejo 1 Oz

$8.00

Tromba reposado 1 Oz

$7.00

Tromba silver 1 Oz

$6.00

Vamonos riendo mezcal 1 Oz

$8.00

Don Fulano Silver 1oz

$8.00

Don Fulano Reposado 1oz

$10.00

Don Fulano Anejo 1oz

$12.00

rosaluna mezcal 10z

$11.00

casamigos mezcal 1oz

$25.00

1800 anejo 2 Oz

$11.00

1800 reposado 2 Oz

$11.00

1800 silver 2 Oz

$10.00

Avion silver 2 Oz

$10.00

Cabo wabo 2 Oz

$11.00

Casamigos anejo 2 Oz

$16.00

Casamigos reposado 2 Oz

$14.00

Casamigos silver 2 Oz

$12.00

Cincoro Blnc 2oz

$18.00

Cincoro Rep 2oz

$15.00

Clase azul reposado 2 Oz

$54.00

Clase azul silver 2 Oz

$40.00

Corazon extra anejo 2 Oz

$16.00

Corazon silver 2 Oz

$9.00

Del meguey Vida mezcal 2 Oz

$14.00

Don julio silver 2 Oz

$12.00

El jimador reposado 2 Oz

$10.00

El jimador silver 2 Oz

$16.00

Espolon silver 2 Oz

$10.00

Ghost silver 2 Oz

$10.00

Herradura anejo 2 Oz

$14.00

Herradura extra suprema anejo 2 Oz

$90.00

Herradura reposado 2 Oz

$14.00

Herradura silver 2 Oz

$11.00

Hornitos anejo 2 Oz

$10.00

Hornitos plata silver 2 Oz

$13.00

Hornitos reposado 2 Oz

$10.00

Jose cuervo silver 2 Oz

$10.00

Milagro anejo 2 Oz

$18.00

Milagro reposado 2 Oz

$14.00

Milagro silver 2 Os

$14.00

Patron anejo 2 Oz

$15.00

Patron reposado 2 Oz

$15.00

Patron silver 2 Oz

$14.00

Roca patron silver 2 Oz

$14.00

Siete leguas anejo 2 Oz

$16.00

Siete leguas reposado 2 Oz

$15.00

Siete leguas silver 2 Oz

$14.00

Tromba anejo 2 Oz

$16.00

Tromba reposado 2 Oz

$13.00

Tromba silver 2 Oz

$9.00

Vamonas riendo mezcal 2 Oz

$16.00

Don Fulano Silver 2oz

$16.00

Don Fulano Reposado 2oz

$20.00

Don Fulano Anejo 2oz

$24.00

rosaluna mezcal 2 oz

$22.00

casamigos mezcal 2oz

$50.00

Wine

Argent Melbec

$8.00

Baron Rioja

$9.00

Faustino Tempranillo

$7.00

Gato Negro Pino Nior

$7.00

House cab

$7.00

House Merlot

$7.00

House pinot nior

$7.00

Josh cab

$10.00

Marques Rioja

$10.00

Piccini chianti

$8.00

Spellbound pino nior

$9.00

Vescorado chianti

$8.00

Alberino

$10.00

Baron Fini Pg

$8.00

Corvo Moscato

$8.00

Gato negro sav blanc

$7.00

Green&social Rueda

$8.00

House chardonnay

$7.00

House pino grigio

$7.00

Josh chardonnay

$10.00

Kendall Chard

$10.00

Moet champagne

$85.00

Nobile sav blanc

$10.00

Piccini pino grigio

$8.00

Processco

$8.00

Resiling

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Martin Cardeaux

$10.00

Argento Bottle

$30.00

Baron rioja Bottle

$32.00

Faustino Bottle

$25.00

Gato negro pino nior Bottle

$25.00

Josh Cab Bottle

$36.00

Marques rioja Bottle

$36.00

Spellbound pino nior Bottle

$32.00

Barone Pg

$30.00

Corvo moscato

$30.00

Gato negro sav blanc

$25.00

Green&social Reuda

$32.00

Josh chardonnay

$36.00

Kj Chard

$36.00

Martin albarion

$36.00

Nobilo sav blanc

$36.00

Rose

$30.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Legent

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michters Bourbon

$12.00

Mitchers Rye

$11.00

Up & Down

$11.00

Wild Tukery 101

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Scotch

Bowmore 12

$14.00

Dewar's

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$13.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Glenmorangie

$12.00

Glenmorangie La Santa

$14.00

Johnnie Black

$11.00

Johnnie Blue

$45.00

Johnnie Red

$9.00

Laphroig 10

$13.00

Laphroig Triplewood

$14.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Macallan 18

$38.00

SPECIALS

foods

Shrimp & Mango Ceviche

$15.00

crunchwrap

$12.00

drinks

Classic Marg

$5.00

Flavor Marg

$5.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Dotd

$10.00

mini guini

$5.00

Malibu Vacay

$8.00

non alc marg

$6.00

Watermelon Martini

$10.00

Casamigos

$5.00

Jumbo Marg

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar Baja is here and we are ready to party! Featuring over 40 different types of tequila, frozen margaritas, delicious traditional recipes, and the four f’s - fresh, fun, fiesta, and the last one we can’t say but it’s so good you’ll want to!

Website

Location

945 Cromwell Ave, Rocky Hill, CT 06067

Directions

