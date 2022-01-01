Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bar Bill South

1 Review

$$

185 Main St

East Aurora, NY 14052

TO 10 Wings
TO 20 Wings
TO Chicken Fingers

Bar-Bill Specialties

TO Regular Beef

$14.95

Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.

TO Small Beef

$11.95

Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.

TO Mini Beef

$8.95

Our specialty - slow roasted & served with a pickle, horseradish, and au jus all on the side.

TO 10 Wings

$15.95

Served with our homemade bleu cheese

TO 20 Wings

$31.95

Served with our homemade bleu cheese

TO Bar Bill Special

$12.95

Roast beef, ham & American cheese or Swiss on toasted rye served with a pickle & honey mustard on the side.

TO Chicken Fingers

$12.49

(5) Tenderloins served with celery + bleu cheese dressing - All wing flavors available

Pizza

TO Personal Cheese Pizza

$11.95

TO Personal Chicken Wing Pizza

$14.95

TO Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$11.95

Other Good Stuff + Fries

TO Breaded Shrimp

$11.95

Butterflied & fried shrimp served with waffle fries & sweet chile dipping sauce

TO Cheesy Breadsticks

$9.95

Breadsticks covered in Bar-Bill's famous Sicillian sauce & melted mozzarella cheese

TO Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95

Sliced ham, Swiss or American cheese on rye served with chips, honey mustard & a pickle

TO Jalapeno Poppers

$6.95

Breaded & stuffed with cheddar cheese, served with sour cream

TO Mozzaluna

$7.95

Breaded mozzarella half moons served with marinara

TO Onion Rings

$5.49

Tempura battered and skinny cut

TO Pizza Logs

$6.95

Served with marinara

TO Beer Battered Fries

$4.49

TO Shoe String Fries

$4.49

TO Sweet Potato Fries

$4.49

TO Waffle Fries

$4.49

TO Fried Cauliflower

$6.95

Sides | Extras

TO Side Extra Wing Sauce

$1.00

TO Extra Dressings

$1.00

TO Extra Celery

$1.00

Extra Roll

$1.00

Take Out Merchandise

Bar-Bill Medium Sauce Retail

$6.00
Bar-Bill HHBQ Sauce Retail

$6.00
Bar-Bill Cajun Seasoning

$8.00
NEW Oxford White Hat

$38.00

White hat with East Aurora Pennant on the front

NEW Oxford Blue T-Shirt

$35.00

An exclusive Bar-Bill collaboration with Oxford Pennant!

NEW Oxford Black T-Shirt

$35.00

An exclusive Bar-Bill collaboration with Oxford Pennant!

East Aurora - Oxford Pennant

$30.00
Wings & Things - Oxford Pennant

$30.00
BB Coffee Mug

$10.00

Glass Mug w/ BB logo. Microwave safe, NOT dishwasher safe. Effective June 1, 2020 Bar-Bill has suspended all returns or exchanges on any Bar-Bill merchandise or apparel purchased during this time. This change is for the health and safety of our employees and customers. Thank you for understanding!

Blue Flexfit Hat

$25.00

Blue Hat w/ Embroidery

Baby Onesie (Gray)

$14.00

"Future Regular"

Baby Onesie (Black)

$14.00

"Future Regular"

Baby Onesie (Navy Blue)

$14.00

"Future Regular"

Toddler T-Shirt (Royal Blue)

$14.00

"Future Regular"

Toddler T-Shirt (Gray)

$14.00

"Future Regular"

Baseball Hats (white, olive or black)

$20.00
Red BB Golf Polo

$49.95

Red Greg Norman Golf Polo w/ white Bar-Bill Logo embroidery on the left chest Effective June 1, 2020 Bar-Bill has suspended all returns or exchanges on any Bar-Bill merchandise or apparel purchased during this time. This change is for the health and safety of our employees and customers. Thank you for understanding!

White BB Golf Polo

$49.95

White Greg Norman Golf Polo w/ Bar-Bill Logo embroidery on the left chest Effective June 1, 2020 Bar-Bill has suspended all returns or exchanges on any Bar-Bill merchandise or apparel purchased during this time. This change is for the health and safety of our employees and customers. Thank you for understanding!

Royal Blue BB Golf Polo

$49.95

Royal Blue Greg Norman Golf Polo w/ Bar-Bill Logo embroidery on the left chest Effective June 1, 2020 Bar-Bill has suspended all returns or exchanges on any Bar-Bill merchandise or apparel purchased during this time. This change is for the health and safety of our employees and customers. Thank you for understanding!

Blue Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Bar-Bill Tavern est. 1967 60% polyester / 40% cotton

Gray Embroidered Hoodie

$40.00

Gray Hoodie w/ Bar-Bill Logo Embroidery 50% polyester / 50% cotton

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

One of the most popular wing spots in Western New York.

Website

Location

185 Main St, East Aurora, NY 14052

Directions

