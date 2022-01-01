Bar Bill South
1 Review
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info
One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.
Location
185 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near East Aurora